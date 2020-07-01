Education is the foundation
After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, we saw weeks of walkouts and protests. Two things occur when people walk out: They defy authority and risk consequences. Neither of these applied to the so-called walkouts. Adults enabled and gave their permission for the protests. Also, the absent students were counted as excused. Therefore, they were not walkouts. The TV openly showed school buses across the country dropping students off at state capitols to protest. This makes these field trips. Of course, educators were too spineless to call them field trips because they might be asked what the educational objective was. Activist training appears to be taking place. And the media was once again happy to promote the lie.
Now years later and out of high school, some of those same kids are eager for some advanced training in protest and rioting. And were Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis city leaders willing to give up their city for such activities? The answer was obvious.
Education and progressive leadership have set the tone. And there better not be any consequences now. The precedent has been set. Welcome to the new world order.
Neal Philastre
Vadnais Heights
Explore your belief system
In last week’s letter, “Talk about race,” the writer shares with us some intimate details about her actions on race and racism and concludes with, “I strive to be an anti-racist and assist in social transformation.” She supports her views with a quote from Angela Y. Davis and provides a warm bio of Ms. Davis as “an American black feminist, activist and scholar.”
I would like to provide two additional quotes from Angela Y. Davis, along with a bio from Wikipedia:
… is an American political activist, philosopher, academic, Marxist feminist, and author. Member Communist Party USA (1969-1991) and remains a founding member of the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS.) CCDS permits dual membership in the Democratic Socialists of America, Socialist Party USA and the Communist Party USA.
Here are two quotes from Ms. Davis on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party USA, 2019. “Socialism is the only viable future for our country and planet.” And, “With its century-old history of struggle, the Communist Party is well-positioned to offer expertise, experience and Marxist analyses that will assist the resistance movements to grow and develop.”
Racism is wrong. Debates or discussions about racism require a belief system beyond the color of one’s skin. My belief system is based on a moral code, religion and views on economics and government. I would ask all readers, "What is your belief system?"
Jerry Freeman
Mahtomedi
Vote with an absentee ballot
I have been an election judge but stepped down because voters will not be required to wear masks in the voting area. They will be offered a mask, sanitizer, etc. Due to a health condition, I cannot take a chance on unmasked voters.
I ask you to request an absentee ballot so you can vote by mail. It is the safest way to vote and will reduce the number of people at the polling place. You can request an absentee ballot online at MNVotes.org, or call 651-215-1440.
If you are healthy and available, I encourage you to be an election judge. Judges are needed for the Aug. 11 and Nov. 3, 2020 elections. Training begins in July so please decide soon.
Kathy Meyer Pittelko
Vadnais Heights
Community support humbling
We would like to thank Greg Pariseau for his acknowledgement of our Rotary’s statement on racism. Support from the community like this is humbling and is what we will need as we progress along this journey to create more just, open and welcoming communities for all people. As a member of a large international community of Rotarians, we are open to all in our community who are interested in supporting this purpose and working toward this goal. We are currently meeting virtually via Zoom; if you are interested in virtually visiting with us, please visit whitebearrotary.org/ for meeting information and times.
John Channon
President, WBL Rotary
Support for medical aid in dying
As the election approaches, it’s time to find out which local candidates support your positions. I am in favor of passing legislation to allow medical aid in dying in Minnesota. I believe terminally ill Minnesotans of sound mind should be allowed to receive medication they can self-ingest for a peaceful, less painful death, if their suffering becomes unbearable. Some may feel it’s an unwise political move to support such legislation, but studies and history have shown that in states that have passed such legislation, the majority of legislators that were primary bill sponsors who sought re-election were re-elected. Others think that medical aid in dying will be abused or used with coercion. In the past 10 years that it has been in place in multiple states, there is not one single proven case of abuse or coercion. Use of medical aid in dying is totally optional for health care professionals and the patient. Let’s treat our loved ones as kindly as we treat our pets at the end of their lives.
I am not alone in this position. A majority of Minnesotans (68-73%) hold this same view, that every person should be able to make end-of-life decisions that are consistent with their values and work best for them and their families.
Hospice can work, but doesn’t always. I have been in hearings where palliative care doctors claim hospice takes care of the concern about painful deaths. “Palliative care” is synonymous with “comfort care.” I know from personal experience that hospice can succeed, but it can also fail miserably. As my husband was dying in pain, the system was unable to get the needed pain medications to his hospice facility for over seven hours. “Comfort care” was unavailable to him, even though he was in a licensed hospice facility in a St. Paul suburb in 2016, not 20 years ago! There needs to be another alternative! He would have welcomed access to medications to end his life that day.
If you also support medical aid in dying, be sure to ask your candidates for their position on this issue before casting your vote.
Carole Moore
White Bear Lake
Thanks for taking action
Odelis Anderson, and Robert Anderson and I (the organizers of the “Standing up to Racism: Educate and Eradicate” event) would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the approximately 500 participants who joined us on Saturday, June 27th in downtown White Bear Lake. We would also like to express our thanks to everyone who helped behind the scenes including historians from local and state historical societies and all of our local White Bear Lake residents who spoke and shared their stories during the tour. Without the help of these historians, speakers, and all other volunteers, the event would not have been as successful. We were overwhelmed and excited to see the large number of people vowing to take action and stand up to racism in our community. If you are interested in taking action to eradicate racism as well, please go to our list of action steps at bit.ly/actionstepswbl (case sensitive link). Thank you once again to all volunteers and speakers. We are heartened to see such solidarity, and hope that the community can take real and lasting action to educate themselves and eradicate racism.
Karin Hogen
White Bear Lake
Racism versus black-and-white responsibility
As a flight surgeon at Andrews Air Base in Washington, D.C., I became aware of toxic racism. Three white dentists planned to attend a dental convention in Dallas. They invited a Black dentist to join them. He respectively refused saying they would be discriminated against.
This occurred in the early 60s. Finally, they convinced him to come with them. They found out what racism is.
They were not allowed in white-only restaurants. They ended up eating in drive-ins. They had to use open fields for toilet needs. At night they slept in the car since hotels and motels were for whites only. They now understand the insanity of racism.
A fellow physician who grew up in the deep south related how he and his buddies would drive down a road at night and extend a 2x4 out the car window and bash Black people on the back of their heads while walking on the side of the roads.
On our visit to South Africa before Apartheid was outlawed, we saw an insulting sign on a Durban beach which read, “This beach is for exclusive use of the white race.”
At our Air Force clinic we worked smoothly with our black airmen and clinic manager. We were color blind and treated our airmen with respect.
The death of George Floyd was unjustified use of excessive force, but all police officers shouldn’t be painted with the same brush. Nobody talks about citizens provoking police confrontations. Only police are blamed. Where is the outrage against perpetrators of violence, looting and arson?
There would be little conflict if everyone followed the law and let the courts decide guilt or innocence rather than to challenge and disrespect the police. Much of the conflict with the police could be avoided if everyone accepted criminal justice.
We should defend the police, not defund them.
My son was a St. Paul police commander and treated people of all races with respect. No police wife or husband should worry if he or she will come home at night.
89 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2019.
Should Black people pay descendents for over 200,000 Union solders that gave their lives to free the slaves?
We are all children of God and need to follow the Lord’s commandment, “Do unto others as you would want others to do unto you.”
Thomas J. Briggs, M.D.
Mahtomedi
