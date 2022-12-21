My wife and I just attended the Century Jazz Ensemble Christmas concert for 2022, “Swingin' the Season,” featuring Debbie O'Keefe on vocals. It was a great musical performance! Over the past 20 years I have attended many of their concerts and am always impressed. I believe the White Bear Lake community is extremely fortunate to have the talented CJE in their midst to perform concerts for free.
Celebrate holidays alcohol-free
Here's a tip to make your New Year's Eve gathering even more fun: have a nice selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and mocktails. You don't have to run all over town to find the makings, you can get it all at the local liquor stores, and staff can recommend some great NA options that will delight your sober guests and will allow them to easily fit in to the festivities. Your drinking guests may also appreciate the opportunity to pace their intake with a mocktail or fancy water.
We are so grateful to the White Bear Lake Police Deptartment for their help during a recent power outage during the night, which caused an emergency for us. Jim needs electric power for the use of an oxygen concentrator. They helped us at home and treated us so well as we waited at the police station until the power came on at home. Thanks to our neighbors who helped by letting us know when the power was on again. Thanks to Xcel for their work to get the power on that night.
