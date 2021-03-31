For the People Act: Did you know?
The For the People Act is a bill in the United States Congress. It proposes to nationalize the running of the states’ elections and remove the safety and security of the current voting system. The H.R. 1 bill would undermine voter integrity. This bill does not protect voting rights, but it would allow fraudulent voting to occur. This bill is over 800 pages in length.
H.R. 1 would require states to allow any eligible voter to vote by mail. Our country is more mobile than ever before and being able to vote in person should not be a problem. Americans have voted during previous pandemics, wars and major events.
Absentee ballots would no longer require a witnessed signature on the absentee ballot. Again, H.R. 1 is weakening an existing voting option by removing the security check.
Voting rolls should be reviewed annually to remove the deceased citizenry and people who have moved, but H.R. 1 does not provide for this. In fact, it makes it more difficult to conduct this check system.
H.R. 1 does allow ballot harvesting, which does enable illegal voting. Most states now do not allow third-party handling of ballots, but that would no longer be illegal.
H.R. 1 mandates automatic voter registration by federal and state agencies (DMV, social service, schools) while not requiring proof of residence. This will lead to multiple duplicate voter registrations for citizens and noncitizens. Additionally, same-day registration would be allowed, but no proof of ID would be required. This would allow individuals to vote multiple times by going to different voting sites. Voter registration online would enable hackers and other fraudulent entities to affect the balloting.
H.R. 1 would require 16-year-olds to be registered to vote when they apply for their driver’s license.
H.R. 1 disallows any kind of voter ID. To ensure the legitimacy of each ballot, ID should be necessary as it is required whenever one wants to board a plane or attend a secured event.
H.R. 1 is a dangerous bill that threatens to undermine legitimate voting by adult citizens of the United States. H.R. 1 should be appropriately identified as the “Universal Voter Fraud Bill.”
Please contact your elected representatives to NOT pass H.R. 1: For the People Act.
Linda Demeny
White Bear Lake
City Council off-base
Regarding the article on housing initiatives that appeared in the March 24 White Bear Press, as a member of the downtown community who attended the meeting with TE Miller regarding the proposed four-story apartment complex in the heart of downtown White Bear Lake, I am extremely frustrated by city officials comments that the residents’ reaction to this proposal was off-base. That structure does not belong in historic downtown White Bear Lake. Period. The fact that city officials asked for it to be presented to residents without realizing the pushback and anger that it would create, and somehow are offended by that reaction now, indicates that the aforementioned city officials may not understand or value the very residents that they have been elected to serve. As this housing initiative continues to take shape and any sort of Planning Commission is formed, we ask that the historic and charming nature of downtown White Bear Lake be preserved for all to enjoy, and that due diligence is done to consider appropriateness of “place” and “context” for future large development proposals.
Jason Sherrett
White Bear Lake
Torches and pitchforks
I just watched the March 9 City Council meeting https://vod.scctv.org/CablecastPublicSite/show/16692?channel=15.
I am in complete disbelief and angry at the repeated references to “torches and pitchforks” in reaction to a proper citizen opposition to an unwelcome proposed development at Third and Cook in downtown White Bear Lake from Councilman Jones and echoed by the mayor.
Further, Councilman Jones stated that he is not interested in seeing the “citizens running roughshod” over the planning commission and city staff. I might venture there is a large populous of White Bear Lake who might think the mayor and council have “completely ignored the opinions, rights, or feelings of the residents” (roughshod). Councilman Jones has no business to minimize White Bear Lake resident’s voices who have organized to make their positions known. I live in Ward 1 (NIMBY) doesn’t apply and I oppose that size proposed development for downtown. As a matter of fact, my opinion counts, and I expressed that to my councilman, Bill Walsh.
My concern will be that the council and the mayor push their agenda through in the dark of night (without citizen input) while the process gets too far along to rein it back in and bulldozers are on site. Apparently, the council and the mayor clearly know “what’s best for White Bear Lake.” I believe this proposed development was met with strong community opposition because it is a four-story market-rate apartment that does not maintain the reputation and history-rich town we call home. There is a real desire to keep the “small town charm” of White Bear Lake.
The city needs to solicit and support a development proposal for affordable housing; market-rate apartments in downtown White Bear Lake will not serve the needs of those seeking affordable housing in our city.
The councilman and mayor should be ashamed of themselves for making the statement “torches and pitchforks” in this day and age of incendiary and or ridiculous statements making reference to the citizens of White Bear Lake as the “angriest and mobbiest of all mobs” (1931 “Frankenstein”).
Mark Ryan
White Bear Lake
Citizens and elected officials must work together
The recent discussions regarding the evolution of the central White Bear Lake business district highlights the need for broad-based definition of strategies and opportunities to proactively develop both sides of Highway 61 to the advantage of businesses, the arts community, restaurants and the diverse population of White Bear Lake. With a plan in place, both the citizens and their elected officials can proactively facilitate and guide appropriate discussion and development opportunities (purchase the US Bank property, perhaps moving the post office and the like to create a critical mass of additional space for considered development).
The evolving committees outlined by Ms. Hiniker create the opportunity for continuing bidirectional discussions between citizens and their elected representatives. Prospective planning creates consensus, eliminates confusion and provides economy in actions and expenditures.
Marc Pritzker
White Bear Lake
Welcome, Brown Spring
In case anyone hasn’t noticed, Spring is here. There’s plenty we all disagree about right now; probably that’s part of the “new normal” we just need to get used to. But I am pretty sure I speak for every living soul in the county in saying we can all agree that Spring, brown as it is right now, has never been more welcome. All that to say, I wrote a little poem about it. Here it is. I hope you enjoy it and will join me in celebrating and welcoming Spring. Yay!
Welcome, Brown Spring!
Let the fields lie fallow just a little longer
Let today be the perfect metaphor
For all we feel
The calling geese, who still haven’t found
A perfect place to build a nest,
The croaking swans, high overhead
Soaring so high, yet on the same humble quest,
The brown ragged cattails
Wagging in the restless breeze
Brown all about
The grasses, the stems, the dirt itself
Everything longing so much to be green again.
And yet…look closely!
On the branch tips…buds!
Under the chaotic mess of debris and last year’s cast off leaves
See!? Green shoots!
Nothing can stop this!
All it’s going to take is patience, and a little time.
So be at rest, my soul.
And let desire, and all its demands, be still just now.
And let my heart wait, and savor the day
Of God’s good time.
Welcome, Brown Spring!
John Connerton
White Bear Township
A time for reflection and healing
To many of us, 38th and Chicago could be 100 miles away. To others, it feels like it’s next door.
The trial of Derek Chauvin and the recent targeted spa shooting in Atlanta this month, evoke emotions: fear, anger, confusion, hurt, pain, a hope for justice, a need for healing.
It is our hope that our community will respond with a willingness to listen to the many voices, the many stories of our young people, our families, our elders, in particular our Black, Brown, Asian, Indigenous and other neighbors whose voices often go unheard and to understand the trauma they may be experiencing. Let’s provide places and spaces and support for their stories to be told and our healing to begin.
Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area
A collaboration of community organizations seeking to build community by providing opportunities to listen, learn, reflect, & engage in conversations on equity, diversity, & inclusion and to better understand the role we each play in creating a more welcoming and inclusive community.
City of White Bear Lake
Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation
Lakeshore Players
Mahtomedi Public Schools
Northeast Youth & Family Services
Redeemer Lutheran Church, White Bear Lake
Rotary Club of White Bear Lake
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
White Bear Center for the Arts
White Bear Lake Area Historical Society
White Bear Lake Area Schools
