Community input not considered
Birchwood City Council voted to approve a "hard close" of Hall Avenue through the Village due to increased traffic from the East County Line construction closure. This, without any input from the community until after its decision or regard to the inconveniences this closure created. Not for a couple of weeks, rather until October 2022. They have revised their vote to permit temporary roadblock opening for school buses delivering our neighborhood children, but only after significant public feedback. Road sustainability and safety have been used to justify their actions. Righteous, indeed! But what about children's summer activities, traffic rerouting to neighborhood communities, delivery truck navigation, emergency vehicle response time, etc. I wonder if Mayor Wingfield and consenting council members can appreciate the impact of their self-righteous decision to neighboring communities and residents alike? I think not!
Dyanne Ross-Hanson
Birchwood
Road closure hurts businesses
I have been a resident of this area for 71 years and my family has lived here for over 150 years. We have always, as joint communities, supported each other in the area in business, kids and adult activities, schools, church activities and personal friendships. It hurts and astounds me that with all the incredible history we have that Birchwood would take its recent step of closing the Hall and Cedar Avenue artery. Businesses that members of our communities enjoy and support have already endured the hardships of COVID, and with the repair of County Road E, are struggling to stay afloat, and now you remove another access to them. Your actions seem short-sighted and have no regard to the connectivity and reliance we have on each other. This action will affect feelings and relationships for a long time. Please reconsider your decision.
Bob Schneeweis
Mahtomedi
Many are concerned about children
In response to Diane Smith's letter exhorting us to "let the children come to me," I have to respectfully disagree with her claim that it is only one religious outlook that should prevail. I do not disagree with Ms. Smith's view that children are bearing the burden of a culture that no longer appears to respect children, one in which children are exposed to inappropriate role models in many forms. It might surprise Ms. Smith that although I share many of her views, I myself am a Buddhist, not a Christian. I am personally tired of the Christian Right displaying themselves as the only group that has concerns about how our children are growing up and being educated. For example, I've read some of the content from books on the Texas banned book list, and I agree that many of these books are inappropriate for schoolchildren. Further, there is separation of church and state, so implying that one's chosen religion should be featured as the hallmark of an educational system doesn't square with the law.
Why not find the common ground among thoughtful adults and other religious groups who also share concerns, rather than lumping all those who do not share one's views into a category of "them" and "other," assuming that we are all part of a scheme to destroy our children?
Brenda Sussna
White Bear Township
Take time to reflect this Memorial Day
Memorial Day began as Decoration Day more than a century before becoming a federally recognized holiday in 1971. Over time, Decoration Day grew from being a day to honor Civil War dead to one of remembrance for those killed in all U.S. conflicts.
Since the days of the Civil War, Americans have gathered together on Memorial Day to remember and pay tribute to all who have fought and selflessly surrendered the precious gift of life so that others could live free.
From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism, more than one million American veterans have made the supreme sacrifice. They died so that we could continue to cherish the things they loved — God, country and family.
This Memorial Day, pause to reflect on the absolute selflessness of the 1.3 million members of our nation’s military who paid the ultimate price needed to ensure that our way of life endures. And let us not forget the families whose pain will never go away but may lessen with our thanks and prayers.
VFW Post 1782 Commander George Brown
Auxiliary President Joan Mample
Visit the current WBCA exhibit
Did you know we have a “jewel” of an art center right here in White Bear Lake? A fabulous up-to-date, contemporary, cutting-edge art center full of committed caring and inspiring staff and board members. The center is housed in a spacious, light, newly expanded building surrounded by beautiful grounds, including a labyrinth for walking and meditating.
On Tuesday, May 17, I was fortunate enough to attend the “Healing the Breach” AHHA! (Artistry, Honesty, Healing Action) exhibition. Four nationally known Black Twin City artists were featured in the exhibit — Kennedy Simpson, Donald Walker, Beverly Tipton Hammond and A. Drew Hammond. They invite us to see the art that is inspired by their lived experiences. These powerful works of art will move you and inspire you. This exhibit is an effort to foster conversations between the Black community and the white community. Some of the artists will be teaching classes through the summer. However, the exhibit is only on until June 9. Kudos to WBCA/AHHA! for providing opportunities to “Heal the Breach.” Please consider viewing the wonderful exhibition.
Gail Diez
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.