Complex issues not addressed in editorial
I need to respond to Sen. Chamberlain’s editorial from April 6, which claimed that training all K-5 teachers in the LETRS program will “dramatically change outcomes for Minnesota students,” and that it will improve mental health and behavioral problems as well.
Steven Johnson pointed out in his April 13 reply that Chamberlain’s claim that Mississippi’s students are scoring better than those in Minnesota is untrue. In her reply, Barbara Hinz also brought into questions the assumption that the LETRS program alone explained recent improvements in Mississippi’s reading scores.
Even if LETRS training were shown to impact reading scores in some grades, this alone cannot address the many needs and funding challenges in our public schools. Schools, like everyone else, feel the effects of inflation. I sit on the finance committee of a local charter school. Our heating costs alone this year have increased by 25% even after we turned the heat down in our buildings to help balance the budget. Like many public schools, we struggle to retain quality teachers because we can not offer competitive salaries. An investment in training, no matter how effective, will be money wasted if teachers keep leaving the profession because legislators are unwilling to adequately fund our schools. And while academic struggles can contribute to mental health issues, the recent explosion of mental health needs among our youth cannot be adequately addressed with better phonics instruction. As a parent and teacher of 25 years, I have firsthand experience with students who struggle with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression who are excellent students academically.
The current education budget proposal in the Senate provides zero dollars to support many financial challenges facing public schools such as inflation, mental health needs and staff retention. I appreciate Sen. Chamberlain’s interest in improving reading instruction, but if he truly cares about Minnesota students. I invite him to look beyond his narrow focus on one program he claims to be a magic bullet, and listen to school boards, educators and parents to address the complex issues facing schools and students right now.
Kaari Berg Rodriguez
White Bear Township
