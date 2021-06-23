Biases embedded in society
In response to Joseph Kessel's letter on June 2 and Cathy Schultz's letter on June 9, I do not agree that racism does not exist in our community. When I read comments community members make regarding “those people” moving here if affordable housing is built or will use public transport resulting in a rise in crime, I always wonder what they mean by “those people.”
I do not agree that when you see the word “equity” you have a problem. If you believe this, then you also have a problem with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which requires that schools provide special education services in a way that provides accommodations that address individual differences, disabilities and special needs.
It is correct that equity and equality are different. Equality means everyone is treated the same way, regardless of differences. Equity means everyone is provided with what they need to succeed. Educational equity means that every student has access to the resources they need at that moment in their education, and appropriate support to ensure that every child has an equal chance for success.
It is correct that our country was not founded on equity, but it was also not founded on equality. Equity acknowledges that not all have been given access to the same opportunities and addresses that imbalance. There are racial, ethnic, gender, class and other biases embedded in systems that make up our society. “Historians have explored biases in our housing policies, policing, medical care, and so on, and there are very few who would suggest that our systems are truly neutral.” (Heather Cox Richardson). If we look at housing, racial covenants were legal clauses embedded in property records that restricted ownership of land based on race. In Minnesota these were made illegal in 1962 but did not end nationally until the passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968. There is an excellent documentary, “Jim Crow of the North,” which explores one reason for the racial disparities in Minnesota — the spread of these covenants.
Ellen Fahey
White Bear Lake
Council ignoring residents
We are being ignored. The Rush Line is not needed or wanted in White Bear Lake. I have lived here for over 40 years and like our town just the way it was. You, our City Council members, are not hearing us, and I will remember your name come election time. Please stop and really think about it. Just the cost is outrageous. We do not need it.
Patricia Manning
White Bear Lake
Filibuster serves a purpose
We live in the greatest country in the world, where we can freely share our opinions openly without fear of the thought police coming to put us in the gulag. Our ability to engage with each other is a gift. I’m writing in response to Leslie Duling McCollam’s inaccurate characterization of the Senate’s legislative filibuster as racist, undemocratic or a thwarting tool of “progress.”
The filibuster is a procedural tool allowing senators to speak for as long as they like on a proposed piece of legislation. The “endless debate” provision can only be overruled if 3/5ths of the senators (60 of 100) vote to cut off the discussion. The result is that minority parties can kill legislation that could actually pass with a simple majority but that can’t get 60 votes.
I’m all for the filibuster, as it holds back any president who has a simple majority in both chambers from getting what they want and therefore causing greater partisanship and more polarization. Simply imagine your least favorite president passing their favorite legislation without any checks on that power. I imagine our last president’s ability to do so would send shivers down Leslie’s spine.
My point is that the filibuster cannot be an accursed vestige of slavery and Jim Crow when Republicans use it, and a perfectly fine tool of fairness and democracy when Democrats use it. Barack Obama and Joe Biden used the filibuster, and both defended its use passionately until recently, of course, when the Republicans were to use it.
The legislative process is supposed to be slow, methodical, sticky, messy and based on compromise so we don’t create a ruling elite bent on making the other half miserable serfs. Personally, what I would like to see all U.S. senators and representatives promise to do for a year is absolutely nothing, zilch, nada. They create more problems for the average and least well-off Americans, the ones they want to help. Call your legislators and tell them you’ll give them a one-year paid vacation if they promise to do nothing. Now, that’s a bill I would support!
Jon Holter
Vadnais Heights
Thanks for support of music program
As we have come to the end of the school year, I wanted to drop a note to thank your readers for their support of the White Bear Lake Music Boosters Spring Fundraiser over these last few months. In March, we celebrated Music In the Schools Month by launching an ambitious campaign to raise $21,000 (“$21K in ’21”) to support the amazing student musicians in our community, as well as the incredible music educators and programs the White Bear Lake School District offers our students.
The funds raised by the White Bear Lake Music Boosters go directly into each of the music programs we support in White Bear Lake Area schools. Those programs include funds for scholarships to help students attend All-State and honors events in choir and band, music lessons and college; venue and equipment rentals for performances by our students; clinics, workshops and master classes for students; commissioned works by world-renowned composers to be performed by our students for our community; field trips; and annual contributions the Music Boosters make to local music education endowments.
We have not yet reached our goal, and will continue striving to achieve it throughout the rest of this year. If your readers are interested in learning more or haven't yet had a chance to donate to our fundraiser, they can visit our website at www.wblmusicboosters.org.
Thank you to the entire community for helping us to keep the music playing in our schools!
Roger Donoghue
White Bear Lake Music Boosters Vice President
