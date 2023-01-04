The radio announcer warned that any small car problem could turn deadly in the upcoming snow storms. We called some big automotive businesses for repairs needed but we just got, “We could get you in next week.” We needed repairs now so we turned to local small automotive businesses and were pleasantly surprised at the immediate, same-day help they gave. We saw a place that said, “Oil changes and more.” We stopped in and got “more.” They put a new signal light in, put air in our portable air tank, and gave us a same-day tire mount.
Another small automotive business in White Bear Lake came through for my friend who had a leaky tire. They took her car right in and told her what was wrong and what needed to be done.
In this same storm, we hit a patch of black ice and landed in the ditch in deep snow. We called for a tow truck but were so touched by all the people who stopped to offer help, from the lady asking if we wanted her to call 911 for us, to the man who gave us a ride home to get our other car, to the two young men who tried to help us push it out, to the young man who came by in a white pick-up truck and said he had a tow rope. By this time, we had shoveled the snow from around and under the car, so we let him try to pull us out. It worked and we canceled the tow truck.
We may have had a life-threatening winter storm, but we are so grateful for our life-saving community.
I want to thank the two gentlemen who stopped to help me on Friday, Dec. 2. They stopped their pick-up truck when they saw that I had fallen on the ice while walking along Centerville Road. They were so kind to stop to ensure my safety and help me contact my family. Thanks to their kindness I’m on the road to recovery.
