Fly your flag on Veterans Day
Most of our holidays celebrate a special event, but Veterans Day recognizes service to our country. When Francis Scott Key wrote the “Star Spangled Banner” almost 200 years ago, he called America “The land of the free and the home of the brave.” Those words are as true today as they were then.
Throughout the nation’s history, soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen have bravely answered the call to defend our freedom, to aid our friends and allies and to turn back aggressors.
We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to the millions who died or were wounded in battle, but we can recognize the millions of veterans still living today.
On Veterans Day, it is our privilege to say thank you to all America’s veterans, to let them know that we appreciate them for their sacrifices. The price of freedom is high. We cannot afford to forget those willing to pay for it.
On Veterans Day, we honor American’s veterans for keeping this nation “The land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Fly your flag on Nov. 11.
Commander Leo Cooke
Auxiliary President Linda Osterbauer
VFW Post 1782
Rush Line: Did you know?
“Of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth,” is from Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Nov. 19, 1863. Somehow, we seem to be drifting from this principle with regard to the Rush Line.
The Metropolitan Council, an unelected, appointed organization, has a 2040 Plan for the Twin Cities that we are required to follow. The Rush Line is part of that plan. Originally, the Rush Line was projected to have 8,000 riders/100 buses per day. This has been reduced to 6,000 riders/90 buses per day. Presently, there are four a.m. and four p.m. express buses into downtown White Bear Lake, with a total ridership of four to five people per day. How can the estimated cost of the Rush Line of $475 million be justified? Where will the 5,995 riders come from?
Ironically, a location for the transit stop in White Bear Lake has been recommended on the corner of Seventh and Washington. Picture four buses coming through that intersection every hour. During “rush hours” there would be six buses. Now add to that traffic the increased cars (South Campus has 800 parking spaces) and about 25 school buses that would also be using Highway 61 to go to the proposed four-year high school (North Campus currently has about 250 parking spaces and 25 school buses already coming there). There are only two streets — Division and Bald Eagle — to access the high school. Current residents near North Campus already have difficulty leaving/accessing their homes. Does anyone really want to be driving in that area during the school year?
Some of our councilmen have stated the Rush Line is needed for development. What more is to be developed? Another councilman stated, “we need to get our fair share of transportation funding, as most has gone to the west side of the cities.” Are these reasons valid for possibly destroying the unique atmosphere of White Bear Lake?
It seems we have transitioned to the principle, “of the Met Council, by the Met Council, and for those who want to be on the Met Council.”
Linda and Darwin Demeny
White Bear Lake
Water Gremlin responsible for keeping employees safe
Water Gremlin continues to prove it cares more about profits than people. On Oct. 21, WCCO News reported on lead exposure to Water Gremlin employees and their children. “Minnesota Department of Health data over the last five years shows more than 75% of (Water Gremlin) employees tested had blood levels over 5. A smaller percentage had levels over 25 micrograms per deciliter.” Any lead exposure is dangerous and can lead to significant health issues.
Water Gremlin vice president of International Manufacturing, Carl Dubois, blamed the employees and said “any lapse in employee industrial hygiene practices is the top contributing factor to an increase in an employees’ blood lead level and the inadvertent home exposure.” Mr. Dubois must have forgotten about Water Gremlin’s historical unwillingness to provide personal protective equipment to its employees and, more currently, about its inadequate policies. Even with excellent policies, supervision and training is needed to ensure compliance. It is the responsibility of the business to ensure its workers are safe. This is America in 2019, and we should have the ability to keep employees reasonably safe while working with hazardous chemicals. Water Gremlin is to blame for all of this.
Andrea West
White Bear Lake
Up to voter to decide school bond referendum
It’s interesting that the well-crafted “12 Facts” sent to White Bear Lake property owners in ISD 624 was printed on heavy slick paper, I would presume at a rather hefty price.
The premise that the quoted anticipated monthly household rise in taxes would amount to about $23 per month, is really $276 annually, on the average. Quoting the monthly amount begs for transparency as to the actual cost to a homeowner. Additionally, nowhere in the presentation is there mention of how long the assessment is to last: 10 years; 15 years; 20 years; or even more to satisfy the repayment of this enormous amount of money, $326 million. Yes, that’s millions of dollars.
Also of interest is the timing of the mailing from the school district. I received my notice about Oct. 15, 2019. Public meetings are announced in the notice as Sept. 24; Oct. 2; and Oct. 3, all meeting dates long after the production and mailing of the brochure. Yes, I was at a City Council meeting on Oct. 8 and observed the PowerPoint presentation of the proposals in the referendum by the school superintendent. Again, this date of the City Council presentation was after all other announced public meeting dates.
The choice is to the voter as to whether we in White Bear Lake should approve the referendum funding for this massive rearrangement of our school facilities or whether the school board and the superintendent should work on a way to remain within the current budget for their present and future needs.
Chuck Coughlen
White Bear Lake
Editor’s note: The school district indicated the printing house it worked with for the “12 Facts” mailer delivered the pieces to the post office for distribution on Sept. 16.
Paid letter:
Contributed to Vote No ad
With just a few days until Election Day Nov. 5, it seemed appropriate to send one last letter to the editor.
I am one of the people who contributed to the VOTE NO ad in last week’s paper. I’m also an owner of one of the homes the school board will ultimately need to purchase as they try to squeeze the mega school into the proposed North Campus site.
VOTING NO to the $326 million school referendum isn’t about being anti-education, or even the idea of a unified high school. It doesn’t mean you’re not a proud supporter of our kids or the community. No, it’s a lot simpler than that.
It means you believe the mega school isn’t a fit, and that it won’t fit.
The White Bear Press followed up with me because they needed to clarify what group had paid for our VOTE NO advertisement last week. I hastily chose the name “The Concerned Citizens of White Bear Lake.” In hindsight, I should have called us “The Common-Sense Brigade.”
When you vote next week, I’d encourage you to drive by North Campus and take a look at the proposed site. Ask yourself if the mega school will fit there. Ask yourself if that’s the right spot to put such a massive construction so close to our charming downtown and without the required infrastructure.
I’m merely raising a hand to say, “Hey guys, I’m not sure this is going to fit.” And “do we really think this is the best spot?” And personally, I’d expect to see a plan (there is none) before approving the largest school referendum in state history.
I know it’s possible our VOTE NO efforts will be in vain because the other side has more resources. But I’m hoping there is a silent majority—and that the “Common Sense Brigade” is a lot bigger than the few of us who pitched in to run the ad in last week’s paper. I’m hoping a few Davids can pull back our slingshots and topple this ill-conceived Goliath of a referendum.
John King
White Bear Lake
Paid letter:
Vote Yes for school referendum
Please join me and vote YES on Nov. 5 for the White Bear Lake Area Schools’ bond referendum. As a proud resident of White Bear Lake and an active parent in the school district, I am excited by the districtwide proposed projects.
The yearlong 90-member Facilities Planning Committee composed of parents, staff and community members did an outstanding job of researching and analyzing current and future needs to propose a comprehensive and economical solution. I’m particularly impressed with the decision for a comprehensive 9-12 high school and feel that the combined school setting far outweighs the current split campus.
No doubt it would be exciting to have an entirely new high school at a brand-new location; however, even if that amount of acreage were available for purchase, it would need to be centrally located to serve the entire district and the costs would rise substantially. The decision to renovate the current North Campus allows the district to address the PK-12 districtwide facilities needs while uniting our high school community to one campus.
The school district serves over 9,000 students from 10 communities. The proposed facilities plan benefits every neighborhood in our school district. Now is the time to make an investment in our students, communities, and preserve the value of our homes, leaving a legacy into the future. Vote YES on November 5.
Dawn Hank
White Bear Lake
Paid letter:
Education the community's responsibility
Paul Auger and I have been friends and political adversaries for over 20 years. However, after studying the White Bear Lake Area School referendum proposal, we are in agreement: we support the proposed referendum. Paul and I may have come to our conclusions from different positions, but the question is the same. Will the education of our students be improved or sustained by voting No? The education of our students is not just the responsibility of the teachers and administrators — education is the responsibility of the community. Paul and I encourage each of you for vote Yes.
Joe Remley
Paul Auger
White Bear Lake
Editor's note: This letter was signed by both gentlemen.
Paid letter:
Too many unanswered questions about North Campus
Mary Pollard's Oct. 16 letter to the editor regarding the North Campus space issue caught my attention with her attention to thoughtful detail. Therefore, I used Google maps to confirm her findings and want to provide some additional observations of my own. There are 297 parking spaces at North Campus. There are 633 parking spaces at South Campus. An examination of the parking lots during school hours shows that they are filled nearly to capacity. Where will the land come from to double the size of the building? Will additional floors be added to the current building? Will the current structure support additional floors? Where will the land come from for the additional 600-plus parking spaces, not to mention the growth anticipated? Will a multilevel parking building be built (think back to the Boatworks Commons parking building issues)?
Explanations provided by the school district don't make sense to me. The removal of the bus garage is insignificant if the athletic grounds will be retained. The soccer fields north of the building are on a bog. Traffic in the North Campus neighborhood is already beyond difficult. The idea of the addition of 600-plus drivers to rush hour traffic along that section of the US 61 corridor is untenable. Notwithstanding the school board's resolution not to obtain property using eminent domain, and the existing resistance from North Campus neighbors to selling, how does the school board plan to "put 10 pounds in a 5-pound sack"? I understand the need for spending our tax dollars to maintain our school system, but to ask for a third of a billion dollars for a plan that isn't workable for the major component of the plan is nothing more than a money grab. Vote NO until a better plan comes forth.
Bob Gillen
White Bear Lake
Paid letter:
Question whether bond assessment method fair
Is the proposed assessment method for the school bond issue fair or could it cause some citizens great harm?
The price we paid in 1974 for our lot has increased in value for tax purposes by more than 20 times. Likewise, our house has increased in taxable value. How many residents have seen their income increase by 20 times?
The taxable value of the lot and house is the basis on which assessments would be made for repaying the school bond issue. We, along with many neighbors, have aged in place and are now senior citizens who have retired and are living on fixed incomes. The method of assessment for repaying the school bond issue does not consider these facts, but blindly follows the generally accepted method of taxation without consideration of fairness issues.
This method of assessment could cause great harm and may force some senior citizens to sell their beloved homes and leave their neighborhood.
This plan must be re-structured. There are other ways to structure assessments. Take a look at what White Bear Township did with assessments for the repair of Bald Eagle Boulevard this summer. Every home was assessed the same amount. Or, there could be a maximum amount for seniors or for everyone.
The current bond assessment system seems unfair.
Stanley Bakke
White Bear Township
Paid letter:
Invest in future of your community
In response to the Vote No ad in the Oct. 23 edition of the Press: There are several reasons to Vote Yes on the upcoming referendum that include more than just a single 9-12 high school campus.
Funds will help implement a facilities plan to support projected enrollment growth, safety and security improvements, aging facilities and deferred maintenance needs, and future outstanding educational programming. This means that the buildings will be updated/improved/repaired and the district will be able to continue offering a wide variety of class choices.
The ad that appeared in the Oct. 23 edition of this publication intentionally quoted the school board chair out of context and used fear tactics to try and sway your decision. I don’t know about you all, but I am so very tired of people misrepresenting others’ words and presenting false or incomplete information.
This district has been a leader in fiscal responsibility for the last decade and leadership has proven time and again that they put the best interest of the students and community at the forefront of the decision processes.
Invest in the future of your community by Voting Yes on the referendum on Nov. 5.
Kellie Mullin
White Bear Lake
Paid letter:
Everyone benefits from investment in our schools
Our White Bear Lake School District community is in the wonderful position of experiencing increasing enrollment. People want to move here and be part of this great community. At the same time, the district is dealing with a lack of adequate space to address the growth, while at the same time retiring a significant amount of taxpayer debt. This created an opportunity to engage the entire community in planning for the future of the district.
As parents of children in the White Bear Lake Area schools, we are excited to lead the community’s effort to approve the bond question on the Nov. 5 ballot. When approved by our community, all district students will benefit from the funds raised. Students in grades 9-12 will finally have a one-campus comprehensive high school, built on land already owned by the district. Elementary and middle school students will benefit from updated academic facilities with improved safety measures. From early childhood to our community’s vibrant senior center (part of White Bear Lake Schools), the district knows that everyone in our community matters, and everyone should benefit from investment in our community’s assets.
We got involved with this effort because we love this place that our families call home, and one of the pillars of those communities is our schools. This is our time and our chance to strengthen our communities and provide the best possible education for our students. Let's make the best communities in Minnesota even better. Please join us in voting yes on Nov. 5. Go Bears!
Jill Engwer
Britt Fouks
Jarrod Leder
White Bear Lake
