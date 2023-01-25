Campaign promises
Council Member Katherine Doll Kanne made a campaign promise to some of her supporters to make Vadnais Heights a GreenStep City. Most of us don’t know what that means, but it sounds good and gives you a warm feeling that you must be doing something good.
The new City Council wasted no time. One of their first actions after being sworn in was to direct that city staff prepare a resolution for Vadnais Heights’ participation in the Gold Leaf Pilot Program. We are not sure what the Gold Leaf Pilot Program is, but it is connected to the GreenStep Cities organization. The GreenStep Cities programs have been joined by some of our neighboring cities and some have gone through many of the steps. Some cities found it difficult and time consuming, so to get more cities to join they made a simpler program with 44 projects that cities can choose from.
At the City Council meeting, the council members were asked what the program was and what we were going to get out of it. The council knew close to nothing about the content of the program and had no plan on what they would do or accomplish. Steve Rogers asked good questions and was reluctant to approve something with no clear plan. Erik Goebel indicated that we only needed to do two of the 44 projects and we could get a plaque. The people behind the Gold Leaf Program said that they would provide an intern who could do the legwork. However, when the intern leaves, the city will need staff time to do any future projects.
The council passed the resolution unanimously without any knowledge of what the city will be doing or the potential costs or benefits. This is reminiscent of the famous statement that, “We need to pass the bill before you can see what is in it.” Vadnais Heights does not have time or the money to waste on feel-good programs that have no measurable benefits. “If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll end up someplace else.” — Yogi Berra.
Craig Johnson
Vadnais Heights
Appreciate column on character
I’m writing to let you know how much I appreciate Gene Johnson’s article, “Reflecting on 2022,” in the Jan. 4 edition of the White Bear Press. I especially liked the last paragraph. It reminded me of the book, “The Road to Character,” written by New York Times columnist David Brooks. These are selected quotes:
“Most of us have clearer strategies for how to achieve career success than we do for how to develop a profound character.” (page xi)
“We live in a culture that teaches us to promote and advertise ourselves and to master the skills required for success, but that gives little encouragement to humility, sympathy, and honest self-confrontation, which are necessary for building character.” (page xii)
“Truly humble people…are more likely to assume that we are all deeply divided selves, both splendidly endowed and flawed—that we each have certain talents but also certain weaknesses. And if we habitually fall for those temptations and do not struggle against the weaknesses in ourselves, then we will gradually spoil some core piece of ourselves. We will not be as good, internally, as we want to be. We will fail in some profound way.” (page 9)
“People who are humble about their own nature are moral realists. Moral realists are aware that we are all built from ‘crooked timber’—from Immanual Kant’s famous line, ‘Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made.’ People in the ‘crooked-timber’ school of humanity have an acute awareness of their own flaws and believe that character is built in the struggle against their own weaknesses.” (page 11)
“People who live this way believe that character is not innate or automatic. You have to build it with effort and artistry. You can’t be the good person you want to be unless you wage this campaign. You won’t even achieve enduring external success unless you build a solid moral core.” (page 12)
Thanks for letting me share - keep up the good work!
Georgia Haug
Minneapolis (subscriber)
Post Office mishaps
The Jan. 18 Press reported on the vehicular damage to the Vadnais Heights Post Office (“Post office closed until further notice”) – the second time that office has had windows broken out and boarded up in recent memory. These events have curtailed operations at that office, in a city of 13,000 residents, causing postal patrons to drive elsewhere to collect mail, mail parcels out and buy stamps. This at a time when mailing items at boxes after the last pickup is deemed risky. Is it not time to install steel or iron anti-“smash-and-grab” pilings, those vertical, anti-damage structures used by Best Buy, supermarkets and other stores? While representing an expense, it would be a way to avoid business disruptions, the cost of hiring a multi-person glass replacement crew and the lost pay of clerks who cannot be scheduled to work the counters in a closed office.
Sandy Waterman
Vadnais Heights
