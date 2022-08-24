EV's more efficient

This letter is in response to Tim Klecker's letter of Aug. 17. When folks ask me how long it takes to charge my EV, I answer, "about five seconds. When I get home, I plug it in and walk away." Statistics show that about 95% of EV charging happens at home. Only when taking long trips will an EV owner need to use public charging. So the argument that we will need stations with 144 chargers is simply not true. It is the gasoline car users who are inconvenienced by stopping at gas stations. Have you seen the lines at Costco? Also, the average EV takes about 30-45 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% on a fast charger (DCFC). The writer might be thinking of level 2 chargers that you find at hotels and grocery stores that take a few hours for a full charge. Overall, EVs are so much more efficient than gasoline cars that our energy use will drop significantly as we transition to EVs. Have you noticed EVs don't have a front grille? That's because they aren't wasting half of their energy creating heat that needs to be vented.

