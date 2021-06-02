Residents not racist
I am shocked and appalled at our community’s apparent desire to label our institutions and citizens as systemically racist. The May 19 article, “'A contagion beyond COVID-19': Racism in White Bear Lake,” openly states in the first paragraph that “racism” is part of the White Bear Lake community. Dr. Marcellus Davis, director of equity and engagement for White Bear Lake Area Schools, goes on to state without exception, that “We’re all conditioned with racist ideas.”
I feel that following the recent false claims of online racist behavior aimed at White Bear Lake students, the adults in the room would start to act a little more accordingly. Sadly, this doesn’t seem to be the case. At this point, we all know a White Bear Lake student created a hoax story about racism to get attention. This person is a child, and as such should be excused for such behavior, but the adults in the school district and surrounding institutions should be held accountable for their lack of a proper response. The internet posts occurred on April 7 and as early as April 8 the local police and school district officials knew it was a hoax. School officials then let this story continue to be presented as true, which is deeply disturbing.
The notion that the Press would publish a story more than a month after learning this was all a hoax, and patently stating that racism is a “contagion” in our community, is beyond the pale. I simply refuse to accept the claim that all of the students, teachers, coaches, clergy, business owners and citizens of our community are racists. White Bear Lake is a wonderful community that has close social and civic ties woven throughout that welcome all members of that community to participate as equals. Claims to the contrary should be rejected out of hand, because if racism in our community was really as bad as these individuals are claiming it to be, then people wouldn’t have to create fake instances of racism in order to bring light to the supposed problem.
Joseph Kessel
White Bear Lake
Thank you for Poppy support
On behalf of VFW Post 1782 in White Bear Lake, I would like to thank the people of our city and surrounding communities for their generosity during our Buddy Poppy days on May 21 and 22. The COVID pandemic prohibited the program last year and the community stepped up this year. The proceeds will go a long way for the VFW veterans’ programs. Thank you very much!
In Flanders Fields
by John McCrae
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you, from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow,
In Flanders fields.
George Brown
White Bear Lake
Incoming Post Commander, 2021-2022
Rush Line too expensive
$475 Million. That is how much the Rush Line will cost to build. Think about that amount for a moment. Almost half a billion dollars. Public transportation has a place in our transportation needs. However, we probably do not need 89 buses going through downtown White Bear Lake every weekday – yes, that’s right – 89 buses every weekday in downtown White Bear. On Saturday it will be 76 buses, and Sunday it will be 68 buses through downtown.
Ramsey County and the Met Council just published their assessment for the Rush Line and they are asking for comments. You can, and should, voice your concerns at the Online Open Houses on Wednesday, June 2, from noon-1:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. Register at Rushline.org. An in-Person Open House will be held Thursday, June 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Union Depot, 214 4th St. E., St. Paul. Send a comment by email - info@rushline.org.
We do not need the “Rush Line” – we need a “right size” line, or “no” rush line. We need the leadership of our communities to stand up and say it’s time to reassess the viability of sending 89 buses from St. Paul into downtown White Bear Lake. The Rush Line estimates for ridership were done in 2019 – pre-Covid. The world has changed.
Tim David
White Bear Township
