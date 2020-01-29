Thank you, great Samaritan
I want to thank the man who stopped on South Shore Boulevard on that very chilly Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, to help my son with his “out of gas” car. As we were trying to struggle with a gas can that wouldn’t keep the cap on so we could pour gas into the car, this gentleman pulled over on the busy road, jumped out with his extra-nice gas can and ran over and emptied it into the car and jumped back in his truck and said, “Pay it forward,” as we tried to pay him. Thank you, great Samaritan. People like you give us hope for humanity. Bless you.
Laurel Avery
White Bear Lake
Science is clear about climate crisis
Recent letter-writers have written at length to convince us that we are delusional about the relationship between heat-trapping carbon dioxide and methane emissions and rising global temperatures (“More inconvenient facts,” and “Mass delusion about CO2,” Jan. 8, 2020). A key point in their argument is that the scientific community is not to be trusted. They seem convinced that scientists are somehow in cahoots with the government, spewing out decades of research to endorse the idea of man-made climate change for the purpose of satisfying the government’s bidding. Moreover, this shrewd, conniving plot is ostensibly happening not only in the United States, but worldwide, no matter what sort of government, or what political persuasion is in charge. How could this possibly be?
Are we to believe that even during the eight years of the George W. Bush administration, with an ex-oil executive as vice president and the fossil fuel industry heavily subsidized by the government, that the government was still similarly in cahoots with science? I beg to differ. At that point and now, with Republican leadership, the federal government has done its best to squelch information about climate science. I recall traveling to national parks during the Bush years; when we asked questions about receding glaciers and disastrous insect infestations destroying forests, park rangers quietly confided in us that they were not allowed to speak of the impact of rising temperatures on the flora and fauna within the park.
So far, the Trump administration has rolled back, eliminated or gutted about 85 environmental regulations that protected air, water, land and public health from climate change and fossil fuel pollution. Eliminating these regulations can increase premature deaths from pollutants and produce higher levels of greenhouse gas emissions. If “we all want a clean world,” as one of the letter-writers states, weakening countless environmental regulations has the opposite effect.
Louis Asher
Vadnais Heights
Shame on you
Shame on the Vadnais Heights City Council for not listening to your constituents, for just “going through the motions” and wasting everyone’s time and for listening to guidance from those that aren’t even residents of Vadnais Heights rather than your constituents’ wishes.
I would like to express my sincere disappointment in the Vadnais Heights City Council vote at the Jan. 21 council meeting. Not one of the council members supported the constituents of this city in the request to deny the rezoning of the vacant lot on McMenemy and Highway 96 from office to residential. And not one of you will be supported by my household when re-election time is here.
Pam Bowers
Vadnais Heights
Thanks postal workers
For the past couple of months, many White Bear Lake residents have noticed their mail coming much, much later than normal. Many of us have made multiple trips to the mailbox, including up to 7 or 8 p.m., and maybe the mail will be there — or not. Residents may have to go out in the dark and navigate slippery sidewalks and streets to check on their mail; many are concerned it might get stolen.
Due to a number of factors, including priority given to packages and not first class mail, the volume of mail, temp workers and a shortage of workers, current mail carriers are performing extraordinary service to deliver mail. Many work six days a week and 50-70 hours a week or more to serve us. The Postal Service is trying to hire more workers but is having a difficult time. If this challenging situation continues, perhaps mail should be delivered every other day or not on Saturdays, so that we can get our mail at a reasonable time and carriers can have a more normal workday. In the meantime, thanks postal workers, for your hard work.
Gary Langer
White Bear Lake
