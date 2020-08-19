Wrong to go back to school
On Aug. 7, the White Bear Lake Area School Board voted for a return to schools under a hybrid model. Students will attend school two times a week, in two cohorts.
When I heard of this, I immediately became concerned not just for the health of the teachers I've built relationships with the last 13 years, but also for my mother — who is a teacher. By creating a hybrid model this year, the school board has told us that test scores and politics are more important than human lives. After 13 years at White Bear Lake Area Schools, I've met countless numbers of selfless, dedicated, caring teachers who have changed my life, as well as the lives of many of my peers. I know how seriously they take their jobs, but asking them to risk their lives is nothing but reckless and short-sighted.
Just in the last three weeks, over 97,000 children have tested positive for the coronavirus. Scientists are not sure of the long-term health repercussions, asymptomatic or not. Furthermore, public health experts have warned of an impending second wave this fall. In states that have reopened already, case counts have surged amongst students and teachers. As of Aug. 11, researchers have discovered that aerosol droplets can travel up to 16 feet and stay suspended for hours.
In order for the lives of students and teachers to be secured, the hybrid plan would have to be executed and sustained flawlessly for weeks on end. After watching the Aug. 10 school board meeting, it is clear that many basic questions remain unanswered.
This plan is wrong. It is dangerous, reckless, irresponsible and not acceptable for Bears. We're better than this. We deserve better than this. Are we going to let the school board gamble with the lives of 9,000 children and their educators?
I'm asking community members to say no. Say no to hybrid. Say no to in-person classes. Say no to COVID.
Please contact White Bear Lake Area Schools: 651-407-7500. Let them know they are wrong and demand they change their decision.
Erik Berlin
Vadnais Heights
Boulevard not a truck route
We live on Bald Eagle Boulevard and for years we have watched the road deteriorate while being used as an unofficial truck route between White Bear Lake and Hugo. Now, thankfully the road is being redone which, while expensive, disruptive and time consuming, will be most appreciated!
That being said, we think it is now time to tell the abusers of this road (Budweiser, Coke, Menards, Sysco, etc.) that this is NOT a truck route and that they need to redirect their delivery drivers to I-35E or Hwy 61 when headed to or from Hugo ... Bald Eagle Boulevard is NOT a thoroughfare but, rather, a residential street. We do not want to see all this hard work and effort be for naught!
Todd Knipping
White Bear Township
A clarification
I was as surprised as every other reader was when the full-page ad asking me to run for president came out in the White Bear Press July 29. I was not aware of it beforehand and had nothing to do with its printing.
Louis Asher’s Aug. 12 letter about the lawsuit I filed against the author of “American Sniper” is full of half-truths. The so-called barroom incident I was accused of never happened. I offered to forgo court if the author agreed to publicly tell the truth—that the incident was fabricated—so we could go our separate ways. He refused, leaving me no other recourse but to file a libel lawsuit. Unfortunately, he died before we got to courtroom, after which the litigation shifted to his wife. She was never in danger of losing any money, as everything was paid for by the insurance company of the book publisher, Harper Collins.
I ended up winning the trial. Imagine how overwhelming the evidence must have been for the jury to side with me against the dead war hero, his widow and six of his friends who testified and could not admit under oath that they saw the supposed event occurred.
I did what any other American would have done to clear their name.
Former Governor Jesse Ventura
Dellwood
