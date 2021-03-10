Great news on iconic gazebo
My heart soared when I read the article about the upcoming Geist Gazebo restoration. Hats off to our generous anonymous donors!
The Victorian gazebo originally built by Thomas Erd has a rich history and has undergone multiple restorations. In 1973 the White Bear Women’s Club acquired permission to purchase and move the gazebo from South Shore Boulevard to its current location at Matoska Park.
Our town is blessed to have this beautiful piece of history!
I look forward to watching the progress as it is lovingly restored again.
Jan Holtz Kraemer
White Bear Lake
Learn more about the Vote for People Act
American democracy continues to be an uneven and sometimes messy experiment as recent events have shown us. Yet here we are, survivors of another presidential election, conducted during a pandemic, no less, in which more Americans voted than in any previous election. Led, we might say, by we Minnesotans who tallied the highest voter participation rate in the country, a true point of democratic pride. Kudos to Secretary of State Simon’s office and all the local officials and volunteers who made it work so well.
The roots of our democracy are in the right of each individual to vote free of any obligation or limitation. Soon the Congress will be debating and voting on HR1, known as the For the People Act of 2021. This vital legislation will protect voting rights and build a more inclusive democracy. The bill would restore critical elements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Provisions in this legislation include making voter registration easier and curbing restrictions on voting and the right to vote by mail. It will prevent racial and partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts by requiring nonpartisan redistricting commissions to establish representative districts. It will expand ethics rules by demanding disclosure of financial conflicts of interest and blocking the revolving door between government and lobbying firms.
I urge all my fellow voters and citizens to learn more about the For the People Act and encourage every elected representative to support and vote for the passage of this crucial and timely legislation. Thanks for your careful consideration.
Ron Ausan
Mahtomedi
