Your Sept. 28 editorial column on the Election Season made mention of the high number of letters to the editor during the season, with the comment "[W]e will publish all letters that meet our guidelines."
I can only wonder what those guidelines might be after reading the hate-filled, name-calling letter from Jill Bowman which, ironically, accused state Senate candidate Heather Gustafson of those very practices!
I was so astounded by the letter that I did a Google search for the VH4Change organization referenced in the letter, only to discover quite a different account (dated 08/04/2021) in the Star Tribune.
While citizens are entitled to their own opinions, they are not entitled to their own facts, and that letter did not deserve to be published. While social media, Fox “news” and Trumpian politics has greatly diminished the threshold of community standards, I hope you do a better job of pruning lies and half-truths from the pages of the White Bear Press.
Larry Satrom
White Bear Township
Armory deal lacks transparency
I have been a proud business owner of multiple business in the building adjacent to the Armory for 43 years. We at Kellerman’s and the businesses in our central business district have worked and fought hard for a long time to have a thriving downtown that is unique in the metropolitan area. It’s something all White Bearites have pride in.
Why then, on an issue as important as how the landmark Armory is to be used to the greatest benefit of all of White Bear’s citizens, has the city stonewalled me and others’ detailed legal requests for information about the, frankly, very questionable transfer of that building to the Historical Society? The city had previously turned down offers from private parties who valued the Armory at $2 million, and they gave it away for $1 to an organization with no experience in development or managing such a facility, located in an area where space for parking and development of any kind is at an extreme premium.
It's safe to say, judging from the city’s recent responses to other private development proposals in the same area, that a very close and detailed scrutiny of plans for any proposal by this “buyer” should have been required at a bare minimum. Nothing remotely like this happened. Or, at least if it did, nobody in the city has shared that information with the public. Stated (and vague) good intentions by the Historical Society are, unfortunately, meaningless, given what’s at stake for the downtown in the coming few years.
The city’s stonewalling of requests for information and transparency seems to display an attitude by its staff that is, if not outwardly hostile, certainly indifferent to the needs of the business owners in this part of the city so vital for our community’s self-identity and survival. The first question that must always be asked is what, if any, impact this will have on parking and the access of citizens to their own downtown. Guaranteeing that a $2 million commercial structure stays off the tax rolls for the future with little or no public scrutiny of the new owner’s plans is a very bad policy.
Terry Kellerman
White Bear Lake
Inclusion important for school district
Thank you for publishing the candidate guide in this paper to help community members make informed choices during this year’s election. I am paying close attention to the Mahtomedi School Board elections and want to also extend my gratitude to the League of Women Voters for holding our recent candidate forum. I strongly encourage everyone to watch the recording of this forum to hear directly from the candidates.
As a mom of two elementary-aged kids who are new to the district in the last couple of years, I was struck by a conversation during the forum concerning inclusion in our schools. While all candidates state that they support inclusion, specific actions must be taken to safeguard our community as a welcome and supportive place for all. I have heard many stories about issues occurring in our schools that are heartbreaking — these include bullying of young children and others feeling unwelcome due to their perceived “differences.” I am incredibly curious to know exactly how many children are leaving or opting out of our district due to these issues, which only weakens our school district and our community’s potential.
Mahtomedi is known for excellent academics, but by some, unfortunately, it is also known for these problems. Inclusion involves more than saying we want all kids to feel welcome — it is about challenging our beliefs and our assumptions about differences. It involves learning how to open our hearts and embrace these very differences that new families and children bring to our district while continuing to build upon the proud history of our community. The more we are able as a community to teach and to celebrate differing thoughts, skin shades and personal identities, the more prepared our children will be for the world beyond this district.
Kate Van De Velde
Mahtomedi
Appreciate funding for transportation workers
I would like to thank Rep. Peter Fischer and the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce in advocating that transportation workers be included in front line worker pay. When recognizing that transportation workers were not included in the initial proposal, I reached out to Rep. Fischer and the WBACC to help advocate on behalf of this important cog in the wheel. Through their efforts, transportation workers throughout the state were able to rightfully share in this funding.
Public transportation workers all over the state helped to keep things moving during difficult times. Work that Newtrax drivers took on during the pandemic, which was emblematic of transportation workers throughout the state, included:
• Starting in April 2020, Newtrax drivers delivered in excess of 1,000,000 prepared meals to individuals and families with food insecurity
• Worked with the St. Paul Public School district to distribute food to families who qualified for free/reduced lunch
• In partnership with the White Bear Area Community Foundation's More Than Meals Program, picked up “restaurant meals” at local restaurants and delivered them to senior communities and White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi school district families with food insecurities while these students were not in school
• Worked with Washington County to deliver over 400,000 lbs of food boxes and over 50,000 prepared meals from area food shelves to families in need
• Responded to a request by MnDOT to assist with COVID-positive rides to and from homes and transitional care providers to health care facilities
• Provided shuttles for seniors to and from vaccination clinics
• Starting in the summer of 2020, slowly and gradually started transporting, in as safe a manner as possible, people with disabilities back to their day program sites and building to over 2/3 of those transported prior to COVID.
• When safely allowed, started providing group transportation to seniors to assist with minimizing social isolation to seniors in our community to allow them to get back to grocery stores, retail establishments and other destinations of choice.
Mike Greenbaum
Executive Director, Newtrax
PAID LETTER
Say no to negative candidates
I’m hearing negative talk about our Mahtomedi schools from some candidates for school board. In their eyes, the schools are declining. What we need are thoughtful leaders who are looking forward — building upon successes, adjusting where we’ve fallen short and marching confidently toward the future to make sure our Mahtomedi schools remain among the best in the nation.
Kevin Hiniker is that kind of candidate. He knows our kids need not only a toolbox of skills filled with the basics — reading, writing, math and science — but also the opportunities to become well-adjusted citizens with healthy social interaction and after-school activities. I say no to negative candidates, and yes to Kevin Hiniker for Mahtomedi School Board.
Tracy Uttley
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Will vote for newcomer
As the November elections approach, there is a very important school board race in Mahtomedi. It can be difficult to decide who to vote for in a school board election, especially when candidates' political affiliations are not on the ballot, sometimes leaving us with little to base our opinions on other than name recognition and who has more yard signs in the community.
I encourage everyone to do their research prior to election day. Mark Pollard is a newcomer and one you might know the least about. I urge you to consider him as one of your three votes. Mark moved to Mahtomedi with his wife for the schools and the community, has a finance background with the heart of a public servant and has two elementary-aged children in the district. Mark knows that the worth of each family in Mahtomedi has nothing to do with how long they have lived in the community, and will listen to all voices equally. He knows that all students deserve a safe, nurturing school that challenges them academically and prepares to learn and grow even after they leave Mahtomedi. With his level, unbiased voice, he will bring a fresh perspective to the school board. He vows to support teachers and involve parents without inserting any type of political agenda into his work as a school board member. His goal is to work WITH Mahtomedi Public Schools rather than work AGAINST them by deliberately undermining the functions of the school board and diminishing the accomplishments of the students and schools.
If you are looking for a candidate who can help lead the Mahtomedi School District with a strengths-based approach, I hope you will join me in voting for Mark Pollard on Nov. 8.
Andrea Kaltved
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Candidates pledge transparency
Elected officials need to engage, listen and respond to citizens of diverse backgrounds. They need to articulate and implement a forward-looking vision that considers significant demographic, economic and environmental changes. Our current Vadnais Heights mayor and City Council members have failed to meet these challenges. This fall, we should elect new individuals who pledge to engage citizens as stakeholders with transparency and respect.
I support Mike Krachmer for mayor and Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski for City Council. Mike promises a city government that is transparent, responsive, and inclusive. He will honor his campaign theme: Make every citizen count. He will foster connections among citizens and government. Mike, Katherine and Kelly support the city joining the GreenStep City Program as part of their vision for strengthening the environment and have pledged to advance diversity, equity and inclusion so that every resident feels welcome and has an opportunity to be heard. The three candidates have specific plans for improved, honest communication. Vote for these three key candidates.
Phillip Lewenstein
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Former Representative supports candidate
I have known Heidi Gunderson for years. She has done a wonderful job as mayor of Vadnais Heights.
I support Heidi because she is sensible and a public servant, not a politician.
Vote for Heidi Gunderson for HD36B to serve the people of our community!
Carol McFarlane
White Bear Lake
Former State Representative 2007-2012
PAID LETTER
Vote for level-headed candidate
With the pandemic now in our rearview mirror, it’s time to redouble our efforts to ensure our students are on track with the top-notch, in-person learning for which our district is so well known. That’s why our household supports Kevin Hiniker for Mahtomedi School Board. Not only does he have years of experience in bringing people together to accomplish shared goals, he also has the kind of level-headed common sense we need moving forward.
Bob Pocrnich
Mahtomedi
Things to consider
Mid-term elections. Things to consider. On the subject of abortion. If this is a main concern of yours, put it out of your mind. It is in the Minnesota state Constitution and would require an amendment to overturn it. It is a fact that some candidates are adamantly against abortion, as am I. It is a moot point.
Why do University Avenue in St. Paul and Lake Street in Minneapolis look like the aftermath of a war zone? The atrocities that took place starting May 25, 2020, should never have gotten so far out of hand. The delay of deployment of the National Guard was inexcusable. Gov. Walz, who had a long career in the Guard and held the rank of Command Sgt. Major, should have known the Guard was supposed to be trained to step in and assist law enforcement on very short notice. The delay cost the loss of life and property.
It appears little, if anything, is being done to rehabilitate the areas mentioned.
The governor wants to raise taxes while sitting on a $9 billion budget surplus. His idea was to give cash rewards to front liners of the COVID fiasco. That’s commendable, but they signed up for that job. What about all the people out there that volunteered their time anonymously giving time and spending their own money to help those in need? There are many projects that need funding in the state.
Thanks to poor decisions made by our governor, our school students have suffered greatly by not being allowed to attend school
person, which was proved in many different ways to be safe. Now we have psychosocial issues, and math and reading scores have dropped.
Walz also wishes to institute so-called green energy rules such as no gas-fueled vehicles as well as other similar ideas as soon as 2030, without first finding and installing alternate forms of energy. Wind and solar will never come close to fulfilling the need.
Heather Gustafson, Brion Curran and Melissa Hortman appear to be in lockstep with the governor.
I urge you to look at Scott Jensen’s platform and his record as a state Senator very closely. You may not agree with every plank, but it clearly shows he is truly aimed in a direction that is good for all of us. Study Roger Chamberlain’s Senate record. He has done much that is clearly positive. Look at Heidi Gunderson’s record. It, too, shows she clearly looks out for the good of the people. Look at Elliot Engen’s platform. Compare the candidates by looking at what they offer, not by what the pundits say.
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Abortion rights are on the ballot
Republicans in Minnesota (and across the country) have been trying to ban abortion for decades, but are now trying to convince us that abortion is safe here because it’s “in the Constitution.” That’s simply a lie, and they know it.
In Minnesota, we have a right to an abortion because of Supreme Court precedent from Doe v. Gomez (1995) when the court ruled that the right to privacy encompasses the right to an abortion.
Sound familiar? Of course. That’s how we had Roe for 50 years, too.
In Minnesota, the governor appoints Supreme Court Justices when there are vacancies. There’s no confirmation vote like at the federal level, but Justices stand for statewide reelection every six years. Like Donald Trump got to appoint three justices to the federal Supreme Court, a Scott Jensen governorship could very well see the balance of our court shift, too. Entrusting the right to an abortion in Minnesota to a guy who just a couple of months ago said, “We’re going to ban abortions,” simply cannot be an option.
If you care about reproductive freedom and control over your own body, electing anti-choice Republicans who have been limiting and trying to ban abortion in Minnesota for decades can’t be an option either.
Personhood bills, waiting periods, heartbeat bans, requiring doctors to give patients false information and medically unnecessary clinic regulations have all been in bills at the Minnesota Legislature every year.
Just this year, in 2022, the Republicans in Minnesota put in their party platform that they support overturning Doe v. Gomez and banning abortion from the point of conception. If Minnesota sees Republican control of the House and the Senate, you can expect a constitutional amendment banning abortion on your next general election ballot.
So, as you hear from candidates at the doors, on the phones and at forums, and see candidates for office claiming that abortion is safe in Minnesota: It’s not. It never has been, and surely isn’t somehow MORE safe without Roe.
Jody Randall
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Many have supported candidate
There is nothing more I can say that already hasn't been written in previous letters supporting the re-election of Kevin Donovan to the school board of District 832. Prior statements by intelligent, knowledgeable people have highlighted Kevin's experience, dedication and accomplishments while serving on the board. I can only conclude that it would be a great loss to the school system if Kevin Donovan was not reelected. Please vote for Kevin so he may continue serving the Great School District of 832!
Lael Ramaley
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Council failed in long-term planning
I took note of a letter recently written titled “Voters Beware,” written by Nancy Johnson, published Sept. 28. She mentions a “dangerous strategy taking over the VH City Council” and mentions three candidates in particular who are running for office. So, I checked out the platforms of the City Council candidates she mentions: Mike Krachmer for mayor and Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski.
Their platform priorities focused on fiscal responsibility, dealing with our aging infrastructure, transparency and community engagement, safe communities, smart development and protecting the environment.
Nowhere did I see anything referencing CRT or defunding the police. Ms. Johnson also mentioned these candidates will raise taxes. I think she might have her candidates confused. Perhaps she is not aware our current council is planning for a tax increase for our city of around 13% for 2023. For years, our City Council has failed to do its job of long-term planning for our city. They have underfunded our infrastructure needs in the city and now we are all going to pay the price of a substantial tax increase not only this year, but for years to come, to ensure our vital city services are funded.
I want a City Council to focus on long-term planning for our community, listen to Vadnais Heights residents and pay attention to the environment.
I thank Ms. Johnson for pointing out these candidates.
Liz Stein
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Candidate supports Rush Line
I am writing to express my disappointment in DFL state Senate candidate Heather Gustafson for her support of building the Rush Line through White Bear Lake. Her strong support of the project expressed in a recent candidate forum shows a lack of understanding of the needs of White Bear Lake residents. The project has been soundly rejected by the community from Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.
I believe instead we need someone who will listen to residents and fight for our interests at the Capitol. I am supporting Sen. Roger Chamberlain for state Senate because he has demonstrated a willingness to bring community members together from different backgrounds to advocate for our best interests. Sen. Chamberlain, unlike Heather Gustafson, opposed the Rush Line and helped stop it. He stood with the vast majority of residents against the Met Council’s costly plan and sponsored legislation to require the Met Council to secure City Council approval.
Sen. Chamberlain still advocated for improving our overall transportation system. He supports investing in our road and bridge infrastructure by providing a steady stream of funding through the rededication of the existing auto parts sales tax. The plan has a wide coalition of support from both business and labor groups.
I don’t know what Heather Gustafson's plan is to improve our transportation infrastructure other than her support of the costly Rush Line. A gas tax increase? Fee increases? Do nothing? She doesn’t list transportation as one of her priorities on her website or include any information on her position.
Transportation is an issue that should have nothing to do with partisan politics. It’s about listening to your constituents about their needs, investing in smart projects that benefit the public and having the vision to make sure our infrastructure is properly maintained. I believe Roger Chamberlain understands this and has worked across the aisle for many years to get things done. I will be voting for Roger Chamberlain on Nov. 8.
Jill Fisher-MacIntosh
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Takes responsibility seriously
Finally, a politician who doesn’t “go along to get along.” That politician is Sen. Roger Chamberlain, and we’re lucky we have a leader like this.
In early September, Sen. Chamberlain issued a report on his committee’s findings on the fraud in food programs for kids administered by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). In his report, he brought to light the appalling failures at the agency that led to $250 million in fraud, the largest COVID relief fraud in the nation — the only such fraud, reported to date, in the entire nation.
Last spring, after 200 FBI agents executed search warrants across the state, Chamberlain’s committee held three public hearings in the Senate K-12 Education Committee and zeroed in on MDE’s stunning failure to do its fiduciary duty.
What Chamberlain’s committee uncovered was eye-opening. While MDE employees said they suspected fraud, they did almost nothing to identify and prevent any of the theft. They conducted “desk audits,” then even stopped doing that. They approved reimbursement for hundreds of thousands of meals served from vacant storefronts and third-floor apartments.
The U.S. attorney used the word “staggering” to describe the amount of fraud and how it was carried out. Nonetheless, MDE apparently missed all of it. MDE actually said its process worked. The fraud went one for 11 months. It began in May 2020 and continued until April 2021, when MDE finally notified the FBI.
Indictments have been brought against 47 defendants, who claimed they were serving food to needy children but instead were buying houses, luxury cars, resort property in Kenya, jewelry and international vacations.
Fraud was allowed due to laxness in government oversight. Thankfully, we have a state senator like Sen. Chamberlain who takes his responsibility seriously and is determined that on his watch, the bad apples will be rooted out.
Steve Gerlach
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Key 3 will make community greener, welcoming
The community that I love will (hopefully) be gaining three incredible new leaders this Election Day. The “Key 3”: Mayor candidate Mike Krachmer and City Council candidates Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski will ensure that Vadnais Heights moves forward on becoming a greener city, make it a welcoming place for all residents and support our local businesses and economic development opportunities. Mike, Katherine, and Kelly have admirably stepped up to the plate to run for office, and I know that they are excited to continue getting to know all the residents of Vadnais Heights to get work done for them.
This group, alongside current City Council members Erik Goebel and Steve Rogers, want to make our city greener by taking advantage of existing Ramsey County and state policies to invest in renewable energy and more efficient buildings. Local government has a lot of power to support new green technologies and, as a resident, I’m excited to see what innovations they will support.
Ensuring we preserve the dignity of every resident of Vadnais Heights is something these candidates care about. They want to represent all members of our community equally, regardless of their income level, race, homeownership status, sexual orientation or gender. Vadnais Heights is a great place to live, and we need to invest our time and energy making it a welcoming place for all.
Finally, these three want to attract and support our local business community. Investing in the crucial corridors of County Road E and Centerville Road will keep our small business community thriving and healthy. Our residents deserve diverse places to eat, shop and play with their families — these three will make it happen.
I am excited to endorse Mike Krachmer for mayor of Vadnais Heights and Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski for Vadnais Heights City Council. Vote for them by Nov. 8!
Brion Curran
Vadnais Heights
PAYMENT PENDING
Knowledgeable, experienced, visionary, insightful
Please join me in supporting Kevin Donovan for reelection to the Mahtomedi School Board. I have known Kevin for many years. I have had the honor of working 25 years as a special education staff member in Mahtomedi and am a parent of two graduates from Mahtomedi Public Schools. Kevin has been approachable when I wore either my parent or staff hat. He listens to those who seek to discuss issues. Kevin aims to make things right. He has been a tireless advocate for all students who attend Mahtomedi. Kevin recognizes the diverse talents of students and what is required to balance that in a school district. Kevin has a keen fiscal eye. He advances policies that create lifelong learning and critical thinking skills for all students while considering the fiscal health of the district. Kevin has demonstrated the broad perspective needed to do the job and has excelled in his role on the Mahtomedi School Board. In fact, this year he was named to the Minnesota School Boards Association all-state school board. Only seven school board members receive this award each year out of a possible 2,000 board members. Yes, only seven. A good school board member doesn’t just show up to meetings or bring a limiting agenda. Kevin comes prepared. He takes full advantage of training opportunities. His 17 years experience representing our schools gives him a great perspective, too. Mahtomedi Public Schools is fortunate to have someone so committed to education and community service on their school board. Please reelect Kevin Donovan to the Mahtomedi School Board.
Barb Connelly
Arden Hills
PAYMENT PENDING
Concerned about climate change
I have been living in Vadnais Heights for more than 30 years. We chose our house because of the beautiful lot, which includes a wetland in our backyard. I have enjoyed watching the wildlife over the years, particularly watching the birds. But I am starting to notice a change in what I see and am worried about the lack of wildlife in the last few years. Due to recent experiences of drought, the leaves on the trees aren't as full as they have been in the past. We have lost more trees over the years due to disease. I will try to plant different species of trees in the future, but how do we know what will happen with climate change. What is the next destructive insect?
I am concerned how climate change will affect my backyard, my city, not to mention the world. What can each of us do, and where can we have any influence? I believe we start at the local level. What can my city do to be more sustainable and deal with climate change? How can I influence how my tax
dollars are spent in the city to deal with climate change?
One way I can influence how my dollars are spent in my city is by electing people to the City Council that want our city to focus on sustainability initiatives. That is why I am supporting the “Key 3” (Mike Krachmer, Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski). They understand that climate change is real, and we have to prepare our city for the future realities of dealing with climate change and be climate smart!
Rob Larson
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
