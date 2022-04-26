Purple Line plan should be modernized
Last month, a feeble defense of the Purple Line BRT project by County Commissioner Reinhardt and Met Council’s Zelle and Vento evoked the changes brought when a rail line came to town. It wasn’t the authors’ intent, but supporting their preferred plan by using an example from an earlier century wonderfully illustrates their outdated mentality toward transportation.
The most glaring demerits of the Purple Line project are its cost (about $450 million), route (significant, disruptive construction needed), and slow speed (45 minutes from end to end). They can be addressed if the planners and advocates would modernize their thinking. Autonomous vehicles on the streets of White Bear Lake is not a new idea, and by using that technology with the concept of personal rapid transit (PRT), it would be possible for many transit riders to have door-to-door service while reducing the number of stops that buses would make. Having a route from St. Paul travel north on I-35E to EB Hwy 36 to NB Hwy 61 to CR E to I-35E means there will not be a need for costly infrastructure or intrusive engineering within serviced communities. Reducing the number of stops and placing most of the route on highways would allow for faster service and the ability to end the line at the Anoka County border without sacrificing speed. If there is demand, express extensions could be added during rush hours to connect to Forest Lake and points north. There would also be the added bonus of getting more use out of the Met Council’s park-and-ride in Vadnais Heights while still being able to access the Maplewood Mall Transit Center. By routing the line on existing highways, transit would integrate into the community instead of bulldozing its way through town.
Members of the Met Council and Commissioner Reinhardt, if you are going to continue to push the Purple Line project, hopefully this gives you enough to get started on updating your plans. I think pursuing this approach would satisfy most of the project’s detractors and could turn this into a collaborative effort instead of an authoritative one.
Jeff Luxford
White Bear Lake
Share gift with poor churches
I read with interest last week’s front page article, "Sigh of relief as church debt paid in full." Kudos to Father Ralph’s announcement that St. Mary’s Church is now debt-free! It is a beautiful church with a generous congregation. The article noted that Father Ralph was extended an additional six years at St. Mary’s, past the usual six-year cycle. As the Archdiocese determines his next assignment in June 2023, I hope they consider Jesus’ love for the poor. Matthew 25 illustrates that Jesus’ identification with "the least of these" is so profound that when we reach out to them with love and enter their pain, it is Jesus Himself we are loving and embracing. Being close to Christ means being close to the poor. Many poor churches exist in the Twin Cities area that could utilize Father Ralph’s gift for fundraising!
Agnes Magnuson
White Bear Lake
Music won’t stop with new center
I clapped my hands when I read of the proposed McNeely Music Center, and immediately thought, Reid would love this. My partner, Reid Smith, was a longtime, prominent piano teacher here in White Bear Lake. Reid wanted everyone to study music, not only those who might dream of a musical career, but all those who simply love music for music’s sake. This new McNeely Music Center will be one more step toward creating educational and performance opportunities for students of all ages.
White Bear Lake was a warm and welcoming community when Reid and I decided to make our home here more than 20 years ago. We knew we had found our little slice of paradise, and we have enjoyed every moment in this fantastic, arts-minded mecca. White Bear Lake has a rich and diverse array of dance, theater, music and art offerings, including, among others, the Wildwood Artist Series in neighboring Mahtomedi, the beautiful new Hanifl Performing Arts Center, home of Lakeshore Players and the Children’s Performing Arts, the lovely White Bear Center for the Arts, and now this impressive new McNeely Music Center. A huge thank-you to all music students, to their families and to the entire community for tireless support and commitment to the arts.
Reid’s passing last July left a gaping hole in many hearts, not least in those of his hundreds of former and current students, and this hole can never be filled. This is true of the loss of all musicians; each is wonderfully unique and irreplaceable, but this new McNeely Music Center is an example of the truism that the music must never stop. Each succeeding generation of students, performers and teachers can contribute their voice to this universal language of peace and harmony. In this spirit, I offer applause as I eagerly eager await another enhancement to our wonderful community.
LaWayne Leno
Dellwood
Residents oppose Vento Trail project
Different day, same bad smell ...
Like many of my neighbors, I attended the Bruce Vento Trail dog and pony show, held at White Bear City Hall on Thursday night. Scott Yonke, archnemesis to many of us who are against this rolling dumpster fire project, was there with far more backup staff than in the past.
Essentially, we were told that their current offer is different than last time they did the “show” (last October); the one where people told him, “No regional trail through single-family residential neighborhoods.” Imagine people wanting privacy, safety, tranquility; people who take stewardship of the lake and surrounding environment seriously, and not having their local street become a nonstop bicycle race for five months out of the year. Visitor count in 2018 for the current BVT was 280,000. Even if only half showed up, it’s still a lot of stress and pressure on residents and the environment. I remember when the county wanted the Bald Eagle Regional Park to service 15,000 per weekend, and the community had the foresight to fight back.
So since the last meeting, the White Bear Town Board has been has been catching an earful by residents in opposition to this project, as they have been for years. Because what Ramsey County and Met Council want to do, they think they can shove it down our throats. The town board came out on record as not supporting this giant ducat in the punchbowl.
So the county is trying to make an offer we shouldn’t refuse. We are going to refuse it.
Life doesn’t need to be like a Godfather movie.
Beth Artner
White Bear Township
No regional trail
The current Bruce Vento Regional Trail that goes seven miles from downtown St. Paul through Maplewood on abandoned railroad right of way has 280,000 users every year. If the proposed regional trail extension into White Bear Lake and White Bear Township for six miles has even half of that use, we would see 140,000 people in our neighborhoods each year.
And Ramsey County stated they will promote this extension of the trail to encourage high visitor counts.
Regional trails work best on or alongside abandoned railroad right of way and are not designed for single-family residential neighborhoods. This is not a good fit for our neighborhoods.
The original alignment was on Long Avenue adjacent to the existing railroad right of way. The alignment was changed. It currently does not fit into our single-family neighborhoods. It is not a neighborhood trail — it is a regional trail.
It is comparable to the Ramsey County boat landing on Bald Eagle Lake, where residents fought with Ramsey County to cut the size of the parking area in half compared to what the county was proposing. So, like this boat landing that brings people from across the region to use the lake, this regional trail will bring people from across the region to use our neighborhood. I am not sure why we would invite thousands of additional people into our single-family neighborhood.
This would dramatically change the ambience of our neighborhood. The proposed project is not a neighborhood trail — it is a regional trail designed to have hundreds and thousands of users — and your quiet sunset walk with your spouse in your neighborhood will be gone, because there will be so many bikers, walkers, joggers on a regional trail with you on those walks.
Tim David
White Bear Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.