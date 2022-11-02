Better than what could have been
The Nintzels asked if we are better off than four years ago (“Are you better off today?”, Oct. 19). It is entirely the wrong framing.
Coronavirus came to our shores only two years ago, with cases ultimately peaking only one year ago, ultimately killing over 1.1 million Americans and 6.5 million people globally. Only two years ago, complete economic collapse loomed, with millions laid off, unemployment spiking at 15%, and millions of businesses at risk of failure. Have we forgotten so soon?
A godawfully painful 7-minute video captured not only the public murder of George Floyd by a police officer, but sparked a long-festering conversation about systemic racism, the failure to honestly tell and confront our own history, and the yawning gap between our shared lived experiences and our noble assertions of equality for all.
Mr. Putin’s unprovoked invasion only 10-months ago has disrupted global energy and food supplies, adding massive economic uncertainty and food insecurity to lives all around the world.
I assert all of these are beyond the abilities and accountabilities of any president, governor, legislator or party.
Compared to only two years ago, today we have vaccines, and recovery from COVID is almost common. Unemployment in Minnesota is a stunning 2%, labor participation rate is well above national averages and we remain among the wealthiest of states measured by median family income. While we indeed face inflation, this is not a unique American issue. We shut down the world economy to save lives; it mostly worked, but anyone who thinks one can do that and not have consequences is not living in reality. Every central banker in the world is dealing with inflation, and it is a consequence of pandemic and war, not unique policies of one party or the other.
Let us acknowledge the massive disruptions of the past two years and argue, if we must, about who has better policies going forward. Our American Experiment continues. But context matters. We are so much better off than where we could have been.
Kevin Edberg
White Bear Lake
Another city office not needed
In her letter (“Choose advocates for welcoming city,” Oct. 19), Lisa Wersal claims a need for a more concerted effort toward equity and inclusion because of a man telling them to go back to their own country. Well, considering that Vadnais Heights has a population of over 13,000 people, there is bound to be a least one ignorant and unkind person who obviously was too stupid to tell that she is a native Minnesotan. Who would say such a thing? But that is by no means justification to set up another city office to deal with that person. What would such an office do? They are not going to change that person's mind or the handful of others that might be like-minded. In fact, stupid as it may be, that person has a constitutional right to voice his or her prejudice. We already have a state Department of Human Rights that deals with illegal prejudice in the workplace. Such an office in the city of Vadnais Heights would be an unnecessary waste of resources.
Bill Conway
Vadnais Heights
Candidate forums are volunteer-driven
It was a big job for the local League of Women Voters White Bear Lake Area (LWV-WBLA). The geography covers over 30 communities from Shoreview in the west to the St. Croix River on the east and north to Forest Lake. Recruits were lined up over the summer.
Over 25 local election races contested were identified. Ten communities, two school boards, and legislative districts 33, 36, 40 and 41 had races. The local league would partner with Woodbury LWV for Washington County and overlap legislative districts. The LWV-WBLA Voter Service committee found volunteers to invite all the candidates after filings closed and take care of an array of logistical details. All candidates were contacted several times and asked to participate. Some chose not to participate or had a schedule conflict. At least three LWV members worked each of the candidate forums in September and October. Moderators, timekeepers and hosts kept the forums running smoothly. Hundreds of hours have been put in by the Voter Service committee.
You can watch the 45-minute forums yourself by going to the LWV-WBLA website and clicking on Candidates Forums: lwv-wbla.org. Over 20 forums for legislative districts 33, 36, and 40 as well as school board, city council, mayor and town supervisor can be found there. These forums have been viewed over 2,500 times already on the LWV-WBLA YouTube channel.
The League of Women Voters is a grassroots organization of women and men with service to voters and empowering democracy as its cornerstone. The League of Women Voters remains a nonpartisan organization which neither supports nor endorses any political candidate. You can hear from the candidates and make your own decisions.
Before the forums happened, the Voter Service team was working on outreach. The legislative districts had been redrawn. People were often in new districts. The LWV hosted tables at Stillwater and Mahtomedi farmers markets and at Marketfest in White Bear, and spent time at Ramsey County beach. Legislative maps, voter registration information and directions to find sample ballots were just some of the information made available. Youth civic engagement and assisted living were also part of the efforts. The LWV-WBLA would especially like to thank many engaged students at Century College, White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi high schools. And our Voter Service chair and committee are ready for a well-deserved break.
Stephanie McNamara
Board member, LWV-WBLA
The ship of state reprised
As a child, I was required to learn a poem by heart and then recite it to the entire school assembly. I was 10. So I hardly knew enough to be afraid or nervous, at least until a first momentary falter. Then suddenly I heard a short and secret snicker from the throat of an older student.
The old private school headmaster shushed him harshly and quickly, but the snicker made me feel more than mortal. It was the old headmaster’s insistent sternness that somehow gave me the courage to continue.
It wasn’t really a long poem, but I doubt I could still memorize it today. My grandfather had helped me to recite and repeat—the whole time never letting on that he himself likely knew the poem by heart.
It seemed somehow just the right poem in that fall of 1964, for less than a year earlier John Kennedy had died at the hands of an assassin.
My poem was Walt Whitman’s “Oh Captain! My Captain!”
The poem was, of course, written in the aftermath of the national grief and anguish surrounding President Abraham Lincoln’s death.
Lincoln, according to the imagery (wondrous to me even then at the age 10), was a fallen Captain of our endangered ship of state called America.
It wasn’t enough that the nation had been riven by four years of civil war; Whitman’s imagery now made me wonder whether the nation could survive the future peace.
Whitman wrote: “The ship has weather’d every rack ...” That’s about all I can remember from my first time as a public speaker. In that line, I can still feel the double anxiety of a nation swimming above the collective waves of crisis. Lincoln and Kennedy.
It was the spirit and purpose of Whitman’s stanzas which still ring through that stale air on a Durham morning as the entire student body surrounded me like an ancient parliament.
The fresh grief of a president’s loss was still impressed upon our consciousness. But was that in all of our minds or only mine?
As the lines droned on in that hallway, even I knew this ship of American state had to sail on with or without its young Captain. It must have done it before. A hundred years before. How could anyone ever doubt it still could or still should? So I recited with a kind of 10-year-old resolve, as if this was my required duty to the last martyr of the Civil War, as well as to his young successor.
My grandfather had given me his stentorian speaking model (somehow) as a target for my declamation. Now nothing was left except for me to keep on reciting each following stanza. And to ignore the few pre-adolescent hecklers’ snickers. The headmaster would take care of the rest.
The recital became my own version of going to and “[f]rom fearful trip [until] the victor ship comes in with object won.”
As long as the old headmaster keeps the watch, I thought, I will make it through the storm.
And, I did.
I got through my own storm on an otherwise forgotten day in the fall of 1964 after the death of a president. The ship of state and I sailed on.
Maybe we just assume it always will. But we all must play our parts, captains or privates.
As Walt Whitman would say, I see the “shores a-crowding.”
Albert Turner Goins
White Bear Lake
