Warming climate causes wildfires
The wildfire smoke we are experiencing this week and in the summer of 2021 is likely the first tangible result of our warming climate that many Minnesotans will see firsthand. We have had local fires impacting isolated areas before, but not mega smoke plumes that cover the entire state. Now we have seen this twice in the past three years. Scientists have been telling us for years that increasing carbon levels in our atmosphere will lead to an increase in the number of extreme weather events such as the heat and drought in Canada that led to these fires. This year’s state legislative session included a number of provisions to reduce carbon emissions and set up Minnesota as a model for Midwestern states to follow. I commend Heather Gustafson and Brion Curran for voting for these important measures and helping Minnesota lead the way in the transition to a clean energy economy.
Besides Trump, who is to blame for this contentious political and societal dilemma? Donald John Trump has a lifetime of lying, grifting and cheating, and a litigious record of 1,400 litigations where he has been the defendant. His lifelong claim of not doing “anything wrong” and repetitious screams of “witch-hunt” has fallen on millions of worn-out deaf ears. He’s facing legal indictments in New York, Florida and soon to be in Georgia and Washington, D.C. He’s on the Titanic and refuses to believe it.
During this entire soap opera, the Republican House and Senate are blaming a politicized Department of Justice and a runaway FBI, while claiming the Democrats are really to blame for Trump’s indictments. The reality and truth of this obstruction of justice and conspiracy in Trump’s Florida beach home is the evidence. Tape recordings and notes from Trump himself, his lawyers and employees at Mar-a-Lago, all show an awareness of wrongdoing by Trump and suggestions of covering up his crime.
The real culprits in this potential civil upheaval are the gutless and spineless Republican House of Representatives and the Republican Senate. These self-proclaimed evangelical men and women guzzled the “Trump Kool-Aid” as they voted “no” in two Trump impeachment trials. Their abject fear of this megalomaniac forced them to lose their moral code and constitutional duty. The thought of Trump turning on them cost them their very soul, for they’ll have to live with their decision till they go to their graves.
Hopefully, their conscience will take its toll on them, as Special Counsel Jack Smith will showcase the Jan. 6 insurrection findings and, in so doing, will cause the loss of sleep for many, including these Republicans: Jordan, Biggs, Meadows, Guiliani, Gosar, Brooks, Lesko, Gaetz, Hice, Green, Gohmert, and Boebert, who should be facing multiple charges, including “seditious conspiracy.” Can we say, “LOCK THEM UP!”
In closing, it’s time to look the Devil in the eye, and say to Trump, “No one is above the law!”
The mainstream media published glowing reports about the partisan legislative session, but not all Minnesotans bought it. A poll of a representative sample of voters showed 58% thought this legislative session was fair, poor or extremely poor. Here are some reasons why.
Gov. Walz promised we would be refunded $4 billion out of the $10 billion surplus. Our legislators spent the $10 billion and then borrowed $1.5 billion more for pet projects (hockey rinks, curling clubs, ski chalets and, no joke, a loon center). On top of that they raised our taxes by $9 billion, while claiming the “greatest tax cut in history.”
Of this tax increase, $3.7 billion was assigned to a transportation bill most would assume supported roads and bridges. Instead, these billions are going to the failed Northstar line and crime-ridden Southwest light rail.
Polling in the last election indicated concerns about crime. Nevertheless, a public safety bill passed that had nothing to do with protecting the public. Rather, criminals were granted more leniency by serving less time. They also passed a bill allowing felons to vote. Coincidence?
They also stood by a false narrative to pass an elections bill. Rather than ensuring election integrity, they increased the likelihood for errors or fraud by (1) allowing illegals to get driver’s licenses; (2) automatically sending absentee ballots in perpetuity; and (3) allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to register to vote.
Gender identity was added as a class protected against discrimination and, at the same time, the definition of sexual orientation, which was protected 30 years ago, was changed. The statute used to read that sexual orientation did not include those who have an attraction to children (pedophiles), but that language was removed. Why?
Rather than promoting our beautiful forests and lakes, we have now become a tourist town for trans- and abortion-refuge, where young children receive permanently damaging hormone therapy and physical mutilation, without parental consent, and we kill babies at any time in the womb or out after a botched abortion.
Christians, please pray for this state.
