Human Rights Commission needed
“Equality” is a word that conjures up strong emotions in people. It is a value we aspire to but it is hard to achieve and even harder to maintain.
Creating a Human Rights Commission in Vadnais Heights will provide a transparent forum to confront a problem that is pervasive and often unseen in society.
A Human Rights Commission will be a focal point for citizens who want a meaningful dialogue about race and structural racism.
A Human Rights Commission will shine a light in the dark places where inequality is not questioned.
A Human Rights Commission will ensure equal opportunity in employment, housing, public services and education.
A task force isn’t enough. A conversation isn’t enough. A public poll isn’t enough.
The time is now for Vadnais Heights to stand on the side of justice and formally approve a Human Rights Commission.
Steve Rogers
Vadnais Heights
Look into trail plans
White Bear Township’s trail plan has great promise! But I suggest one imminent township trail-building project sorely needs three things: Dose of common sense. Closer look at conserving taxpayer dollars. Simple-minded respect for nature’s bounties.
This new trail project: Approximately 1,100 feet starting from Deer Meadow Park’s “walking path” and dead-ending at “the Stable property” (development uncertain, a tangled-web saga, though bids are now invited).
Project specs: “10-foot wide bituminous trail.” “Trim trees as necessary, approx 25%.” Numerous smaller trees/shrubs must be removed entirely. Engineer says: Also 1-foot gravel shoulder each side; 2 turns more than 90 degrees “challenging.”
This asphalt “trail” would be on an existing grassy berm bordered by lovely trees and shrubs. Berm more than 10 feet wide in spots. But also narrower than 10 feet in spots, where additional fill and earth moving would be needed. Part of an overall “trail plan” (2040 Comprehensive Plan, no mention of asphalt for this section) which envisions connecting parks to … streets to … wood-chip trail across wetlands to … narrow path awkwardly squeezed between homes to … sidewalks to …etc. When all gaps are completed, a “chain of trail segments” that nearby residents can enjoy (mostly hiking, surely), at least selectively.
But, I suggest this short trail section could be better built with all-natural materials (crushed fines, chips, etc.). Maybe 3 to 5 feet wide, which some trail organizations deem adequate for lightly used walking paths. Let it wind through beautifully natural, wildlife-rich surroundings, so no trees need be trimmed or removed. Spend fewer taxpayer dollars. Cause far less damage to terrain and to nearby natural areas where construction equipment must travel.
That’s a quick preview of the impending catastrophe — unnecessary “road-building style” construction; disruption of a beautifully natural area; greater public cost than necessary — a “new 12-foot-wide ‘trail’ (10-foot asphalt) to nowhere”?
Can we get a conversation started before it’s too late? I’m sending this to Township Planner Tom Riedesel, one of the best public servants around. Let him know if you agree or disagree with me.
Jack Morris
White Bear Township
Ensure students safety with back to school plan
Sen. Roger Chamberlain wrote in the July 15 issue of the White Bear Press that schools must reopen in the fall. I couldn’t agree more. But I was disappointed (and not surprised) that in his lengthy article, he offered exactly zero recommendations on how to do that in a safe, thoughtful and practical manner.
He argues that schools need to reopen because 64% of parents want their kids back in school. I was saddened by how low that number is. What that statistic tells me is that an astounding 1 in 3 parents don’t feel comfortable having their kids attend in-person school in the fall. This is alarming and clearly shows a need to have an organized and detailed plan in place instead of our politicians lazily saying “Unlock the doors the day after Labor Day and send the kids in.”
He also notes that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is adamantly in favor of schools re-opening because of the adverse affects kids can suffer by not being in school. Mr. Chamberlain fails to mention that AAP walked back its blanket statement about how all schools need to reopen. AAP then went on to point out that, “We should leave it to health experts to tell us when the time is best to open up school buildings, and listen to educators and administrators to shape how we do it.” Mr. Chamberlain wants our schools open but isn’t worried about HOW it can happen safely.
My wife and I expressed in a survey from White Bear Schools that we want our children to be in school five days a week. But we also believe that a thoughtful, proactive and concrete plan is necessary to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other stakeholders. Sadly, like our current president, Mr. Chamberlain takes the lazy route and says open up the schools but offers no ideas on how. He seems to not have the energy or desire to find solutions and work with others to ensure a safe and productive transition back to school. Our students and community deserve better.
Christopher Voeller
White Bear Lake
Think for yourself
I’m tired of all the letters written by obviously Democratic-leaning persons (union or education people tend to lean Democratic most of the time)!
Recently someone criticized Sen. Roger Chamberlain about a comment he made that they totally disagreed with. I believe it involved a “racial” issue. If you disagree with something, fine — everyone I know says or does something I disagree with. However, there’s usually many more things they say or do right.
Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, look at all of their positions. I have friends who switched parties both ways because of the party’s stand on some issue, but simply taking a position one way or another over one or even several things is super ridiculous. If you’re a Republican or a Democrat, consider more than the “kool aid” promoted by the party platforms, and/or simply what your professional organizations tell you. Use your own judgment, not what’s being given/pushed on to you. Thank you.
Earl Brunberg
White Bear Township
Don’t roll dice on student health and safety
Should I be angry? Should I be disappointed? Right now I am both.
Sen. Chamberlain’s column in the July 15 issue of the White Bear Press is, to me, horribly misguided. No one wants to keep students from their schooling. What is missing in the senator’s message is that schools must open safely.
Children under the age of 18 are getting the virus, according to the CDC. People can become infected and spread the disease to family members before they even know they are ill. The effects of the virus can be long-lasting. We are just beginning to understand the many issues involved with COVID-19.
Assume that schools do reopen in September. Bus schedules will have to change to accommodate social distancing. We will need additional custodial help and sanitizing equipment for every inch of every building. Students will not be able to eat in the cafeteria because that would mean sitting close to classmates who might be ill. Classrooms will have to be reconfigured to keep students an appropriate distance from each other. What accommodations will be made for students or school staff who have preexisting health concerns or who live with someone who does?
What happens if the chemicals used to sanitize the schools make some students ill? How often will school rooms have to be cleaned? Computers, books and other classroom materials probably will be contaminated by the virus. How will they be cleaned on a regular basis? If school staff become ill with the virus, will the district be able to find enough substitutes to keep the schools going?
Parents and grandparents have stepped up heroically during this period of distance learning, and it has been a strain on everyone. But now is not the time to look for a quick fix. I don’t want to roll the dice on the health and well-being of students or anyone who works in our schools. Do you?
Stephanie Wolkin
White Bear Township
Lake Links statistics, thumb on the scale?
After reading the article on the Lake Links statistics; I couldn’t help but wonder if Ingrid Schneider was putting her thumb on the scale. After all, we’ve all experienced statistics that manipulate opinion without necessarily giving the whole picture.
First, the test period was taken during a pandemic. Most of us have observed an uptick in people walking and biking, so the figures will not always be the same. Are the trips figured as round trips, or all single one-way? That could skew the numbers of people using the walkways by half. Are many of these people counted as all different people, or was the fact that many people do a morning and evening walk or ride accounted for? This again cuts the numbers to another plausible scenario.
Do we know what the costs are for these walkways? Will homeowners at some point be asked to pay for the upkeep via assessment? The township does not receive gas tax money, so will future road work and maintenance be the sole expense of the homeowners/taxpayers being affected? Are the neighbors being asked to bear the brunt of the inconvenience of accessing their homes, people who already bear a larger burden of property taxes? Are their wishes being tallied in some measurable way? The people a block off the proposed one-ways: Are they going to be happy with the uptick in traffic through their neighborhoods?
The weather plays a big part in the usage of the walkways. In the winter, it’s substantially less, most especially if there is a north wind cutting across the walkways.
Maybe the less intrusive solution is the cheapest one. Drop the speed limits. Neighbors have done a great job with sharing the road.
Beth Artner
White Bear Township
Stronger together
“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” The words of Coretta Scott King have never rung more true than these past few months. As we navigate a global pandemic, civil unrest and extreme partisanship, the community has rallied around Solid Ground. Volunteers and supporters have donated food, cleaning supplies and other basic needs; made face masks for our staff and residents, big and small; and reached out to check on our program participants to make sure they’re okay.
Many individuals, businesses and foundations have increased their giving to Solid Ground, which has allowed us to increase the number of families we can serve and the help we can provide. The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and St. Croix Valley Foundation both provided emergency grants to help us support extra rental assistance along with staffing and cleaning costs related to the pandemic. A grant from the Patrick & Aimee Butler Family Foundation is helping us purchase low-cost computers and internet access for Solid Ground residents who don’t have technology of their own. This will allow us to convert our traditionally in-person classes in dialectical behavior therapy, tenant training, budgeting and parenting to online classes to help keep residents moving forward in their goals. Redeemer Lutheran Church has reached out to provide both financial and emotional support for our residents.
These are but a few examples of the partnerships Solid Ground is fortunate to have and for which we are extremely grateful. Our work to prevent and end homelessness for families with children has never been more critical. We recognize that we cannot do this work alone, and we thank each and every person and organization who has been a part of this work with us. If the greatness of a community is measured by the compassionate actions of its members, then our community is truly great indeed.
Trisha Kauffman
Executive Director, Solid Ground
Culture reboot
In response to the July 15 “In Defense of Sen. Chamberlain” letter and the absurd claim that the woman used to depict Aunt Jemima died happy and wealthy, that claim (appearing on social media) has been fully debunked.
The Aunt Jemima character originated in an 1850’s minstrel show, played by a white male made up in “blackface.” Blackface characters were whites who painted their faces black to entertain white audiences by making fun of blacks by using racial stereotypes.
When the first “Aunt Jemima,” Nancy Green, was hired to sell syrup in 1890, they portrayed her as a “mammy.” A “mammy” was a black woman who worked as a live-in household slave in white homes, taking care of white children, cooking meals, cleaning house, etc., usually for no pay and no days off. The stereotype was that the “mammy” was ecstatically happy to have the opportunity to live with the whites and do all the work. Nancy Green died in 1923 and was buried with a very modest headstone in a black cemetery in a poor part of town. Nobody has found documentation of how much she was paid for her portrayal of Aunt Jemima, but there is documentation to show that in 1910 she was still working as a household cook. If she was making a fortune selling syrup, it is unlikely she would have needed to work in a household at the same time. Nobody has proof of claims she was wealthy.
More recently, a newer “Aunt Jemima,” Anna Harrington, sued the syrup company, Quaker Oats, on behalf of herself and Nancy Green. She claimed that they both were exploited and were not allowed to share in the profits.
The letter writer, and a minority of Americans like him, are using the term “cancel culture.” I believe what is happening is more of a “culture reboot.” The majority of Americans do not want to maintain 100% of a culture that was at least partially built on white supremacy, exploitation and racism. We don’t want to cancel everything. Just the bad stuff.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Spread the Word to End the Word®
To Scott Nintzel and Roger Chamberlain: The use of the word “retard” or “retarded” is derogatory and offensive, especially to people with intellectual disabilities and their families. Freedom of speech does not give free license to demean others, and that’s not fake feelings. Go to SpecialOlympics.org to learn more about the campaign to end the “r-word.”
Patricia Schaber & Camilo Mejia
Mahtomedi
Nondivisive leaders needed
In regard to the letter about Sen. Chamberlain’s Twitter account, I thought Republicans left hate-filled retweeting to Trump. It turns out, our own Sen. Chamberlain is right down there with him. Personally, I find both of their tweets and retweets offensive and intended to divide us.
Retweeting misinformation like this shows that Sen. Chamberlain clearly has zero ability at critical thinking, a trait we all can agree would be good in a state senator. Especially in these difficult times, when we need leaders who bring us together, not divide us. Leaders who see the truth of our issues and have the skills to lead us to better days. That is not Sen. Chamberlain.
Please, don’t take my word for it. Follow his account and see that he is clearly in love with many debunked right-wing conspiracy theories.
I first became aware of Sen. Chamberlain’s unfitness for office when I happened upon a broadcast of a Senate committee he was on a year or so ago. At first, I thought I was watching a white male being demeaning, condescending and disrespectful to a fellow white female senator. I was appalled. Then I figured out he was my senator. Wish I had a copy of that interaction.
Keith Harrower
White Bear Lake
George Floyd statement
As a local public service organization dedicated to serving some of our most vulnerable neighbors, it is Giving Gardens’ responsibility to make known our thoughts and organizational worldview following recent events involving Mr. George Floyd.
Our official George Floyd statement is: “Giving Gardens believes that dignity is owed to every human being regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, sexual orientation/identification. In this time of challenge, Giving Gardens stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community in saying that we condemn police brutality and racism in all of its forms. Black Lives Matter, Women’s Lives Matter, Indigenous Lives Matter, and George Floyd’s life mattered.
George Floyd is the latest name in a long list of African American men that have lost their lives to police brutality and racism. Growing fresh produce that is donated to our neighbors lacking access to healthy food is merely one of the ways that we live out our vision that identifies dignity as a building block of healthy people, as well as healthy communities. As the antithesis of dignity, racism, in all of its forms, is like a weed that is choking the life and beauty out of perfect nature. Structural Racism, embedded in the nuances and protocols of American day-to-day life, must be exposed and eradicated from society, like pulling a weed from the ground knowing that something greater will then grow.
Giving Gardens proudly stands in solidarity with all people of color in saying that Black Dignity is a necessity and precursor to a belief in American decency. Giving Gardens believes that Black Lives Matter.”
Christopher Harms, Executive Director & Founder
Rolf Lowenberg-Deboer, Board President
Catrin Magnusson, Board Vice President
Reid Plumbo, Secretary
Jeff Olsen, Treasurer
Justin Stofferahn, at large member
Megan Olsen, at large member
Vern Ellingstad, at large member
Schools shouldn’t open until safe
State Sen. Roger Chamberlain’s cry, “Schools must reopen this Fall,” is simply an echo of Donald Trump’s wishes. Their desires are not about the safety of students and teachers. It is about political considerations. The White House Press Secretary said yesterday, “Science shouldn’t get in the way of schools fully reopening.” That should tell you all you need to know about their thinking.
Our children are our most precious resource for our future. Why would we risk even one child becoming ill or even dying to give a boost to our economy? Why would we put teachers and staff at risk for the same fates?
Even experts don’t know what risks are in reopening K-12 school buildings. Minnesota went to distance learning March 30 because of the dangers of COVID-19. March 30, our state had 576 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19. July 15, Minnesota had a total of 44,387 cases and 1,566 dead. Now we are going to open the schools as the virus rages?
Everyone wants students back in school. We have a safe alternative in distance learning until we can get the pandemic under control. Teaching is challenging in the best of times. We can continue to work to make distance learning even more effective at meeting the needs of every student. We must be able to make sure every student has access to appropriate tools. We certainly can figure out ways to hold students accountable for their schoolwork. We need to find ways to support parents as they balance work and their children’s education. Do we create a federal program to recruit an army of nannies to help parents supervise their children in the home? Corps of Distance Learning Teacher coaches? There must be ways to do this.
No one knows how the hybrid scenarios taking shape might affect student and staff safety since they are unprecedented. We don’t know how successful all our best precautions will be. The risks to all are too great. Distance learning is the safest option until this disease is beaten back.
Patrick and Katharine Churchill
White Bear Lake
I am not wearing a mask … kidding
This letter is in response to the mayor’s proclamation requiring face coverings in indoor areas accessible to the public, which went into effect on Friday, July 17. A press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dated July 14, 2020, states, “We are not defenseless against COVID-19” (CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield). He continues, “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
Let’s say only half of the total reported deaths to the CDC are from COVID-19. As of July 17, there were 136,753 COVID-19 deaths. Half would be 68,376, which surpasses the high end of the influenza death rate. This number is for only four months, half of the flu season. Is that not enough reason to wear a mask?
How about wearing a mask for your grandparents, parents, cancer patients, immune compromised people and a myriad of other people who are at risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from this disease?
So, why is it so hard to think of others? What if “they” are wrong about wearing masks, but you wore one because you were concerned for others? What if you just did the “right” thing for everyone? I think this has become a political statement, which is sad. I think people are not thinking of the bigger picture, which is the state, community, neighborhood and neighbors, family and friends that they love. All these people and places you love are at risk, whether you think so or not. All I am saying is, what can a mask hurt, other than all that you love?
I would like to thank Mayor Emerson for instituting the proclamation. It is the right thing to do for everyone.
Paige Lee
White Bear Township
July 4 tradition reimagined
Many traditional summer celebrations have had to be creatively altered because of COVID-19. We were treated to one this month.
For the past several years, around the Fourth, a neighbor family has invited a dozen or so neighbors to their front lawn on West Bald Eagle Blvd. for a holiday ice cream social. It’s a wonderfully warm (usually in more ways than one) opportunity to spend an hour with delicious ice cream, toppings and conversation.
We had just concluded a highly modified family celebration of our own on July 3 when our doorbell rang. There at our front door were members of this family pulling a small cooler on wheels. They reached in and handed us each a small carton of ice cream. They then wished us a Happy Fourth and continued down the street to the next neighbor, sort of an ice-cream-social-distanced mini food truck.
Their generous adaptation to the “new normal” was, for us, a wonderful, subtle example of how to best celebrate Independence Day — with simple human thoughtfulness.
Michael Hannan and Mina Ingersoll
White Bear Lake
How do you want to be remembered?
This has been a long, steady process of reading, researching, thinking about and trying to understand two main differences in different groups of people’s way of thinking. I have come up with a conclusion that there is one specific group that consistently uses what I will refer to as the three C’s. It starts out with Criticism, it then Condemns, and finally it Calls names. Then there is the group that needs to employ the use of the three D’S. The order in this one doesn’t really matter. This group has to Defend itself, Deflect criticism and Debunk the mistruth in what is being said, as well as being misquoted in many, many instances. The problem with this is that one group will perpetually harass and badger the other group of people. The sadness in this is that it seems it will never end. I would hate to be one of the group of the three C’s, where every day one gets up angry, upset, totally emotional and trying to “get back” at the group of the three D’s. I would detest waking up each day feeling this way and knowing that it was eating away at me constantly how to best other people and other groups, how to always have “one up” on another group of people, and always need to win, win, win, at another’s expense all the time. The point of this letter is actually to hopefully have some people see how this is not the humane way to treat others, to act, to always live one’s life. The hope of this letter is that maybe some of you will realize that always being better than someone, or insulting someone, or taking down someone’s dreams, ideals, morals, values, or ethics it’s not the way that we were meant to behave as human beings. And so, I beseech anyone reading this letter, to seriously look within yourselves and see how you want to be remembered, how you yourself want to be treated and looked at. Because someday it definitely will matter.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.