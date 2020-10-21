PAID LETTER
Morse is right for the job
I was disappointed to read Heather Gustafson’s letter, in which the author vilified the good name of city council member Bob Morse. Residents can disagree and make an argument for their position and gracefully accept the outcomes, but to go this low is not representative of the Vadnais Heights community I embrace. Folks like Heather seem to think the city should act only on their wishes and that any differing view isn’t worthy to be considered. But the City Council represents all of us, not just a minority full of “passionate intensity.” Development is necessary to keep our city vital and mitigate the tax burden. Without it, the city goes into decline and taxes are paid by fewer people. These are tough choices council members are asked to make; to suggest that a person of impeccable character is doing something underhanded is way overblown and better suited for the theatrics of our national politics.
I’m writing as a 24-year resident of Vadnais Heights to encourage fellow residents to vote for Bob Morse for City Council. I’ve known Bob personally for 26 years and he is an outstanding individual of impeccable character who will continue to serve the city and residents very well. Bob is someone we can safely rely on to be a good steward of the city’s resources and will bring a fiscally responsible voice to decisions facing the city in the coming years. To keep our city vibrant and healthy, we will need to make decisions that require a common-sense approach. I believe Bob Morse is the right person for this role. Bob has shown his commitment to serving his community by volunteering for several local business, education and service groups. Bob has also made a significant positive impact working with our local businesses as a community banker.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, please join me in voting for Bob Morse for Vadnais Heights City Council. Together, our votes will make a positive impact on the future of Vadnais Heights.
Jon Q. Holter
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Ami is a proven leader
I have already voted this election for a proven young leader who listens: Rep. Ami Wazlawik. Rep. Wazlawik listened to the citizens of White Bear exposed to TCE pollution caused by Water Gremlin. She worked closely with the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG) a group of residents who live near Water Gremlin and the greater community, who may now have an increased risk of cancer due to the TCE exposure. She attended public events at North Campus to hear from the public. Then she went to work authoring a bill to ban TCE. Acting to pass a law to ban TCE a chemical known to cause cancer is acting to protect the citizens of White Bear Lake and the greater state. Rep. Ami Wazlawik has demonstrated that she understands that and will act in our behalf.
Jack McCoy
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Track record of responsiveness
In these hyper-partisan times, it is refreshing to follow Ami Wazlawik’s positive reelection campaign for the House seat in 38B. In her first term, she has proven herself as a legislator who listens, responds and works incredibly hard to keep the community safe and moving forward. Her Water Gremlin work is a great example, where she spent time listening and researching the issue and the science provided. She then introduced the legislation that was signed into law in 2020 to ban TCE. That is what we need, a track record of responsiveness and hard work to better our community. I have talked with Ami many times over the last two years via email and in person. She is always interested, engaged and responsive. I hope you will support me in electing Ami to another two years in the House of Representatives for 38B.
Rebecca Kanten-McCoy
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Vote Elliott for leadership, principles
Pat and I are proud to support Elliott Engen for state representative for MN House District 38B.
As a former state representative (2007-12), I have always felt that as a public servant I was able to effectively serve my communities, residents and businesses at the state level. Elliott exemplifies the same much-needed qualities.
Elliott’s work ethic is evident by his knocking on over 12,000 doors in our community to meet the people to discuss issues, not politics.
His family has been in the White Bear area for six generations. He believes in our communities, state and country. His leadership abilities and sound principles make him a great candidate.
Please join us in supporting Elliott Engen as our next state representative.
Carol McFarlane
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Chamberlain a respected leader
Sen. Chamberlain has the experience and background we need in the legislature. He is a Navy and National Guard veteran and has worked in a cross section of the economy, including the tax and finance industry. In the Senate he has served in leadership roles, including chair of the Senate Tax Committee. He knows this state, this district, the people and the needs and concerns. He is a doer, not just a talker, and has served us well. Because of his background and common sense, when Sen. Chamberlain does speak, people listen. He is respected.
Harold & Claudia Wiens
Hugo
PAID LETTER
Who is packing the courts?
Questions about whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plan to "pack the court" that have been raised by their Republican opponents are designed to obfuscate the facts. “Packing the court" has been President Trump's mission; he boasts at rallies about his Supreme Court nominees and how many judges he has appointed to other federal benches. Not to be outdone in packing the court, Republican senators refused to even consider President Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, when there were months left in his term, but now have made an abrupt about-face and are pushing through Judge Amy Coney Barrett just days before the election. These actions are purely partisan and hypocritical.
The real question for Biden and Harris is, "If elected, how would you govern our nation to assure all Americans equal rights under the law, given that the Trump administration and Republican allies have already packed the courts with individuals they expect will rule to suppress voter rights, continue viewing corporations as people, further restrict women's access to reproductive health care and toss out the Affordable Care Act, leaving 29.8 million Americans without health care?"
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Chamberlain thoughtful on budget issues
The COVID-19 virus will have a negative impact on the state's budget to the tune of $4-5 billion come January 2021. The state is prohibited from borrowing, so the legislators we elect on Nov. 3 will have to raise taxes, reduce spending or both.
Our state senator, Roger Chamberlain, believes “all” spending should be on the table for consideration. Most economists agree that raising taxes in a recession (virus driven recession) will delay the recovery and may cause the recession to deepen.
Do you want your taxes increased again? Raising taxes on the families of Minnesota is an easy process; it does not take much thought. However, taking a long-term pragmatic position is hard work. Sen. Chamberlain has been doing this hard work for many years. Remember, he's the senator who fought the good fight for a reduction in taxes on the middle class last year. The DFL Legislature raised taxes on Minnesota families by $2.1 billion in 2013. This one vote has raised a cumulative $12 billion in new taxes on the backs of Minnesotans.
It is your decision: Minnesota citizen, do you want your taxes increased again, or do you want a thoughtful approach to balancing the state budget?
My vote will be to reelect a” thoughtful senator,” Roger Chamberlain.
Joe Remley
Hugo
PAID LETTER
Return Stacey to school board
I'm writing to support Stacey Stout for reelection to the Mahtomedi School Board. I have known Stacey since we served together on the Mahtomedi Finance Commission. Stacey has also served on the Mahtomedi Community Education Advisory Council, the 916 Education Foundation Board and the White Bear Area YMCA Community Board. In each of these roles, she has shown that she is a person of integrity who is committed to our community.
As a current member of the school board, Stacey is committed to efficient use of school funding, which is critical during these difficult and uncertain times. Our school district is the pride of our community, and Stacey is committed to seeing that the academic excellence continues.
I urge all voters in the Mahtomedi School District to return Stacey Stout to the Mahtomedi School Board.
Mike Bromelkamp
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Hoping to earn your vote
Birchwood is a great place to live, and that’s why our family chose to move back here with family in 2017, after I grew up here. I am running for City Council to make sure our village continues to thrive, and I hope to earn your vote.
As a member of the Birchwood Utility committee, I serve our village; and, as an engineer, I understand how complex city projects are and how important attention to detail is to our bottom line. Replacement of the recently installed Wildwood lift station will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and we need to manage this project better than in the past and plan road, water and sewer infrastructure with an eye on long-term budgets and dry basements.
We need to make it easier and clearer what residents and contractors can do to build and renovate and revise our codes to make them more straightforward and less subject to the council’s interpretation. We should contract with one of the building departments of nearby cities to ensure that advice and guidance is available to streamline the construction process. We should also make it clear on the city’s website how the process works — from submitting plans to getting approval to completing inspections. Since Birchwood’s land parcels look like a jigsaw puzzle, we will need to be accommodating as we encourage projects that improve the character of our village.
I’m excited for the Lake Links trail to come to our city. With it, we should improve and better maintain some of our aging park facilities, making Birchwood more appealing as it becomes more connected to our surroundings.
I am looking forward to a great future in Birchwood. Many of our neighbors have lived here for a long time, and our new neighbors will remain in Birchwood for many years. Wise decisions now will benefit us for years into the future. It’s critical that we run Birchwood well. I believe I’m the best choice for the City Council in this election. Please take a look at my website at www.ryanforbirchwood.com and contact me with your thoughts.
Ryan Hankins
Birchwood
PAID LETTER
Best choice: Erik Goebel, Steve Rogers
We need Steve Rogers and Erik Goebel on our Vadnais Heights City Council. Both are creative thinkers. Erik promoted the visionary idea of a brewery for the Garceau property as a member of the Garceau Task Force. Improving our sense of community with a gathering place like a brewery affords residents a destination to socialize. Steve has great ideas for helping to keep our aging housing stock attractive and affordable to maintain. They think ahead. The pandemic will affect our businesses and they see a need to plan for that. Each has expressed a strong commitment to listening to citizens and soliciting citizen input. I did not see that level of interest expressed by other candidates. If the council operates without input and participation of its citizens, we all pay the price. If you want a responsive City Council that plans ahead, the best choice is Erik Goebel and Steve Rogers.
P. J. Olander
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Candidates will support inclusivity, sustainability
Vadnais Heights needs Erik Goebel and Steve Rogers on the city council. The current city council members including Bob Morse do not represent the community members' views on important issues such as inclusivity and sustainability. Proposals have been brought to the city council to form a human rights commission and to sign up for the Green Step Cities program and these proposals have been rejected or simply not acted on. Erik and Steve have pledged to make Vadnais Heights a more inclusive and sustainable community by embracing and taking action on these program proposals. Awareness of racial and ethnic disparity is at an all time high right now and rather than creating an ongoing commission, the current council formed a temporary task force that has yet to officially meet or draft goals. I personally brought the Green Step Cities proposal to the city council in 2019 and it was rejected by the council in spite of the many benefits it would bring the city. Bob Morse said he doesn't like the program because it is from another country and other MN cities have rejected it. Actually, it was created by the MPCA and 140 MN cities are currently benefitting from the program (4 cities have rejected it primarily for political reasons). I have worked with both Erik and Steve and they are ready to represent the residents of Vadnais Heights.
Steven Jorissen
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Wazlawik supports bipartisan police reform
I am responding to a paid letter last week that accused Ami Wazlawik of voting to defund the police. Nothing could be further from the truth. Ami, along with her House DFL colleagues, passed a police reform bill in June of this year that was later modified into a bipartisan bill supporting police reform, which was passed in July. Neither the House version nor the final bipartisan bill supported defunding the police.
On her website, Ami declares that she “… supported bipartisan police reform legislation…” These are not the actions of someone who wants to defund the police. If you really want to criticize Ami, criticize her for something Republicans don’t support. For example, she supports high-quality, affordable health care for Minnesotans, which Republicans didn’t support; she voted for background checks for firearm purchases, which Republicans didn’t support; she co-authored legislation that would encourage whistleblowers when companies pollute, which Republicans didn’t support. Oh, and her website is full of legislation she voted for which had bipartisan support and which was passed and signed into law.
So, if you don’t care for the legislation Ami supports, by all means vote for her opponent, but at least do the research so you know what she supports and what she is against.
Phil Williams
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Contempt
Senate Republicans announced, one hour after her death, voting for another reactionary Trump Supreme Court nominee to replace the iconic Ruth Ginsburg. Press readers remember Senate leader McConnell piously stating (2016): The American people should determine a Supreme Court Justice in that election. Nothing more egregious illustrates Republican CONTEMPT for traditional American values. In your face, America, we make rules.
Sample right wing quotes on their plan for YOU: Paul Weyrich (1981): “It is war ... of ideology ... our way of life.” Pat Buchanan (1992): “There is a religious war ... in this country ... a cultural war.” Warren Buffett: “There’s class warfare ... it is my rich class, that’s making war ... we’re winning.” Randall Terry: “Our goal is a Christian nation. We … are called by God to conquer this country.” Robert Jeffress, pastor, First Baptist Church of Dallas: “Islam is wrong ... a heresy from the pit of hell. Judaism — you can’t be saved being a Jew.” Grover Norquist: “My ideal citizen is the self-employed, home-schooling, IRA-owning guy with a concealed-carry permit. Because that person doesn’t need the goddam government for anything.”
Evangelist Franklin Graham: “Let’s don’t surrender public schools. Let’s take them back.” William Kristol: “I admit it ... liberal media were never that powerful ... the whole thing was ... an excuse for conservative failures.” Pat Robertson: “You say you’re supposed to be nice to Episcopalians ... Presbyterians ... Methodists ... Nonsense. I don’t have to be nice to the spirit of the Antichrist.” Sen. James Inhofe: “Wake up America ... manmade global warming is the greatest hoax ever perpetuated on the American people.” Ann Coulter (6/20/10): “God said, Faith is yours. Take it. Rape it. It’s yours.”
Future Republican Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell, Memorandum (8/23/71): “The American economic system is under attack!” Powell urged corporate investment in legal scholars; “constant surveillance” of TV; building corporate political power “used aggressively;” and a focus on courts, “the most important instrument for social, economic, political change.” Donald Trump (2015 speech): “Why do I have to repent to seek God’s forgiveness if I am not making mistakes?”
Contempt. Corruption. Cynicism. Cruelty. A Republican-controlled Senate refused passing adequate aid for unemployed workers, bankrupt small businesses, cities, states and schools will now magically reappear nominating another uncaring right wing ideologist; 20,000 lies, divisive rhetoric and policies; sabotaging public health, post office, census, election process, truth — to win elections; 2017 reverse Robin Hood tax cuts for wealthy and corporations; previous Roberts Court “Citizen’s Unite,” “Shelby County,” “Hobby Lobby,” “Espinoza” right-wing wish list establishing plutocratic theocracy. Keep voting Republican, you’ll continue to get Contempt. Corruption. Cynicism. Cruelty.
In your face, America. “Law & Order” is for others, not us.
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
PAID LETTER
Wazlawik will keep people safe
COVID-19 is a difficult challenge for all of us. This is especially true for our seniors, which is why they deserve political representatives who understand the severity of this disease and the intelligence and grit to do the right thing.
I am writing to whole-heartedly endorse Ami Wazlawik for reelection for House District 38B. Ami has done so much for our community. From taking on community safety issues like Water Gremlin to fighting for our schools, Ami makes decisions that will benefit our community and everyone in it.
Ami’s qualifications, life experience and legislative accomplishments stand on their own. That’s why I am so frustrated with what’s coming from her opponent’s campaign.
Her opponent, Elliot Engen, is someone I recently graduated White Bear Lake High School with. While I was initially surprised by his candidacy, I’ve become disturbed by his public stances. He doesn’t seem to understand what so many of those I care about and care for know well: that COVID-19 is devastating, and that we must listen to experts to get us through this (re: Our misinterpretation of COVID – May 6, 2020). COVID-19 is not something where the severity is up for debate. I don’t get screened every day and tested every week at work to allow politicians to say we should be less dedicated to keeping our seniors safe.
I truly do not believe that someone who is just a few years out of high school can be an effective advocate for our community. It’s exciting to think we have all the answers but being humble and willing to listen to those with expertise is needed to make the best decisions.
This is why Ami is the leader we need. She understands what it means to work hard and research the issues. Her life experience, from being an advocate on behalf of sexual assault survivors to working in our schools, has prepared her for her legislative career. I know personally that Ami is considerate, compassionate and committed to us. She fights for my family and she will continue to fight for yours.
Taylor Stumo-Langer
White Bear Lake
Concerning changes for Vadnais Heights
There are dark clouds appearing in Vadnais Heights. Recently, anonymous agents were digging for dirt on council members using the “Freedom Of Information” process. This cost the city many hours of staff time and legal fees. These anonymous agents were on a fishing expedition for anything they might find to discredit council members. When no bombshells were found, they resorted to becoming the “thought police,” disagreeing with individual personal and religious beliefs and thoughts.
This is very dangerous, because it moves the politics of Vadnais Heights away from open public discussion of the votes and decisions made by the City Council and starts the process of personal attacks and the bullying of others based on their personal beliefs. Vadnais Heights citizens need to consider only the voting history of elected officials and to stay away from personal attacks.
Craig Johnson
Vadnais Heights
Post Office boxes overstuffed
I drove to the drive-in mailboxes at the downtown White Bear Lake post office the other day to mail a birthday card. All three boxes were so overstuffed that I could have put my hand in and taken out dozens of letters, bills and ballots. This is totally unacceptable. Please do better.
Mary Divine
White Bear Lake
Celebrating Fall
Fall is always a nostalgic time for me. This year we are enjoying a stunner, with colors off the charts. It has brought up memories of when we used to heat our home with wood. I would cut wood at my friend’s farm. It was a lot of work, but I didn’t mind. l always loved being out in the woods, and despite the hard work and sound of a chainsaw all day, it always provided a time of reflection for me. I wrote a poem about it which I’m sharing. I hope you enjoy it.
A Tree-hugger’s Lament; Thoughts While Cutting Wood
These trees O’ Lord which you have made
Which wait on you so solemnly assembled in this glade
These trees, do they know I am here?
Or do their spirits slowly move, as in some other sphere?
Where time is measured less by change
And more on some eternal range?
My children seem to know, they play
Not asking for permission on the fallen logs that lay
Without a care for deeper thoughts
Of guilt that haps I own for all the carnage I have wrought
As if to judge my ruminations
Just old guy navel contemplations.
Perhaps they’re right, I need to see
The carcasses I’m cutting up more pragmatically
And set my will to labors end
As split and split and split again
Each piece yields its promise said
Of children warm and snug in bed.
But I can’t help a little guilt
A sentimental sadness for all the sap I’ve spilt
And longing for another day
When I can quit my butchering and put my saw away
And sit with Kilmer quietly
The long day long, and gaze at trees.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
Racist letter
In response to the “Reparations” letter published on 10/14/20, I, along with numerous friends, family and colleagues, were disappointed to read such an inaccurate and, yes, racist, letter.
We can start with the writer’s error in identifying the bill’s House sponsor. The Representative’s name is Sheila Jackson Lee, not “Shirley” Jackson Lee.
More important, a quick and simple Google search for the actual text of H.R. 40 would have informed the writer that the bill doesn’t call for any “reparations to Blacks”, or for the writers family to pay anything to anybody, nor does it contain any of the other itemized claims of the writer. The bill simply establishes a “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals….Among other requirements, the commission shall identify...forms of discrimination in the public and private sectors against freed slaves and their descendants….” All of the upstanding residents of White Bear Lake that I know agree it is a positive and good thing to examine the effects of historical discrimination in this great nation of ours, and to examine the feasibility of making meaningful amends. Fighting for justice and righting wrongs is what America is all about. It is what led our founding fathers to fight for freedom.
If the writer truly thinks descendants of Union soldiers who lost their lives should receive reparations because these descendants have continued to suffer institutional hardships and injustice in their lives in the many generations since the Civil War, then he is encouraged to contact his members of Congress to sponsor such a bill.
And the writer’s final sentence is a classic example of racism by those who claim they are not racist, along the lines “some of my favorite colleagues are black”. These people just don’t get it. Our hope is for a nation where organizations such as the “United Negro College Fund” are unnecessary due to the evolution of a truly just and equal land of opportunity for all.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Nothing normal for families
Walking with my family through downtown White Bear on a recent warm evening I was naively shocked to see all the patrons crowded inside the local bar, enjoying a drink. I have a first grader in White Bear Lake schools who can only go to class 2 days a week. I also have a 2-year-old who attends a local preschool. His school is shut down for two weeks right now because the teacher has Covid. We all had to quarantine and get tested. My husband and I are barely holding it all together, trying to keep our jobs and provide homeschool 3 days a week. For over 6 months we have kept our two active children mostly at home. We have missed visiting our family in other states and doing all the things that make life fun for a kid. Sadly, our government’s Covid response has been a complete failure. I wish we could at least come together as a community to prioritize our kids going to school, over socializing in bars and restaurants. We need to get his virus under control so we can get back to normal. There is no normal for us parents until that happens.
Britta Hansen
White Bear Lake
Opinion From A Proud American Senior
I encourage people to fact check the statements made by Brian Davis in his full page ad. I can’t imagine what motivated Mr. Davis to offer such a voluminous “Fox News” ad. However, I think it’s telling that his introductory statement basically warns of the destruction of our economy and recent policy progress and his summary encourages us to vote for equal opportunity for all Americans. I’ll leave it up to you to read between the lines and listen to the “dog whistles”in Mr. Davis’s ad. As for me, a privileged white senior, issues are important but my guidepost is the Golden Rule and I will vote accordingly.
Wayne Grundstrom
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.