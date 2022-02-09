What does the public want?
I would like to respond to Carter Johnson’s editorial, “Public notices are vital.” I was one of the council members open to discussion for an alternative place to publish legal notices, and cost was only one consideration. We all can agree that transparency is critical. Time is also a factor; there have been decisions that have been placed on hold because Press only publishes once a week. Posting legal notices on the internet will save time.
There are several points that I would like to contest from the editorial. One is when Mr. Johnson states, “Allowing a city to produce its own public notices and put them on the website, as some are advocating, is like the old adage of ‘the fox guarding the hen house.’” Mr. Johnson leads us to believe that the Press is writing legal notices. The fact is, they are written, produced and submitted by city staff. So, Mr. Johnson, who is it that would be changing the information? This point is one of several veiled allegations, not facts, used to support the editorial point of view.
The second point is when Mr. Johnson states “…those watching may not get the full scope of the meeting.” The publisher alludes that there is always a representative from the White Bear Press at council meetings. This is not true. Many times the Press has not attended a meeting but still reported what happened. So it seems that the Press still gets “the full scope of the meeting” from, I’m assuming, the internet broadcast. This point also carries another veiled allegation of elected officials violating open meeting law, which, has nothing to do with publishing legal notices.
Another consideration is, what does the public want? I would debate that most residents would prefer, and find it easier, to use the internet. Would the internet provide a broader access? I would again, answer, yes.
The council’s discussion was a good conversation, and I still support publishing legal notices in the White Bear Press. However, I will pursue a policy that legal notices are also published on the city website.
Dan Jones
White Bear Lake
Bus line doesn’t seem like ruination
I keep asking, but still haven’t heard a good explanation on how a new bus line will ruin White Bear Lake. Some fear increased crime. See for yourself! Ride the A-line through Roseville, the 227 line through Arden Hills, the 446 in Eagan, or the 64 through Maplewood. You’ll find none of the syringes, vandalism, homeless camps or the other predicted bad behaviors. Sure, there are neighborhoods in the Twin Cities where you’ll find these problems near a bus stop, but you’ll see much more of the same in nearby alleys, parks and sidewalks, and no one is against having those in White Bear Lake. It’s the neighborhood, not the infrastructure. Buses don’t transfer those problems outward, or you’d see them along the existing lines in our — and other — suburbs.
Others focus on congestion, but with current traffic at 20,000 vehicles a day, an extra 150 or so buses on Highway 61 hardly matters. Hordes of people will still move to Hugo and points north, traffic will double in the next 30 years, and every day will have Marketfest-level congestion. Increased telecommuting isn’t a magic solution. Metro areas with high remote workforces show lower morning congestion, but greater and longer afternoon congestion in the suburbs and exurbs. Buses are the cheapest way to reduce traffic once a corridor becomes chronically congested, something inevitable for Highway 61.
Finally, I bike commute the Bruce Vento Trail 200 times a year, and the planned project will enhance the trail, not ruin it. It will extend the trail to downtown White Bear Lake and provide the first safe bikeway from south to north White Bear. A bus passing on a separated lane every five minutes is much less dangerous than cars speeding past every few seconds in a shared lane on White Bear Avenue, McKnight Road or Buerkle Road. More Twin Cities cyclists will head north to spend their money in downtown White Bear Lake, it will give access to the metrowide bike trail system, and kids can ride to school protected from traffic.
It hardly seems like ruination to me.
Paul Bolstad
White Bear Lake
Needed: A vision that sustains our city
Residents of southwest Mahtomedi are facing the construction of a three-story, 41-unit, 48-foot-high apartment building across from Wildwood Park and its ballfields. As proposed, the building would be less than 20 feet from Old Wildwood Road, and parking lot less than 50 feet from Lincolntown Avenue. It will dwarf any homes in the area, deprive nearby residents of sunlight (e.g., a shadow of 700 feet at 8 a.m. on February 2, 2022), and deny them the neighborhood feel for which they invested in the community. It flies in the face of the stated goal of “guiding change in a positive way in ‘Mahtomedi 2040 Comprehensive Plan’ (https://www.ci.mahtomedi.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/354/Mahtomedi-2040-Comprehensive-Plan---ADOPTED-PDF?bidId=) p. 3. “But at its core, it’s really ‘A Vision to Sustain Our “Small Town” City’ so that the needs of current and future residents are met in a way that allows us to maintain the qualities of ‘Our “Small Town” City’ that we value.”
It is also inconsistent with p. 63 of the plan, “Utilize zoning tools to ensure that new housing respects neighboring properties and the character of the neighborhood.”
The proposal is on the agenda of the Feb. 9 Mahtomedi Planning Commission meeting. If you favor more modest development on the site of the Lakeside Club, please attend the Feb. 9 meeting and the subsequent Feb. 15 City Council meeting to let your interests be heard.
Ursula Lentz
Mahtomedi
