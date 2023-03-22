Where are the pastors?
All around the country, parents and grandparents have emboldened themselves to speak out at school board meetings regarding the curriculum in the public school system.
When are the pastors going to step up to the plate and speak out to their congregations against abortion, critical race theory and the sexualization of our children?
It is the duty of the church to speak out against all evil and yet the church is silent … history repeats itself.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a pastor and author, stood up against Hitler and his Christian overreach. Had all the pastors and churches banned together instead of being fearful for losing their tax-exempt status, Hitler would not have been able to do all of what he did.
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
And then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.” - Martin Niemoller
Annemarie and Jim Foley
White Bear Lake
Are laws irrelevant?
In reply to Barbara Clark’s letter, “Freedom For All Americans” (White Bear Press, March 1):
The Reproductive Freedom Codification Act (SF70), also known as the “Repealer Act,” will delete several statutes thought to be irrelevant.
Last July, District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan struck down as unconstitutional several statutes providing protection for unborn children. The Reproductive Freedom Codification Act will repeal these laws, preventing legal challenges. Without these laws in effect, there is no restriction on abortion in Minnesota.
Clark mentioned “state-mandated anti-abortion propaganda” as an abortion hindrance. A law required options to abortion to be presented to women. This can be done over the telephone. With information on abortion and its options, e.g., available maternal care and support, a woman can truly make a choice about what to do about her pregnancy. Without this information, a woman is treated as though she cannot think for herself about what is best for her.
Clark mentioned that parental notification will no longer be needed with passage of this bill. According to Minnesota law, a pregnant minor can do what she wants about her pregnancy. The law only required a parent be informed. A real problem with this issue is who pays for the abortion that the parents don’t know about? Who pays for fixing any complications caused by this abortion? The parents?
Clark did not mention repeal of the “Born Alive Infants Protection Act.” Abortions sometimes produce a living, recognizable human child who may be moving or even making noise, who could grow up and pay taxes. Without this statute, nothing needs to be done to help such an infant survive.
Clark did not mention repealing the 1998 statute requiring data be recorded regarding abortions. This is a yearly report by the Minnesota Department of Health, Induced Abortions in Minnesota. The report, made public on July 1, reveals only data on gestational age and demographics on clients seeking abortions. How is collecting data an impediment to procuring an abortion? As taxpayers, shouldn’t we know how many abortions were paid for with our tax dollars?
In my opinion, SF 70 should be aborted.
Cindy Paslawski
White Bear Lake
Don’t forget trash haulers
Thanks, LaWayne Leno, for your poetic response to my poem about snowplows. This on two counts: first, if imitation is the highest form of flattery, you must have appreciated my artistic effort on some level. Secondly, after I submitted I had a pang of regret for not recognizing others who serve our community in similar manner, namely “mail crew, cops, fire and ambulance too,” as you so ... ahem ... eloquently said. Thanks for covering those bases. And yes, I heartily commend raises, or at least bonuses, for all, and to prove I put my money where my mouth is, I do try to find ways for annual cash gifts around the holidays.
But our work is not done! We have forgotten to recognize one other important group of people who have perhaps one of the most difficult and thankless jobs of all: our trash drivers! So here is a Haiku in their honor:
Sound of compactor
Lights flash brightly as they come.
Trash crew, we thank you.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
Deny request for permit
I am calling out to Gov. Walz, Attorney General Ellison and MPCA’s Commissioner Kessler to deny the request for a contested case by Water Gremlin and issue the Air Emissions Permit. I also ask for the support and attention from our newly elected officials Sen. Gustafson and Rep. Curran.
It has been more than four years since the stipulation agreement was issued to Water Gremlin for decades-long egregious air emissions violations involving the nasty carcinogenic chemical TCE. This includes dramatic under-reporting of their use and incomplete records. The emissions of this awful chemical were present in the air breathed in by the surrounding community for decades. Gross negligence? Intentional misreporting? It’s hard to say with certainty. However, the emissions violations are the basis for 95 lawsuits that were filed against Water Gremlin recently by community members who are ready to prove that their health has been impacted. Although TCE is no longer used, a sister chemical, t-DCE, is. A permit needs to be in place to govern this company’s air emissions. MDH has defined safe and acceptable limits for t-DCE in the draft permit. The drafted permit is strong, but reasonable, for a company that has not proven it can operate safely.
Our government must find a way to issue air permits in a timely manner. Four years is not timely—even if there are extenuating circumstances.
Water Gremlin’s violations got it in hot water with the MPCA, which led to the second largest air emissions fine in the Minnesota’s history ($7M), several administrative orders against the company, remediation, air pollution monitoring, etc.
There have been a lot of people who have worked long hours on a strong permit—yet here we are, over four years after the first stipulation agreement was issued, with no air permit and Water Gremlin is, yet again, contesting the permit.
At this point the agency can:
Reject the request for contested case and issue the permit (Yes. Please!)
Revise the permit (yet again)
Grant the request for contested case (another delay)
Please issue the permit as written in February 2023. Do not grant the request for a contested case and delay this process any further. It must be issued ASAP.
Kelly Tapkan
White Bear Lake
NCCG Board Member
Hold dog owners accountable
I am a homeowner who lives a couple of doors off the dog beach in downtown White Bear Lake. My family has used the Seventh Street swimming beach (adjacent to the dog beach) frequently in the warmer months for seven years now, often multiple times in a single day. This would be a very long letter if I were to summarize all the times that my toddler children were charged by an unleashed dog barking at them, barring its teeth, snarling, etc. Thankfully, my kids have not been attacked, but we have had many close calls. It’s constant, and it negatively affects our enjoyment of the lake and neighborhood in which we call home. It is only a matter of time before a real tragedy occurs.
That being said, I am a dog lover and I recognize the beach should be a great asset for everyone if rules were followed. I generally like the plan proposed by the city, summarized well in the recent Press article. Step 1: Install a permanent land fence and water barrier, and put up better signage regarding leash requirements. Step 2: Relocate the dog beach to the other side of the boat launch where it is not adjacent to a family swimming beach. I do hope these changes resolve the issue, for those on both sides of the debate, but I have my doubts.
Lastly, I feel like these proposed changes are Band-Aids for the true issue: dog owners being held accountable. If the city wants to continue limping the issue along, please provide more regular patrol of the beach and deliver much stiffer fines and punishment when dog owners are in violation of laws. And to the dog owners reading this: If you see someone else with their dog off the leash, you are responsible to address it if you wish to keep the beach. It’s on dog owners at this point. I hope dog owners can fix this themselves, before a great feature of the lake is taken away from them.
Jason Sherrett
White Bear Lake
Irregular mail delivery
What’s happened to our mail delivery? Since October, our mail delivery has been spotty, at best. Is this a problem citywide, or just in my neighborhood? We’re averaging delivery three days a week, sometimes only two, never six days a week anymore. The post office has not sent out any type of notice informing us of this issue. I wouldn’t even mind so much if it was delivered every other day, but there is no rhyme or reason as to when it will be delivered. We asked back in November and were told that we’d lost our carrier, but that was five months ago. We’ve heard nothing since; in fact, it’s gotten worse recently. I feel that if this is going to be the new normal, we should be notified.
Anne Smith
White Bear Lake
