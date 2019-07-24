Thank you for acknowledging our work
I wanted to take a moment to thank photographer Paul Dols for your thoughtful article regarding trees and tree planting (“A Trillion,” July 17), especially the acknowledgement of your experience while attending our first tree planting project associated with the Water Gremlin settlement.
While I understand at how, first glance, the idea of planting trees seems like a nicety, a bone to throw to these communities, the reality is that trees improve air quality and quality of life (among dozens of others), two things that were directly impacted by the activities which required penalty. I am so honored to participate in something that will have a lasting impact, in the positive direction, for generations to come.
I hope you will attend more plantings as we continue with the planting program, and thanks again for your work.
Karen Zumach
Director of Community Forestry, Tree Trust
St. Paul
Water Gremlin makes intentions obvious
I see today, according to my White Bear Press, that Water Gremlin continues to be a very bad corporate neighbor (“Water Gremlin's testing extension request denied,” July 17). By refusing to adhere to the requests by the Minnesota Control Pollution Agency to get its pollution control equipment operational, it leaves little doubt it has any intent to do so. And the measly $500 daily fine they incur inclines me to believe they never will. It's an indictment of a very flawed system and the citizens continue to be the scapegoat. It's time for them to step up or move out.
In the hot zone,
Jean Hegberg
White Bear Lake
