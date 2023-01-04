Life-saving community

The radio announcer warned that any small car problem could turn deadly in the upcoming snow storms. We called some big automotive businesses for repairs needed but we just got, “We could get you in next week.” We needed repairs now so we turned to local small automotive businesses and were pleasantly surprised at the immediate, same-day help they gave. We saw a place that said, “Oil changes and more.” We stopped in and got “more.” They put a new signal light in, put air in our portable air tank, and gave us a same-day tire mount. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.