Warming climate causes wildfires

The wildfire smoke we are experiencing this week and in the summer of 2021 is likely the first tangible result of our warming climate that many Minnesotans will see firsthand. We have had local fires impacting isolated areas before, but not mega smoke plumes that cover the entire state. Now we have seen this twice in the past three years. Scientists have been telling us for years that increasing carbon levels in our atmosphere will lead to an increase in the number of extreme weather events such as the heat and drought in Canada that led to these fires. This year’s state legislative session included a number of provisions to reduce carbon emissions and set up Minnesota as a model for Midwestern states to follow. I commend Heather Gustafson and Brion Curran for voting for these important measures and helping Minnesota lead the way in the transition to a clean energy economy.

