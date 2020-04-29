Measures are the right thing to do
Though I am a pretty staunch conservative on most issues, I want to commend Gov. Walz for holding firm regarding response to the coronavirus epidemic. Yes, this is very hard. The anguish caused to those reeling from the economic consequences of intentionally shutting down our economy is no trifling matter. But I would urge those who feel we’ve “gone too far” to please consider where we’d be if we hadn’t taken these measures.
If the data models and the example of the Smithfield Plant don’t make the case, perhaps I’m wasting my efforts. But I feel I have to try, and perhaps a personal story will help. One of my dearest friends lost her niece to the virus. She was 51, with no pre-existing conditions. She wasn’t from New York or Seattle; rather, a small town in South Dakota. She didn’t get it in a crowded bar or beach. She got it when she visited her mom at their remote family farm. Mom had no symptoms but had previously been visited by someone else, who also had no symptoms. Though Mom never developed symptoms, later that other person did. Meanwhile, my friend’s niece developed symptoms, too. She died 19 hours later in the hospital, leaving behind a grieving family, husband, and four kids.
That’s how easy it is to catch this virus or unknowingly pass it to someone else, and how quickly it can kill. And why the measures being taken are exactly the right thing to do from every perspective there is, be it health, economics or faith.
I believe in civil liberties and a free market; by all means, they should be upheld. I believe in God and in prayer; by all means, we must pray fervently at this time. I also believe in logic, science and civil government. I urge my neighbors: Do the right thing. Follow the measures we are being told to follow, with earnest resolve. At the same time be generous and help those facing financial distress. We must face this together. We must overcome together. We must recover together. And by God’s grace, we will.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
Apology owed to fellow driver
This morning, I’m driving home from the grocery store, just about to turn from Hall Avenue onto Jay Street in Birchwood when this guy starts beeping at me. He keeps beeping, then raises the back of his hand pointing up like he’s flipping me off. Well, I’m sure he’s a jerk, so I flip him off and start leaving.
He reaches across his front passenger seat, opens his door and yells that there is a carton of eggs on the roof of my car. Yes indeed, all the way home from Festival.
Don’t I feel like a jerk!
Sir, if you read this, please forgive me. Thanks for the lesson I got about me. Oh, and thanks for saving the eggs.
Paul Steinhauser
Birchwood
Take more Vitamin D
The elderly and African Americans are at increased risk of Vitamin D deficiency and have a higher mortality rate from coronavirus. Is there a role? Vitamin D prevents and treats influenza. Diabetics with vitamin D deficiency have increased mortality. Has the health care system evaluated the role of vitamin D in the severity of coronavirus infection? My family and I are taking our vitamin D.
Kathleen Demanivel
White Bear Lake
Insurers not paying virus-related claims
CBS aired information about Business Interruption Insurance April 16. A quote: “Keller, who runs three restaurants in Yountville including the French Laundry, was forced to lay off nearly all 450 of the employees working at those restaurants. Although he said he signed up for virus coverage and paid extra for it, Keller said his insurer Hartford was ‘still denying’ his claim. Hartford declined to comment, but Keller’s policy states the company will pay for ‘direct physical loss or direct physical damage’ caused by ‘fungus, wet rot, dry rot, bacteria and virus.]”
I see a couple pieces of this news story that make me very sad ... and angry. The Hartford is endorsed by AARP. Unless I hear that this endorsement is dropped, I will cease my membership with AARP. I dropped AARP’s endorsed Medicare supplement and am now with a much better carrier: less cost, quick responses.
Secondly, maybe I’m more cynical than the average U.S. citizen, but given the upcoming national election, I would not be surprised if the “no pay from insurance companies for Business Disruption” situation will be magically resolved by the current administration in Washington ... thereby using underhanded tactics (to say the least) in order to win votes. Goes right along with hearing that Trump wants his name on the “help” check you are getting or have already received electronically.
I consider myself blessed to live in a state with Tim Walz running the show, along with other intelligent, caring leaders who do not have to speak entirely from written notes. Tim and his staff know, and CARE, what they are talking about; they don’t need to be fed the words.
Please focus on the generations we are handing this country over to soon, and reevaluate the life you’ve had vs. the one we are leaving to our children … Please. Thank you — stay safe.
Jan Carlson
White Bear Lake
Mainstream temperature checks
In Asian countries, they check people’s temperatures at airports and such.
I haven’t seen that practiced here but wonder if it could be used to check em
ployees before they enter a workplace. Although many would be very responsible and check their own temperature before heading off to work, there always would be a few who wouldn’t, no matter what.
Perhaps temperature checks could be a useful tool in helping us return to “normal” routines.
Dana Schauer
White Bear Lake
Guidance for cancer patients
I am writing to thank everyone who has worked to respond to COVID-19 and prevent its spread in White Bear Lake and the surrounding community. Avoiding exposure to this virus is especially important for people whose immune systems have been compromised.
In a recent survey, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network found that one in four patients in active treatment had experienced a delay in treatment as a result of the pandemic, and one in eight was uncertain when their treatment would resume. This has left many cancer patients feeling even more isolated at this difficult time.
As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and the husband of a cancer survivor, I want to make sure that local patients and caregivers know that we are here for them. If you or someone you know has questions about COVID-19 and cancer, they can call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-227-2345.
We also continue to update our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts. Please visit www.cancer.org/coronavirus to get answers to common questions, suggestions for what to ask your health care professional or to start a live chat with one of our staff.
Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we.
Jeff Noren
Survivorship Co-Chair,
White Bear Lake Relay For Life
Thanks for support
On April 18, the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation held its first ever virtual fundraiser.
While a virtual event was not the original format we had planned for Legacy Night 2020, we are overwhelmed by the outcome of the event and support shown by our amazing community. During the event, we were able to raise more than $95,000, which will ensure MAEF can continue its programming that Mahtomedi Public Schools staff and students have relied on for over 30 years.
Our special focus during Legacy Night 2020 was on the MAEF Angel Fund, which supports our students with the greatest needs in our district. Items such as food, clothing and e-learning school supplies will ensure all of our students are set up for success. Angel Fund donations from the event have currently topped $35,000 and are continuing to grow! Now, more than ever, this money will be both necessary and appreciated. You can still donate at MAEFgives.org.
In addition to supporting the Angel Fund, Legacy Night also raised money that will be used to provide district programming in the coming fiscal year in the areas of innovative technology, engineering resources, fine arts and unique experiences, student health and wellness needs and scholarship opportunities for our graduating seniors.
We are grateful to live in a community that supports the students in our community and excellence in education.
Maria Roeller and Kate Krampe
On behalf of the MAEF 2020 Legacy Night Team
‘Pass no pass’ grading policy is unjust
The White Bear Lake school district has solved one problem but created another at least as serious. Students whose learning has been hindered by the COVID crisis are now allowed to have their grades count as “passing” with no harm to their GPA. Well done: some students are spared a potential harm.
However, the district is acting unjustly toward other students by failing to allow them to choose between that or recording the letter grade they actually earned. They are treated unjustly because they are not receiving a benefit that they earned and, thus, deserve. In addition to learning valuable material, the letter grade of an A or B is the product of hard work and is a benefit to the student who earns it. By not recording these grades, a student is treated unjustly.
First, that student who would have earned an A cannot have his/her GPA improved by this grade; it would simply remain unchanged. This could undermine a student’s efforts at earning scholarship and/or acceptance into their college of choice.
Second, a letter grade of A-during-the time-of-COVID-19 is different: it is more difficult to earn than during a normal school year. Now that hard earned A will simply be placed on the level of a D- grade (since D- is also passing). No college entrance committee would be able to differentiate between the two, so the A student can’t receive the consideration s/he deserves.
Finally, consider the student earning A’s in a semester filled with AP or weighted classes; what an insult for these to be indistinguishable from a D-.
The solution is simple: Allow the students to choose the option that they believe will benefit them the most.
Steve Odmark
White Bear Township
