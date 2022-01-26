Student survey an invasion of privacy
A recent communication from the Mahtomedi Schools announced that students in fifth, eighth, ninth, and 11th grades are scheduled to be subjected to a government data mining survey known as the Minnesota Student Survey (MSS). The Minnesota Student Survey is highly intrusive and is an unnecessary invasion of student and family privacy. Every private and intimate detail of our children’s lives and personal relationships are subject to scrutiny by questions in this survey. It is offensive that many of these questions are even presented to our children.
As parents, we must protect our children from harm and teach them to set healthy boundaries. Just as we teach young children that no one has the right to violate their bodies or touch their “private” parts, we must teach our older children to protect their personal privacy rights in regard to when and how they share private, intimate and personal information with others. Let’s teach our children to say “no” to invasive data collection about their personal lives and ours.
I believe that it is very damaging to subject our children to the invasive and inappropriate personal questions contained in the Minnesota Student Survey. It is especially damaging in the school setting, because it normalizes government data mining and conditions Minnesota schoolchildren to blindly accept government intrusion into very intimate and personal details of their lives. This odious survey violates our students’ fundamental rights to privacy.
Valuable classroom time should not be wasted on an unnecessary survey that invades student and family privacy! Instead, our schools should focus on pandemic learning losses and work on instituting measures to remediate and restore those learning losses.
The MSS is optional and schools can choose not to participate. If you want to protect your children’s right to privacy, please contact your child’s school and our Mahtomedi school board members and let them know that you do not want your students subjected to this invasive survey. The school board should protect student and family privacy and reject imposing this survey on Mahtomedi students. The next school board meeting is Jan. 27.
Barb Black
Mahtomedi
Stopping new ideas is easy
As I was reading Sen. Chamberlain’s long “Beauty is a fragile gift” editorial, I kept waiting for his point. He talked about architecture, God and nature, and quoted important philosophers — but where was he going on this word journey, and what is he going to do for his constituents in the upcoming legislative session? At the end, I realized he just thinks buses are ugly and doesn’t want easy access to or from downtown White Bear Lake because even though they are needed and useful, they are not “beautiful.”
So, Sen. Chamberlain, if you don’t like buses, what is your plan to do something positive and beautiful for your constituents? How are you going to support social equity if you don’t represent your constituents who rely on public transportation?
How about a bill supporting EV charging stations to keep the beauty of clean air and the beauty of quiet with EV buses and vehicles? Or a bold “Climate Change” bill to ensure we continue to have beautiful lakes without development and runoff ruining water quality, or a beautiful trail in the Superior National Forest where, according to the USDA, the trees are dying and invasive species are moving in due to climate change?
In your next editorial, I’d like to see your ideas to keep things “beautiful” for all your constituents. Stopping new ideas is easy; governing for a beautiful future takes perseverance.
Dr. Donald Sonsalla
White Bear Lake
Thanks for food donations
On behalf of Vadnais Heights for Change, I want to say thank you to everyone who donated food to the Vadnais Heights Food Shelf last week for our winter food drive. Over 300 pounds of food were collected and delivered to the food shelf. We have a lot of kind and generous people in our town. Thank you!
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
Turn aggravation into action
News got you down?
Unhappy with current events?
Praying for an end to chaos and corruption?
Passivity will not save America!
Because changes to our society have been slowly implemented over many decades, the fix will not be easy, quick or even possible in one election cycle.
Truth be told, we’re the help we’re waiting for, and thanks to our Founding Fathers, the United States can be fixed. However, many of us are unaccustomed to activism, as we are busy living our lives. That must change!
Get involved and stay involved!
You may say, it is true. I have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for someone to save us. I am here to tell you — help is not on the way. If this country is to be saved, it is up you and it is up to me.
Wishing and hoping is not a plan.
What is the best way to get engaged, to fight for America, to turn our country around? The answer is simply this: for real change, it must begin with us, the grassroots, flowing from the bottom up.
Politicians do not lead parades, they follow them!
Immediate action items:
• Attend your Feb. 1 Precinct Caucus. Become a delegate, alternate or precinct captain.
• Become an election judge.
• Attend school board meetings.
• Run for school board.
• Monitor classroom education and curriculum.
• Vote in every election.
• Learn about the U.S. Constitution Article V, given to us by our Founding Fathers as a tool to rein in an out-of-control federal government.
• Visit www.conventionofstates.com.
• Sign the petition.
• Become a volunteer.
• Read the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
• Learn about home-schooling.
David and Candice Sina
Vadnais Heights
Group Home Staff-Shortage Crisis
When my daughter was born 50 years ago, I quickly became aware of the privilege of living in Minnesota compared to other states that do not provide extensive support services for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities as we enjoy in Minnesota. For the past 29 years Amy has lived in ACR group homes and has enjoyed excellent and compassionate care. This was particularly significant as she began showing signs of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago.
Unfortunately, staff shortages have reached crisis level in Minnesota group homes. Businesses that can pass through additional labor costs to consumers have an advantage over group homes because government funding for direct care workers currently allows for a wage range of $14 to $15 per hour. Entry level wages for restaurant and retail workers is now at a level of $17 to $22 per hour. Also, considering the extensive training required and challenges in the work environment, there are now severe shortages of direct care support staff in most Minnesota group homes. The crisis became very real for 17 families who received notice last week that the ACR home that has been caring for their child will be closed in 60 days. These Individuals, with severe disabilities and needing 24/7 care, will now need to find a new provider which will be nearly impossible because the crisis is wide-spread.
Please contact your state representative and senator and urge them to support increasing funding to a level of $20 per hour for direct care providers in group homes. Now more than ever, Minnesota must continue to uphold its commitment to our individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities by providing adequate funding in support of career positions as direct care providers.
Alan Fletcher
Mahtomedi
Proud to be a Bear
I attended one of my grandson’s basketball games recently at the Vadnais Heights Elementary School. It was fun watching these little people learning how to play basketball! In the excitement of cheering them on my glasses went flying off and I didn’t realize until the next morning one of my lenses had fallen out. I called the school first thing in the morning and talked to Lin at the front desk, she called Dave the custodian who had just swept the gym floor. He went to the trash can where he had dumped the sweepings and found my lens!
I went to White Bear Lake Schools from Kindergarten through 12th grade and I had a great experience there. I had great teachers and staff all those years ago and am pleased there are still great people in the district - except my second grade teacher who pulled my ears and something called mod scheduling. Haha.
I think White Bear Schools is one of the best districts in the state and just want to say “thank you!”
Rick Olseen
Harris
