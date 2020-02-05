Doesn’t like picture
I enjoy the pictures on the back page of the main section because they represent community. The anti-abortion picture on Jan. 30 is divisive and does not represent our community. It belongs on the editorial page or in the religious section.
Carol Pierce
White Bear Lake
Senate Republicans sell out
As pointed out this morning on cable television, Jason Johnson, a smart and savvy political contributor, stated the obvious that the Republican Senate is so afraid of this vindictive President they have turned their back on their Constitutional oath and in so doing proclaimed this lawless President is above the law. These spineless shills have surrendered their courage, conscience and character - in other words, their very souls in rubber stamping this outlaw “want-to-be-king”! This abandonment of their sworn obligation has cemented their complicity in the abuse of power and the acceptance of this “authoritarian” coup by the Trump Administration. Who would think that the most dangerous threat to our national security and Democratic way is this President of our United States and his entire “soul-less” Republican Party!
Jim Brunzell, Jr.
Vadnais Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.