A record of success
Doug Biehn has done an excellent job representing us on the White Bear Lake City Council. Doug has worked hard to make White Bear Lake one of the rare local governments that can boast both a low tax rate and a high level of services. Our city has the second-lowest property tax rate of comparably sized Minnesota cities and a 94% satisfaction rating in a recent survey of residents. Doug’s attention to detail and strong work ethic is one of the reasons for this success.
We are lucky to have Doug Biehn working so hard for us in Ward 2. I hope my neighbors will join me in voting to reelect Doug Biehn to the White Bear Lake City Council.
Brett Barett
White Bear Lake
Vote candidate who is ‘for something’
The people of White Bear Lake will elect a new mayor next month and Don Mullin is clearly the best choice. Career Pathways has been Don’s passion on the school board, and we are a stronger community because of it. Career Pathways has provided many students with a direction and purpose that has helped them succeed in school and life. These pathways into the trades and business will help the students succeed into the future.
As our mayor, Don Mullin will continue to provide pathways that will supply our local businesses with much needed employees. Our young people will be able to start their adult lives in White Bear Lake and keep our community vibrant.
It is refreshing to see someone who seeks public office because they are for something, not against something. We seem to live in a world where naysayers get the attention and the voices of creative, hardworking people are not heard.
Don will be the effective mayor White Bear Lake needs.
Linda and Ed Nelson
White Bear Lake
Candidate brings business expertise
Deb Beloyed has served on the White Bear Lake Area School Board since 2018 and is the type of leader the community needs. She brings a valuable perspective and expertise as the former vice-president of a $20 million outsourced management company and the founder of an executive recruiting enterprise to her role on the district finance advisory committee and to board discussions on the budget. She also serves on the Worlds’ Best Workforce committee and the White Bear Lake Area Education Foundation.
As a former board member, I had the honor of working with her on the board for two years. She is thoroughly prepared for each meeting, having done prior research and is therefore able to ask probing questions regarding a range of issues. She understands that the role of a board member is governance, and not administration.
She is willing to have difficult discussions, listens and is always respectful during deliberations. Her decisions are based upon the needs of students and she understands that educational equity means that every student has access to the resources they need and appropriate support to ensure that every child has an equal chance for success.
Please join me on Nov. 2 and reelect Deb Beloyed to the White Bear Lake Area School Board.
Ellen Fahey
White Bear Lake
Elect parents for school board
The decision for White Bear Lake School Board is very simple but also very serious. The teacher’s union endorsed four candidates for the board this year. If they win, four of the six members of the WBL School Board will be current or former teachers. While a teacher’s perspective could be helpful to the board, having one employee group dominate board decisions will not be good for students, parents and taxpayers. That’s why I’m supporting Lisa Lukachek, Luke Michaud, Greg Hilgers and Bill Mahre. They are parents, grandparents, business owners and parents. Did I mention parents? They will return sanity to school board meetings and allow the public to have a voice, even if it gets uncomfortable. They will reject the critical race theory agenda that divides kids by the color of their skin. They will look out for the taxpayers as we continue to spend the unprecedented tax levy on construction and remodeling of our schools. WBLCan4SB.org
Bill Walsh
White Bear Lake
New face on school board
As our Mahtomedi School District emerges from the pandemic and begins to rebuild the strong academic framework that once helped our district achieve the ranking of Minnesota’s No. 1 school district, we need to have strong leaders in place on our school board. The Mahtomedi students, staff and community deserve a board member with the skills, ability and vision to help restore academic excellence to our schools and community trust to our school board. The candidate uniquely positioned to help meet these goals is Paul Donna.
Paul Donna is a strong business leader whose public finance work with municipalities and school districts around the state of Minnesota provides him with the community knowledge and fiscal background to lead well. Paul’s vast public sector work experience, as well as his longtime residency within the district, position him well to understand the pressing needs of our community.
Currently, a lack of trust exists between parents and school leadership, stemming from the school board making decisions without considering vital input from parents and students. The Mahtomedi community demands excellence from its schools, and Paul’s vision for successful leadership includes seeking input from the very community he represents — working with parents, staff and students to problem-solve and develop solutions together.
The Mahtomedi community can be strong and united and meet the unique needs of every student in a rigorous academic environment, just as it has done in the past. Without needed change, Mahtomedi will no longer be a destination location for families looking for rigorous academic instruction. Once claiming the No. 1 Minnesota school district ranking in 2015, Mahtomedi now does not crack the top 10. Legacy families will continue to outsource their children’s education to neighboring private schools, knowing that a commitment to academic excellence is no longer a focal point of Mahtomedi Schools.
I am convinced Paul Donna is the most qualified candidate to help return Mahtomedi schools to a place of excellence. It’s time to put a new face on the school board. I encourage you to read Paul’s resume at Facebook @voteforpauldonna and get out and vote for Paul.
Robert Lieberman
White Bear Lake
Vote for recognized business leader
Bill is a recognized leader in the business community who has inspired people of diverse backgrounds and skill sets to perform at a top level. He has led struggling companies to thrive and has done that by creating a positive atmosphere among people at all levels and abilities.
White Bear Schools are experiencing declining standardized test scores now for several years running. Math and reading scores are down going back to pre-COVID. This situation will affect the students of the White Bear district in their ability to successfully navigate the future, whether they chose a pursuit in the trades or in college and beyond. Bill Mahre has the experience to face the tough issues and develop a strategy from a broad perspective as he has shown through 40 years of leadership in business.
Bill has my vote on Nov. 2.
C. Ryan Solberg
Hugo
District makes national news again
Do you know what CRT is? Critical race theory, an academic movement of U.S. civil rights scholars and activists who seek to critically examine the intersection of race and U.S. law and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice. And it is being used here in White Bear Lake. Its purpose is to widen the gap between the different ethnic groups in our society. It is being used to continue the belief that we are not all equal and to pit everyone against each other, not to help unify the schools and the community. When students are taught every day that some groups are better than others and have more privilege than some, it can only serve to further the discourse between the ethnic groups.
Included in CRT is the removal of incentive grading of student performance. As superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak states, “Grading can be one of the largest areas in which systemic racism and inequities are perpetuated.” Therefore, no longer will Sunrise Park Middle School issue any F’s to students and grades will not include behaviors, attitude, tardiness to class or whether the assignment was turned in late or on time. It is being considered racist to grade a student who works hard for a good grade versus the student who does not. No student fails, no matter their effort, attendance or performance. We used to send our children to school to be challenged to learn and better themselves, but not anymore in the White Bear Lake District.
If you want rampant spending, curriculum not approved or reviewed by the community or parents and some of the poorest student performance in the state, then vote for the incumbents in the upcoming school board. If you want to see change, student improvement and better student and community relations, then vote in new members with a brighter vision for the White Bear Lake School District.
John Schommer
Hugo
Do not need a union-endorsed board
It is a local election year in White Bear Lake. This year you get to vote for four school board candidates. Have you researched who is on the ballot yet? Leading up to the election, you should take the time to research your local school board candidates and understand who they are and how they represent your child, your family and taxpayers in our community. After all, that is who the school board is responsible for representing: kids, families and taxpayers!
Some things to consider as you make the decision of who you will vote for:
• A union-backed board is a terrible idea. Unions already have representation: their local union board, their state and national union as well.
• The school board is literally the way to get community and parent voices to the table. If the board "representatives" are beholden to the union that endorsed and supported them, your voice is silenced. Not all teachers’ voices or input gets represented in this union decision, either.
• Policies, spending, goals, transparency, collaboration and agendas will all be geared toward what benefits teachers. We like to believe teachers care about the students, but that’s not always the case with the top of the union higher-ups.
• Be concerned about a union-backed board and keep the priorities that matter in check.
• Four candidates running, Jessica Ellison, Deb Beloyed, Chris Streiff-Oji and Kathleen Daniels are supported by the White Bear Lake Educators, Local 7286. You can find it at the bottom of their signage.
Matthew Holmstrom
Hugo
Bring district to former glory
I am writing to express my support for Paul Donna, who is running for the Mahtomedi School Board. I don’t know about you, but I moved to this area almost 30 years ago because of its schools. At the time, if you wanted your children to receive the very best public education in the Twin Cities, you would choose between Edina and Mahtomedi. What you might not realize is that our schools have been decimated over the recent years due to the change in focus away from excellence in education. Per US News and World report, Mahtomedi High School is now ranked 12th in the state. Just a few years ago, the math scores, as reported by the US News and World Report, were around 80%; today, that score is 62%. This means that 38% of Mahtomedi High School students do not meet math proficiency requirements as measured by the MN Comprehensive Assessment. The decline over the past few years has been dramatic. If you want to refocus our schools on excellence, I recommend voting for Paul. I had volunteered with Paul for many years at the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation (MAEF) and always appreciated his thoughtful and knowledgeable leadership. Today, he serves as the president of MAEF. In case you don’t know, MAEF is the largest nongovernment organization supporting our schools and providing scholarships to our students. Paul has the knowledge, the experience and the focus needed to bring the district back to its former glory.
Marina Morris
Mahtomedi
Candidate will answer to parents, taxpayers
If you believe the school board should answer to students, parents and the taxpaying community and not the teacher’s union, vote for John Ficcadenti.
If you don’t want to be silenced or turned away at a school board meeting and believe in full transparency, vote for John Ficcadenti.
If you believe masks to be optional for district students, vote for John Ficcadenti.
If you believe that academic excellence, not "woke," divisive agendas should be the primary focus of the school board, vote for John Ficcadenti.
If you believe all students should be treated with respect and be treated equally, vote for John Ficcadenti.
I have had many opportunities to speak with John one on one, and his message is strong and consistent. If you vote for John, you will know exactly what you’re getting. I know he will lean in to the issues that I believe are most important and will be 100% transparent. He isn’t part of a "packaged" deal with any other candidates. He is willing to work with all others, he will listen and he will compromise, but he will remain true to his core values and beliefs. He is exactly what the White Bear School Board needs.
Gina Howard
Stillwater
Vote for candidates who support masks
We are grateful to the League of Women Voters for presenting a forum of the candidates for White Bear Lake Area School Board. You can view this forum at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vko6FFWLiNE.
This video is well worth one’s time, as the stark differences among candidates is apparent from the first question onward. The first question is about the school district’s efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid 19 by requiring face coverings within school buildings.
For some time we have heard news reports that in the US, one in four Covid patients is a child, and recently it has been reported that in Minnesota, ICU beds for children are in extremely short supply because of the high number of Covid cases among children. Certainly this is a time to follow the guidance of the CDC, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, all of whom advise mask-wearing in schools at this critical time to keep our children, their teachers, and staff safe and in their classrooms.
From my listening to the forum, five candidates for School Board stood out for their support of the district’s mask mandate: Deb Beloyed, Jessica Ellison, Christina Streiff Oji, Kathleen Daniels, and Lisa Beecroft. Though one can only vote for four candidates, I will be choosing from among these five very qualified candidates because of their thoughtful and well-reasoned responses to the many questions raised during the forum, including fiscal responsibility and attending to the learning needs of every student in our district.
Be sure to vote by early voting, absentee, or in person on November 2.
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
Re-elect committed candidate
I am writing to strongly urge you to vote for Jessica Ellison in the upcoming White Bear School Board election. The fact that she is even willing to run again is an incredible testament to her commitment to the success of all children in White Bear Public Schools. The lack of civility and consideration for public safety by some of those in attendance at school board meetings is embarrassing for our community. We need leaders like Jessica Ellison who understand not only the critical role that public education plays in our community and country, but also have a deep understanding of the complexities that exist in making the education system an effective one.
I am a public school teacher and care deeply about the success of each child who walks through the doors of our schools each morning. But I’m not writing this letter for them. I’m selfishly writing this letter and endorsing Jessica Ellison for my son Henry, who started attending Matoska Elementary this year. He was born with just about every advantage a person living in our great country can have. I have heard folks say that the types of initiatives that Jessica Ellison has supported take resources away from some and give to others. I’m here to say that in my experience, that is simply false. Equity programs in public schools benefit all students, not just those typically marginalized by society. Whether it be socioeconomic background, color of skin, sexual orientation or simply aspirations for life, each child is different and should be treated as such. If we don’t take equity seriously, we are failing all of our kids. The goal of public education serves to bring all students the social, emotional and academic success that will set them up for successful lives and healthy civic engagement. Jessica’s background and passion make her uniquely positioned to continue to lead our district forward, making sure that each and every student is given what they need to put them on a path for success.
Please join me in supporting Jessica Ellison on Nov. 2.
Mike Lundberg
Birchwood Village
LWV updates procedures
The League of Women Voters - White Bear Lake Area volunteers work hard to provide voters with information to make informed choices. We seek to have all active candidates whose names are on the ballot participate in forums answering questions of concern to voters. LWV members contact candidates on the ballot for all local races multiple times over the months it takes to organize a forum. The recent Mahtomedi School Board forum presented us with a situation that has not happened in our in-person forums before 2020 or in our 2020 zoom forums. As a result, we have updated our procedures so that each candidate will be asked immediately prior to the forum by the moderator whether they are an active candidate. If the answer is no, the candidate will not participate in the forum. We appreciate the commitment of our communities to engage in democracy and encourage all who are eligible to vote on November 2.
Heidi Boyd
White Bear Lake
Voter Services, League of Women Voters, White Bear Lake Area
Plastics problem
I know I am shocked when the news shows huge islands of plastic garbage floating in the ocean, and I’m sure anyone who sees this visual thinks, “We need to do something!” (or maybe they think, “I’m glad I don’t live by an ocean!”). There is so much more to our plastic problem than meets the eye, and it is impacting all of us.
Microplastics in the environment is a very real issue facing the world, and it’s something you can’t even see and maybe don’t know exists. Microplastics have been found in the highest mountains, in our food supply and even our bodies. You might want to reconsider drinking water from that easy grab-and-go plastic bottle.
Join Northeast Metro Climate Action at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, to learn more about plastic — how it all began, where we are today and what we can do to cut our dependence. To join, simply type the following Zoom link into your browser: tinyurl.com/uPlastics
Diane Edson
Vadnais Heights
