EV's more efficient
This letter is in response to Tim Klecker's letter of Aug. 17. When folks ask me how long it takes to charge my EV, I answer, "about five seconds. When I get home, I plug it in and walk away." Statistics show that about 95% of EV charging happens at home. Only when taking long trips will an EV owner need to use public charging. So the argument that we will need stations with 144 chargers is simply not true. It is the gasoline car users who are inconvenienced by stopping at gas stations. Have you seen the lines at Costco? Also, the average EV takes about 30-45 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% on a fast charger (DCFC). The writer might be thinking of level 2 chargers that you find at hotels and grocery stores that take a few hours for a full charge. Overall, EVs are so much more efficient than gasoline cars that our energy use will drop significantly as we transition to EVs. Have you noticed EVs don't have a front grille? That's because they aren't wasting half of their energy creating heat that needs to be vented.
Steve Olinger
North Oaks
Swans are back
What a pleasure it is to have the swans back on Centerville Road between Highway 96 and County Road H2. My wife, two young sons, and I enjoy driving by and checking up on mom and dad swan and their two gray cygnets. They have sparked some wonderful family conversations about birds and nature in Minnesota. We hope they summer in our neck of the woods for summers to come!
Darin Schluender
White Bear Township
A valiant effort
A big "thank you" to all the volunteers who helped out last Thursday in preparation for the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society's 34th Annual "Pops on the Porch” outdoor concert at the historic Fillebrown House. From the volunteer cleaning crew who prepared the house inside and out, to Cup and Cone for providing the sub sandwiches to feed the band, and the Moonlight Serenaders musicians who have performed pro bono for over 30 years. Bless you!
The thunder crashed and the rain poured down just as I was ready to introduce the band.
Our spirits were not dampened, however, and we look forward to seeing you next year!
Jan Holtz Kraemer
White Bear Lake
WBLAHS volunteer
Support climate-leading candidates
The Inflation Reduction Act includes major incentives to industries and individuals to combat climate change, which is good for our planet and for our wallets.
The bill includes tax credits for installing home solar panels, efficient heat pumps and water heaters, purchasing electric induction cooktops and improving home insulation. I have already benefited from state and federally legislated tax credits for putting solar panels on my home.As a result, my electric bills are often $0, even while traditional utility prices have continued to increase.
Clean energy leads to good jobs. My solar panel installation company is always hiring. Minnesota could be a leader in training and hiring people to plan, design and install solar projects, for example.
As the Nov. 8 election nears, please support candidates for the Minnesota Legislature, governor and for U.S. Congress who are willing to lead on clean energy and combating climate change. It’s good for your wallet and your planet.
Cathy Crea
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Candidate brings passion for community service, public safety
Our newly configured Senate District 36 has brought forth three outstanding candidates: Heather Gustafson for Minnesota Senate, Susie Strom for House in District 36A, and Brion Curran for House in District 36B. As other letter-writers have highlighted the qualifications of Gustafson and Strom, I would like to focus on the skills and abilities of Brion Curran. (Minnesota House District 36B includes Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake, Gem Lake, Birchwood Village and parts of White Bear Township.)
Brion was raised to value community service and further the common good. This is evident in her choices for her professional life. She currently works as a senior human resources generalist, serving our neighbors with developmental disabilities at Northeast Residence Inc. She has also served as a Chisago County Sheriff’s deputy, and in White Bear Lake as a reserve officer, a reserve sergeant and a 911 dispatcher. In these roles, she has gained skills in community engagement, maintaining calm leadership, assessing needs and problem-solving. She brings with her a passion for public safety and a desire to find creative solutions to keep our communities safe.
What’s more, she is a strong supporter of workers’ rights, voters’ rights, reproductive rights, protecting our environment, maintaining the integrity of our democracy, and strong public education. Get to know Brion by visiting her website https://www.brioncurran.com. I encourage you to join me in electing Brion Curran to serve in the Minnesota House representing District 36B.
Louis Asher
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Vote for safe streets, schools
While the DFL continues to message on “common-sense” gun control, it may be beneficial to remind them that under their leadership, violent crime has risen by 40% since 2018. Aggravated assaults are up by 63%.
When far-left candidates propose legislation like red-flag laws, what they don’t understand (or maybe they do and don’t care) is that they have failed to enforce the current 17 laws on the books in Minnesota that keep firearms out of the hands of criminals.
Instead of recognizing that their soft-on-crime policies have failed, they want to go after law-abiding gun owners with “solutions” like red flag laws, which strip away our constitutional rights to due process.
I’ve had it with the DFL’s false-promises and feel-good solutions.
Our once-vibrant Twin Cities are nothing short of a lawless landscape. There were 779 carjackings in Minnesota in 2021, and we watch now as Minneapolis is set to beat its record-high homicide rate for the third year in a row. This wave of crime and lawlessness is on you, DFL.
Bottom line, if you want safe streets, safe schools and less gun violence, vote Republican.
Bret Swanson
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Vote for candidate is vote for climate
Environmental conservation is a fundamental part of Minnesota's values and culture. In our state, we have abundant freshwater and rich biodiversity - which are constantly under threat due to habitat loss, toxic chemicals, dangerous mining practices, poor air quality, climate change, and more.
To protect those Minnesota values, this fall my vote will be for Heather Gustafson. Heather is our neighbor, a parent, a teacher, and is committed to combating climate change, protecting our environment, and preserving our natural resources for generations to come.
Our current senator, Roger Chamberlain, is out of touch with our values, especially when it comes to climate change. Chamberlain voted against increasing the state’s efforts to combat climate change. He also voted against acknowledging that humans are the leading cause of climate change. (More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans.)
Heather Gustafson will promote sustainable solutions that protect Minnesota's climate, waters, air, and lands. She is already engaged with a diverse community of organizations, advocates, and citizens dedicated to protecting our values. Indeed, Heather Gustafson will make Minnesota a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
Kate Winsor
North Oaks
PAID LETTER
Embrace candidates that have solutions to issues
Our country is quickly becoming socialist. Of course, everyone knows socialism has its roots in Marxism. Which is practiced by many liberals and people on the left. Including current candidates. Nowhere in history has anything positive derived from a country replacing democracy rooted in individualism to one rooted in the subjective, all knowing state. As I read two paid letters in the August 10th editorials, I saw that the authors treated Ms. Gustafson and Ms. Strom like saviors. Both are very liberal candidates, working together to take down voices and representation in Senate District 36. By the way, Ms. Szalapski, do you think that all voters and residents in Senate District 36 rejoice in Neo-Marxism? I have not encountered any, in fact. From teaching Kindergartners to question their gender, advocating for “post-birth abortion” ( i.e., infanticide) and pushing divisive Critical Race Theory in our schools, the current DFL is no longer based in reality.
There is more than one line of thought on these issues. That’s a rather shallow way of thinking, that all voters want the things you are voting for and that your candidates believe in. America was formed as a free, independent democracy, by the people, for the people. A balance of beliefs and governing is an integral part of society. Not a “one party rule all” model, which socialism embraces. I will vote for balance, common sense and a dedication to serve the public. I will vote to save our democracy. I will vote for Elliot Engen and Roger Chamberlain. Both of them have a great deal of experience in and out of the political arena. Both of them are hardworking, have been involved in transparency and honestly in dealing with rational, open minded voters and constituents ( regardless of how liberal leaning citizens try to twist and warp the truth) have good past experiences with other legislators and have worked extremely hard to keep a common sense voice amongst all the negative chatter that’s going on. Neither of them bad-mouthing and belittling their opponents. As the authors of the editorials seem to enjoy doing.
While the current left continues to slander, cancel and spread constant negativity, I’m choosing to embrace candidates that have solutions to issues instead of conducting a never ending blame tactic to absolve the current Biden/Walz administration of their failures.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Candidate will get things done
I’m a senior citizen and I want everyone to know that we seniors care deeply about many issues in our society.
I believe our schools need a strong advocate to help educators with smaller class sizes and numerous other problems.
I believe something drastic has to be done to stop people who think shooting or stabbing people is the answer to their problems.
I believe we need to eliminate the sales of AK15 rifles (or other types of military guns used in a war) to any civilian because they can’t be used to shoot birds or animals.
I believe we should not have Social Security taxed.
I strongly believe the government has no business telling women what they can and can’t do with their bodies.
I believe Heather Gustafson is the person that can help solve these problems as well as many others. Heather is a teacher who understands the many needs of students. She supports using our budget surplus for addressing issues such as after-school programs, work study programs and mental health resources. She supports using the budget surplus to make common-sense tax cuts helping seniors, small businesses and middle-income families.
I strongly believe if we elect Heather, we will finally get something done in our Legislature.
Mary Wakem
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Left with unanswered questions
As a taxpayer, former state representative and concerned citizen, it grieves me to see where the DFL is taking our K-12 education system. Only 50% of Minnesota students are reading at grade level. And now the Dept of Education is ready to adopt new rules for teacher licensure that set Social & Emotional Learning (SEL) outcomes and not academics as the main teacher qualifications.
I decided to learn more about how the DFL candidate for state representative, Susie Strom, views education. Listening to the full interview she did on the Matt McNeill podcast, I must say I came away shocked at her lack of substance and her inability to articulate the issues surrounding education.
I am left with many unanswered questions: What are Ms. Strom’s views on the trends we’re seeing in education? Will she support the idea that all minority students are “oppressed” and all white students are “oppressors” (CRT)? Will she push our schools to be more gender-affirming, a philosophy that denies biological reality?
Will she fight to raise academic standards or simply accept all the excuses why kids aren’t learning? Does she agree with the falsehood that America is a systemically racist country, therefore our educational standards have to be re-written?
Maybe Ms. Strom is uniquely qualified to fight to protect our kids from these Marxist-rooted ideas. Maybe…but I don’t think there’s a prayer. After all, she’s a candidate endorsed by the Democrats and OutFront Minnesota, the teachers’ union. And they’re the very institutions pushing all the above!
Linda Runbeck
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Legislator supports candidate
I am proud to support Brion Curran for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 36B, which includes the communities of Birchwood Village, Gem Lake, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and portions of White Bear Township. Brion is a good listener, leads with compassion and has vital experience working in law enforcement and disability services. She has deep roots in our community, and has been working hard to talk with voters over the past several months. Brion is the best candidate in the race, and deserves our support.
Brion has a deep understanding of some of the most pressing issues facing our community and state, including public safety. As a reserve sergeant and former Sheriff's deputy in Chisago County, she understands what officers need to keep everyone safe. Brion will act as a bridge between our public safety institutions and the community, and will advocate for increased mental health support for first responders. She will also support programs and policies that have been shown to prevent crime, such as early childhood education, home-visiting programs, community mentoring and after-school programs, and school-based behavioral intervention programs.
Brion has worked for almost two decades in disability support services and understands that we must do more to support community members with disabilities. She knows that direct support professionals must be better compensated for the necessary work that they do and will advocate for solutions to this and related issues from day one as our state representative.
Brion has deep roots in our community. She was raised in a nearby suburb, is a lifelong member of American Legion Post 168 and has served as a reserve sergeant in the White Bear Lake Police Department and as a 911 dispatcher.
Brion Curran’s background and experiences have provided her with the knowledge and skills that will make her a great state representative for our community. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Brion this fall!
Ami Wazlawik
White Bear Township
Editor's note: Rep. Ami Wazlawik currently represents District 38B in the Minnesota House of Representatives)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.