I am amazed at how many so-called lawn experts preach that you can let your lawn go dormant without water and basically leave it that way for 30 days until rain comes. University of Minnesota expert Jon Trappe advises letting a lawn go dormant in the article entitled “Talking lawn care with U of M,” which was printed in the May 31 edition of the White Bear Press.
Forty years of practical lawn care has taught me otherwise. The No. 1 most important factor for an attractive, healthy, green lawn is water! You need to water on a consistent, regular schedule unless you get rain on a weekly basis. The so called lawn dormancy that Jon refers to slowly results in the grass thinning out and being replaced by dandelions, clover and other weeds that are more drought tolerant than grass. Rain is the best, but tap water will keep your lawn alive.
There is no sense fertilizing your lawn or hiring a lawn service unless you are committed to watering also. Should you choose to water your lawn regularly, be prepared for a higher water bill.
I think one of the biggest fears as a pet owner is that they’ll get loose, and either lost, or hit by a car. Sadly that situation played out on County Road E when a neighbor’s dog pulled and got off her leash while out for a morning jog. I had just finished walking my own dog and happened to be outside watering plants when I heard screeching tires, followed by sobbing. I ran down to County E and immediately felt a clutch in my throat. There was my neighbor on the highway pavement with his beloved pet. About ten cars had already stopped. One person jumped out to hold back traffic, and other good Samaritans were trying to find blankets from vehicles, while offering consoling words and prayers. Apparently the car who hit the dog didn’t realize they had done so or didn’t have the courtesy to stop. I rushed to my garage to get my own car and took my neighbor and their dog to White Bear Lake Animal Hospital. Luckily the clinic was open on Saturday and I can’t say enough good things about the staff there. While the dog sadly did not survive her injuries and internal bleeding, I’m grateful to all the strangers who demonstrated kindness and a love of animals in their community. My point in writing is to please be mindful of your surroundings...there are a lot of children and dogs in the area who are outside in summertime. Please don’t text and drive. Please be alert as kids or dogs can dart out in an instant. Also, a thank you to the kind people who took time out of their day to help out when we were in need.
