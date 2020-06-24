Thanks to cemetery caretakers
Thank you to the kind soul who is watering plants and flowers at St. Mary’s Cemetery! My mother, Irene Wojski, is buried there toward the back of the cemetery. I had placed two pots of geraniums next to her monument and was not able to get there to water regularly. I was so concerned that the flowers had died during the heat wave this week. When I ran out there Tuesday evening, June 16, with a watering can hoping to revive them, I discovered that some wonderful person had been watering her plants and the plants surrounding her space near other monuments! They were beautiful, and blooming buds were in their glory. I broke down in tears of gratitude and happiness.
Whoever you are (maybe the groundskeepers?) I wanted to extend my heartfelt thank you for your kindness. I always try to help out and water plants that look like they need some TLC when I can make it out there, but this person(s) was keeping the entire area alive and blooming!
Thank you so much and God bless!
Grace McNamara
White Bear Lake
Innocent until proven guilty
Just as people are at the breaking point here in Minnesota with the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 virus, we lose another innocent black man to murder by the police. George Floyd, killed on video, in the streets of Minneapolis broad daylight with people watching. We have all seen the video, over and over and over. It is beyond disturbing, the type of event you can never unsee, that will stay with you forever — a grown man calling for his mother while dying a slow, and I can only imagine painful, death.
George Floyd was not allowed due process for the crime he allegedly committed. Minneapolis Lt. Bob Kroll, the union chief of the Minneapolis police department, appeared to be frustrated with the fact that the media will not release information about George Floyd’s “violent criminal record.” Please do not confuse my saying that George Floyd was an “innocent” black man to mean that George Floyd was a saint. What I am saying, however, is that George Floyd’s past, up to the minute that knee was pressed on his neck, is irrelevant. Here in the United States of America we are innocent until proven guilty. According to the 14th Amendment Due Process Clause, no person shall be “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.”
George Floyd was deprived of his life, without the constitutional right of due process. In direct contrast, the police officers involved in his death will receive due process for their crimes. So, when you hear someone say, “Black Lives Matter,” it does not mean no other lives matter; just keep in mind that only when black lives matter will ALL lives matter. People need to be treated equally, regardless of the amount of melanin in their skin.
Kristine Riley
White Bear Lake
Support the great outdoors
Many of us have turned to the great outdoors during these uncertain times and we have realized how important nature is to our mental and physical health. We also understand the importance of getting our economy back up and running. There is currently a bipartisan bill called the “Great American Outdoors Act” being debated in the U.S. House of Representatives that would help support both nature and the economy.
This bipartisan bill would invest in the repair of national park and public lands infrastructure as well as aid in protecting and providing recreational access through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to national, state, and local parks, forests, wildlife areas and other public lands.
This bill would make investments that are critical to reigniting local economies across the nation, creating jobs, and helping small businesses get back on their feet. It would also provide an urgently needed stimulus to the outdoor recreation industry.
That is why I’m calling on Rep. Betty McCollum to ask the leadership of both the House and Senate to pass this important bill this June. Let’s not waste this opportunity to do something positive and bipartisan.
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
Bring back picnic tables
I was so excited when I saw everything the city is doing to help White Bear Lake thrive while respecting COVID restrictions. Last week, my family enjoyed takeout along Washington Avenue and then bought and brought a growler over to the picnic tables in the parking lot behind The Alchemist and Big Wood Brewery. After that night, I raved to several friends and family members about how fun it was to be out and how safe it felt. I also encouraged them to head downtown and show their support.
Last night, my husband and I ventured out for a similar evening and were disappointed to find that all of those picnic tables in the parking lot were gone. The crowd on the outdoor patio was standing room only, and only the staff were wearing masks.
My understanding is that these picnic tables were donated for public safety, and I’d like to see them come back! While there are clearly several people who are willing to venture out without the social distance, allowing safer options makes downtown accessible for the rest of us. I’m glad to see the crowds supporting local businesses, but those picnic tables helped decrease the density. Please bring them back!
Kate Peck
White Bear Lake
No tax breaks to support private schools
Please join me in opposing Sen. Roger Chamberlain’s bill (SF 13) that would give tax breaks to, among others, corporations that donate to private school voucher programs. Public schools are governed by taxpayers. They are audited, examined and accredited. They serve all children. Our state constitution guarantees quality public schools. Siphoning money to feed private interests puts that guarantee in jeopardy. Oppose SF 13!
Stephanie Wolkin
White Bear Township
Public dollars should support public needs
I would like to share my appreciation with the White Bear School District employees and leadership for the hard work it took to manage a continuance of service during this pandemic. As a parent of a student in the district, I was impressed with the outreach and organization that occurred to make sure that we as a family had all the technology and support that we needed in order to convert to learning at home.
It is my understanding that the ability to return to in-person learning will depend on the ability both financially and in staffing to provide for safe social distancing and cleaning procedures. It is important that our elected officials support our public school employees with this effort so that the education of the children in our community is the best it can possibly be. Funneling public dollars to private institutions in the form of vouchers under the guise of “choice,” such as the bill authored by Sen. Roger Chamberlain, damages the supportive community of people in Minnesota for students from a range of socioeconomic levels and a variety of cultural backgrounds need in order to succeed: quality teachers, supportive counselors, dedicated custodians and other local staff. During this crucial time of rebuilding and restoration, public dollars must be used to support public needs, not for-profit agendas.
Michele Jersak
White Bear Township
Talk about race
In the June 11 edition of the White Bear Press, I read of the mayor’s proposal to review our city’s equity issues as an action item “to see what is working and what is not” in White Bear Lake. Thank you, Madam Mayor, for your position and leadership as well as your recommendation of the book, “A Good Time for the Truth, Race in Minnesota,” by Sun Yung Shin.
Angela Y. Davis, an American black feminist activist and scholar, wrote, “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”
This quote speaks to the mayor’s willingness “to move forward and affect change and not just talk about it.”
Courageous leadership and a call to action are values I hold as a civic-minded White Bear Lake resident.
Only by truthfully reviewing our systems and transparently exploring what bias may be held, can substantial improvements be formulated. Through research, discussion and conversation, discoveries are made and improvements are established.
As a white ally of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), I respectfully requested to be a member of this task force and be kept apprised of developments in its formation. The mayor quickly responded. Impressed that her answer stated that she is first reaching for stories and experiences of BIPOC, as well as representation from Century College and our 624 school district before further action can be taken, I feel that my position as an ally is to listen and learn from my sisters and brothers of color. Using the privileges granted to me solely based on my white skin color, I strive to be an anti-racist and assist in social transformation.
Helen Duritsa
White Bear Lake
Beach-keepers appreciated
Special thanks to the early morning citizen(s) that are raking Mahtomedi Beach each and every morning this summer. Your daily unselfish labor is an inspirational reminder to our community that we each can contribute to our collective quality of life by positive action. Thanks for starting your summer days by helping to beautify our city and community beach. We appreciate you.
Stephen Clysdale
Mahtomedi
No tolerance for racism
The Rotary message printed in the White Bear Press, “We have no tolerance for racism,” captured the essence of the protest we have seen in the streets the past weeks.
I am proud to live in a community where a civic organization promotes that belief and has the courage to make that statement in print. I count four references to “work” in the printed piece. Rotary understands it is not just about stating the words in support of a laudable idea. They know it is about putting effort into making that idea understood and continuing with the action to completion.
When you read the piece, don’t you agree with the standards they are setting for themselves and us as members who share this community? When you read the piece, don’t you see actions that you can take?
Rotary, thank you for what you stand for, and for doing the work. And for reminding us of the work we can do to improve our community and our society.
Greg Pariseau
White Bear Lake
