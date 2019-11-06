More heartbreak for our community
On Monday, Oct. 28, the Water Gremlin plant was ordered by the Minnesota Department of Labor and the Minnesota Department of Health to temporarily cease operations involving lead products. This comes after a partial shutdown ordered by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Aug. 22. If you’ve been following this hot topic, you’re already aware.
The Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG) formed earlier this year – after learning our community was exposed to toxic TCE emissions for 17 years. We’ve not stood quietly by after learning about the exposure. Our message has been and remains centered around citizen and worker rights. The legislators we’ve worked with, the regulatory agencies we’ve consistently met with and the community itself will confirm this. We’ve demanded our air, water, soil and overall environment be clean. We’ve demanded information about what has happened. We’ve asked for accountability from those responsible. We’ve asked to live without health concern due to negligent and careless actions of a bad corporate neighbor who has negatively impacted thousands of lives. Impacts on human health and the environment that might not be known for years.
The shutdown order is a direct result of bad business practice. More heartbreak for the community as we understand the health of children has been seriously compromised by lead poisoning. Heartbreak over the reality that toxic emissions were pumped into our air, groundwater and soil. Toxic chemicals known to cause cancers, birth defects and auto-immune diseases. Heartbreak for workers and their families whose health and financial lives are now impacted.
Nobody wanted to see people put out of jobs. Just as nobody wants to be told they’ve been exposed to toxic emissions for more than 17 years at levels beyond comprehension.
What we want is a corporate neighbor who’ll operate cleanly and within the boundaries of OSHA standards, MPCA standards and MDH standards. We still hope that will happen in the future. Right now, it is not happening, which is why this bad corporate neighbor was ordered to cease operations. For those who are out of work as a result, this is yet another heartbreaking aspect of a business that has made bad choices.
Sheri Smith
White Bear Township on behalf of NCCG
Disagree with Goose Lake statements
There are several misleading statements made at the Oct. 8 City Council meeting that were quoted in the article regarding motorized boating on Goose Lake, and we would like to correct the record. According to VLAWMO’s own reports, alum treatment isn’t the only option. In fact, for those of us who care about the lake, alum is a poor choice. It is a temporary fix at best, with an average lifespan of just over five years in shallow lakes. When it is used, unintended consequences in the form of massive weed growth is common. As homeowners on the lake who purchased, built and improved our homes because of Goose Lake’s status as a fully recreational lake, this proposal is unacceptable, unnecessary and unprecedented.
To the best of our knowledge, this type of boating ban has never been imposed on a residential lake in Minnesota. Even if alum was the “only choice,” boat traffic will not impact the efficacy of using alum. Kohlman Lake just down the road in Maplewood is shallower than Goose Lake on average, has more boat traffic and was successfully treated with alum without any restrictions on boating (although now the lake is filled with weeds). In fact, VLAWMO and Barr Engineering (the company who will be administering the alum treatment if it is approved) acknowledged at the City Council meeting on Oct. 22 that the proposed boating restriction is only necessary to increase the likelihood that they receive a grant to help pay for the treatment.
Most importantly, we want to clear up the statement made by Councilman Dan Jones that Goose Lake is a “terrible lake.” For those of us who care about the lake and choose to live here, Goose Lake is an amazing gathering place for us to enjoy time boating, water skiing and swimming with our friends, families and dogs (who are very much alive and healthy). We have not had an algae bloom since 2013, and while we appreciate VLAWMO’s efforts to improve the lake we love, removing us from the lake is not the right answer.
Paul Gartzke
Goose Lake Homeowners Association
White Bear Lake
Rush Line letter should run for months
I couldn't wipe the smile off my face after reading Linda and Darwin Demeny's letter "Rush Line: Did you know?" (Oct. 30). I wish that letter could run every week for months in an effort to let folks know what kind of debacle the Rush Line is for White Bear Lake.
The Rush Line proponents have probably been giddy since the school bond tax referendum has grabbed local attention and redirected the spotlight from their pet project. Please don't forget that behind all the Metropolitan Council's implied message that they know what's best for you is the specter of Mayor Jo Emerson, looking for what comes next after being mayor of White Bear Lake. After all, it worked for the former mayor of Maplewood, why not Jo? An appointed position on the Met Council and you're set. Untouchable!
Yes, White Bear Lake has a unique atmosphere. It's a "you gotta wanna go there" type of place. I see no reason to hose all of that up just because some politicos are culling favor with a power-mad organization. The people of White Bear Lake turned out in droves in order to choose the least impactful location of the ones "offered" for this Rush Line Bus thingie. Let's stop the Rush Line at Maplewood Mall or send it up I-35E to Hugo. There's plenty of room in Hugo for buses to turn around.
Greg Lees
White Bear Lake
Water Gremlin's widespread malfeasance
Heartbreaking to watch Jennifer Mayerle’s Oct. 21 report on WCCO: “Workers at Twin Cities Plant May Have Exposed Families to Lead.” That plant, Water Gremlin, has been in the news for much of 2019—paying $7 million in fines after exposing the White Bear community to TCE for over 17 years and failing to timely disclose the finding of lead, TCE and tDCE contaminating its grounds. Water Gremlin has repeatedly failed the community. Now, as Mayerle exposes, they have also failed their employees’ families.
The lead exposure of 11 children connected to Water Gremlin employees indicates widespread malfeasance. Evidence Mayerle uncovered shows Water Gremlin failed to provide or require personal protection equipment for temporary workers. This likely contributed to 75% of Water Gremlin employees to have concerning levels of lead in their system over the last five years, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Water Gremlin wastes no time blaming their employees for the lead exposure. Water Gremlin seems to think their issues can be solely tacked onto their employees and that their leadership and culture does not play an important role in workplace or environmental safety. Disgusting.
What is more disgusting is the state agencies’ failure to communicate and stop the Water Gremlin problem earlier. If it were your child exposed to TCE or lead, would you have hoped that state agencies would have coordinated sooner?
Michelle Block
Vadnais Heights
Grateful for kind neighbor
On Oct. 20, a wonderful, kind and helpful neighbor, Elmer Weber, 95, passed away and joined his siblings and wife, Venus. Elmer was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. We are grateful for all his help and the knowledge that he gave to us.
Jo Haus
Birchwood
