Praise for recent story
The Press, with its publication in the Dec. 8 issue of the article on Native American burial mounds, underscores for me several truths:
1) The work of the White Bear Historical Society, and the leadership of Sara Markoe Hanson, are underseeing attributes of this community.
2) The diligent preservation of newspapers and community news from defunct and still-published news sources, has allowed this article to be fully documented.
3) By printing this article, Press Publications widens its influence on its readers. Event news and local activities and pictures allow us to meet residents’ interests while widening their perceptions about what a community newspaper is, what it does and what it can be.
4) Racism, using historical information, can be documented and made into tools to address racism today.
A fine article. Thank you!
Sandy Waterman
Vadnais Heights
Council member doesn't decide for students
Greg Urban’s report at the end of the Vadnais Heights City Council meeting on Dec. 7 was irresponsible and ridiculous. For those who missed it, Urban called for a city ordinance prohibiting any mask requirements within the city limits of Vadnais Heights. When the city attorney mentioned that this would include health care facilities (including surgical centers and The Urgency Room), Urban still wanted to look into it. He mentions how terrible he feels for children wearing masks in school and that many people on social media are upset.
Let’s break this down a bit. Urban is not parenting in a pandemic and has no place to speak on behalf of what he thinks is best for kids or parents when it comes to safety in schools. He doesn’t know the stress of wanting our kids to be happy and also wanting them to be safe. As for the masks, I have four children in school and wearing a mask hasn’t been a problem for them. Do they love it? Probably not, but they do it and they don’t complain. They seem to understand the risks better than some of our council members.
This whole thing is classic Greg Urban. A careless idea meant to manufacture fake outrage and make himself look like a hero. What’s even more baffling is that he doesn’t seem to understand his own job. He doesn’t have this kind of jurisdiction over schools. Frankly, he is unfit for leadership. The good news for Vadnais Heights is that he is up for reelection in 2022 and we all have a chance to vote him and his like-minded council members out of office.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
Letter showed new angle of argument
Mr. Vincent’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 8 edition of the White Bear Press is perhaps the most revealing of all the anti-bus letters. As I followed the news stories and the community’s response, it seemed the anti-bus folks oscillated between arguing that too many people coming in would change the character of our community and arguing the bus line would not have enough ridership (or, wink-wink, serving as a rallying point for an off-year election — congrats, Mayor-elect Louismet and Council Member-elect Hughes). There didn’t seem to be a coherent theme until Mr. Vincent’s letter.
Mr. Vincent’s candid letter presents a new angle by generalizing the potential of unspecified “crime” on a bus trip in Minneapolis/St. Paul to all bus rides, and suggesting that only poor folks benefit from mass transit. I think Ms. Reinhardt’s article did well to appeal to reason and justify the process of the development of the Purple Line, and I trust that process to continue to address concerns about ridership and traffic congestion.
So instead of reiterating those justifications, I’m calling out a dog whistle.
Robert Anderson
White Bear Lake
Response to Purple Line editorial
Dear Commissioner Reinhardt: I read your editorial about the Purple Line in the Vadnais Heights Press. You made some excellent points. However, in your praise of the benefits of mass transit, you never mentioned your personal experience using it. Have you used Metro Transit recently? Or ever? You state: “Research shows that the presence of a transit station does not increase crime."
What research are you referring to? FYI: Buses do not "bring crime." Buses transport people, and some of those people commit crimes on the bus and at transit stations.
Your article, which minimizes the impact of crime in mass transit, is contrary to my personal experience. I have used the A-Line, the Green Line, the Blue Line, and bus service along Rice Street to access work, shopping, sporting events, car shows, the State Capitol and the State Fair. This is my experience with existing mass transit:
•All the transit stations and platforms along the various routes are filthy.
•The light rail trains and buses on certain routes are uncomfortable and filthy with trash and human body fluids.
•The transit station heat lamps, lighting and elevators are often non-functional due to recurring vandalism.
•Men openly urinate, thereby exposing themselves on the light rail platforms and at bus stops.
•Would-be thieves demand money and otherwise harass customers waiting for the next train or bus.
•Theft, assault and other crimes are so rampant around the transit stations that nearby businesses in downtown St. Paul relocated to the suburbs.
In short, criminals congregate at transit stations, and crime is rampant in much of the mass transit system. Cleanliness and safety is a major concern when riding the Metro transit system. How will Purple Line transit stations be any different?
There was and will continue to be a shortage of workers. How will the Purple Line be staffed with drivers?
How will Ramsey County afford the ongoing maintenance for the Purple Line when it is unable to clean and maintain existing trains, buses and transit stations?
I repeat: Have you used Metro Transit recently? Or ever?
Sandra Bestland
Vadnais Heights
Give to help the war on Cancer
In 1971 the war on cancer was started. Some thought in 10 years the cancer war would be over, they were wrong. Since the early 1970’s the death rate from cancer is down more than 25%. Between 1975 and 2016, the 5 year survival rate is up by 36%. The number of anti-cancer drug therapies has expanded more than tenfold, helping with survival rates. Screening early for cancer has improved some survival rates to as high as 99%.
Cancer remains the #1 killer of Hispanic and Asian Americans. The lifetime risk for men is 1 in 2, for women it is 1 in 3. Most of us know somebody affected by cancer. The risk for cancer is possible at all ages, but primarily is a disease of aging that is more complicated than ever.
If your Christmas gifts this year include cash, consider donating to the American Cancer Society. Let’s continue to win this was and help people enjoy their later years.
Lew Trumper
White Bear Lake
