PAID LETTER
Public servant deserves your vote
Chuck Wiger has been our state senator for more than 20 years. Prior to his work as a state senator he served as a member of the Ramsey County Water and Soil Conservation District and as a member of the Metropolitan Council. As our state senator, he has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Senate District 43 and for the entire state of Minnesota. His areas of interest and expertise include education, economic development, veterans affairs, health care and the environment. Chuck has been a public servant in the best sense of the phrase. He is a strong voice in the Minnesota Senate and deserves your vote both in the August primary election and in the November general election.
David Stevens
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Kudos to 38B residents
Well, my fellow White Bear Lake area residents, we really got this one right! District 38B voted in 2018 to have Ami Wazlawik represent us at the Minnesota House of Representatives, and she has far exceeded even our optimistic expectations for her first term.
As a White Bear Lake native, Ami ran on the promise that she could be the community-centered, service-oriented leader the district deserved. She has successfully carried out that promise, serving our community by employing her substantive policy background; her ability to build solution-oriented coalitions around issues; her understanding of how government systems function best; her ability to turn complex issues into manageable, pragmatic actions; her technical expertise; and her remarkable work ethic.
And she accomplished this while regularly keeping her constituents informed (virtually and in person) and by maintaining ongoing opportunities for constituents to provide their feedback and to work on issues with her.
Amy has been in office helping to protect our community during — shall we say — “interesting” times. While getting legislation through the politically divided Minnesota Legislature was particularly difficult, Amy has been instrumental in authoring, co-authoring, and/or supporting efforts for our health care, our environment, our local businesses, our children and families, the Lake Links trail and bonding for the County Road J/I-35E project.
One of her most noteworthy accomplishments: Ami authored and introduced legislation to ban TCE after the company Water Gremlin was found to be emitting excessive amounts of the carcinogenic chemical. The bill was passed by both the House and Senate during the 2020 session and signed into law by Governor Walz, making Minnesota the first state in the nation to ban the highly toxic chemical.
Whether you did or did not vote for Ami in the last election, I sincerely hope you will join me this election as I proudly cast my (early!) vote for Rep. Ami Wazlawik.
Note: Not yet registered or you want to apply to vote by mail? Get information at MNvotes.org or call 651-266-2171.
Trudi Taylor
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
No plans to solve problems
An organization called “People for Jesse Ventura 2020” took out a full-page ad in the July 29 White Bear/Vadnais Heights Press to plead with former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, asking him to run for president. They say they are answering Ventura’s call: “Before I put my butt on the line, this country better show me it’s worth it.” That statement alone tells us that Jesse Ventura is every bit as self-centered as the current occupant of the White House.
While the ad accurately lists a litany of problems in our country, and we know that President Trump only amplifies or ignores them or comes up with spurious plans, often contrary to the advice of his own experts and cabinet members, former Governor Ventura has indicated no plans to address the problems our country faces. If he had the ability to unite the country as this ad suggests, he would already be doing it.
Ventura chose not to run for a second term as governor of Minnesota. Why would he suddenly want to take on even greater administrative responsibility, when his one term as governor was such a source of frustration for him? And since he left office, the most notable action on his part that I have read about in the news was that he filed a libel lawsuit against a Navy SEAL who had described a barroom incident he had with Ventura in a book. As I recall, the book’s author died during the litigation, and Ventura continued his suit against the man’s widow. Ventura is a man intent on nursing wounds against his bruised ego. He has too much in common with President Trump to be any sort of “option” for voters.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has had eight years of executive experience in the White House in a close working relationship with President Obama. Prior to that, he served many years in the U.S. Senate. He is well regarded for his expertise in foreign policy, for working across the aisle in collegial fashion and for understanding how to effectively move our country forward.
Louis Asher
Vadnais Heights
Looting a crime
Peaceful protest of a problem is OK. Damage, fire and looting to protest a problem is not – it's a big crime!
Gary Zweig
White Bear Lake
Bear is adorable
What a wonderful surprise! Pulling off the I-35E freeway onto HWY 96 and seeing the awesome new water tower design! We have had many family and friends commenting on what a terrific welcome to our city that adorable bear is! Kudos to all involved!
Jean Olson
White Bear Lake
A little more Marketfest history, please
Though I appreciate the recent article written in the White Bear Press Manitou Days circular celebrating the 30th anniversary of Marketfest, I was disheartened to see that a large part of recalling its history was not acknowledged.
While initially coordinated through efforts of Floerke, Butcher and Bohaty, the actual event grew into a citywide festival when it was taken on in year three by the city’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which was created with the mission to develop and market the downtown area during a time of serious vacancy rates and lost appeal for small-town living. Members of the corporation’s board of directors were the initial “boots on the ground” event team, including Gene Johnson of the White Bear Press along with some past EDC presidents, Rick Smith, Terri Pratt and Sue Wolsfeld.
During my six years as EDC executive director, Marketfest grew in strength and size due to a committed base of weekly volunteers that offered many hours of their summer to this event that forever changed the retail footprint of our current downtown. The EDC developed and implemented the original organizational structure and foundation that took a one-block idea and grew it into the major-event marketing tactic that garnered national sponsors like Coca-Cola to underwrite the event and fill the streets to upwards of 9,000-plus weekly attendees from far and wide. This opened additional doors to downtown development with spinoff event opportunities such as Winterfest that spurred on the redevelopment of the site now known as the retail center between City Hall and Cup and Cone, again expanding the retail base in our city due to the EDC’s commitment, direction and focus.
While those mentioned in this article were indeed a supportive factor in our city’s most famous event, I felt it necessary to shine a much deserved spotlight on our city and its administration that was behind the startup of Marketfest as was the staff, board and volunteers of the EDC. Thank you all for your hard work and commitment to our town.
Suzanne Worthley
White Bear Lake
‘Progressivism’ costs
This letter is written in response to a letter, "Less Self-praise, More Humility" by Mark Wittgenstein, in which he criticizes a previous letter for its praise of the United States as a country and place of freedom. Mr. Wittgenstein offers that America is rated 25th as a "flawed democracy" by the Economist Intelligence Unit, arguably no friend of this country and a socialist think tank by anyone's measure. He also opines that the U.S. is ranked low on various freedom indices — and he is correct. But interestingly, this has come at the price of America's “progressivism.” You cannot have it both ways.
John F. Kennedy would have been a Republican today and, by anyone's metric, America's fall from grace in the freedom rankings is strongly associated with its move to the left. Now one could argue that Norway and Sweden enjoy socialism with great freedom indices, but they are certainly not burdened with the level of immigration that we have had here. Norway has a lot of oil (not too green, no?) without which things might not be so rosy there. And the U.S. effectively pays the defense bill for all of Scandinavia. They are not nuclear powers and provide zero nuclear deterrent — hence they have a lot to spend on “equality.” Good for them. Nuclear submarines are expensive.
Hong Kong is ranked second on the "freedom index." Might be a little out of date — be my guest emigrating there right now.
Ironically, Mr. Wittgenstein offers Karl Marx up as a model of "preserving history," but Marx's utopia would have very few freedoms. He never did advocate for anything remotely close to a "Bill of Rights" despite being a whole generation ahead of the Founders. He was obsessed with the class struggle and advocated revolution by the proletariat against the ruling class. Unfortunately, it is the very capitalism he abhorred that has produced many of the innovations we enjoy today — including the keyboard and email Mr. Wittgenstein used to submit his patronizing letter.
Chris Foley
Dellwood
