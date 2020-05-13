Missing loved ones
A friend of mine wrote this poem describing the pain of not being able to visit her mother in a nursing home during the pandemic. She, her siblings and entire family are extremely grateful to the staff at Cerenity for bringing comfort and care to their 92 year old, beloved mother.
I thought many of the Press readers could relate and sympathize. Thanks for your ongoing work to keep us informed of local news. For some, your paper may be the only connection to the outside world.
“Separation and Loss
Amidst COVID-19”
I pass out from emotional exhaustion and sleep the sleep of the dead,
But then awareness creeps in, the brain and heart responding in dread.
Sleep departs, our thoughts and hopes and pain arise,
Will today return to normal, the real faces of loved ones our surprise?
Loss alone, without the physical touch of a visit, hug or kiss,
Is the journey that 2020 and the coronavirus, has caused so many to miss.
I know Lord, the You love and carry us in our sorrows,
But empty arms and technology visits, do not comfort our tomorrow’s.
I wish the pain and tears of distance and the heart’s longing,
Could be replaced with arms and hands joined tightly and belonging.
It hurts so bad Lord, even with support, love and faith from afar.
Help me and my loved ones feel you carry us, as we cling to Your arms reaching down from Your Heavenly stars.
— Carolyn D. Roberts
Page Stevens
White Bear Lake
Protect those we depend on
COVID-19 has hit us hard, but we are seeing every day that we are pulling through by pulling together, no matter what we look like or where we live. Unfortunately, the richest 1% and the politicians who back them have chosen to focus their attention on cutting budgets rather than stepping up to pay their fair share. This has the effect of punishing the people we depend on most: health providers, educators, first responders and working people who drive the trucks, stock the shelves and keep our buildings clean. Let's join together so that when this is finally over, we make sure that every one of us can care for our families, earn a fair return for our work and do right by the people who protect us.
Joe Crowe
White Bear Lake
Restrict cars on Lake Avenue
I have walked the path along Lake Avenue almost daily for more than 20 years and I am wholeheartedly in support of the growing momentum to close Lake Avenue to cars. It is a wonderful idea and would be a huge improvement for our community.
I agree with Councilman Dan Jones’ comment that those who cannot walk have a right to go for a drive down the road, but sadly this is not the current reality. My observation is that most of the cars on Lake Avenue are using it to quickly cross town without the impediment of red lights or stop signs. There are days when Lake Avenue has the feel of an inner-city highway. But even if someone is sightseeing, with all due respect, it is hard to understand how one can enjoy the lake from inside an automobile. Surely everyone can find a way to get to one of the numerous benches, so they can smell the fresh air, listen to the birds singing and talk with others. My partner’s 88-year-old mother is completely wheelchair-bound, yet she counts her “strolls” along the lake among the highlight of her week.
Mayor Jo Emerson’s comment that pedestrians who feel uncomfortable can find alternative routes is mystifying. Where? I suggest it is cars that are far more capable of finding alternate routes!
I posit that restricting cars does not equate to restricting access, but rather creates an even more inclusive environment for lake enjoyment. Let us indeed make Lake Avenue accessible to everyone. Let’s make it a safe place for children to walk and bike, a comfortable place for elderly and handicapped pedestrians, a space for pedestrians to maintain their social distance and even a safe environment for the cyclists, whom I applaud — even as I occasionally dive onto the grass —when they approach with all the enthusiasm of kamikaze pilots.
It is human nature to resist change, but if ever there was a time for change it is now. Be Bold! Make Changes! And please do it before someone is hurt — or worse.
LaWayne Leno
Dellwood
Marina lawsuit preposterous
It appears that the owner of Admiral D’s and manager of Docks of White Bear Lake has hit an all-time low. Brian McGoldrick is now suing Tally’s Dockside regarding its fuel tank in an attempt to hinder his competition from selling gas. The Dehnerts have gotten proper permits and registration, have worked closely with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and will be replacing the fencing to cover what McGoldrick calls an “eyesore." There is no formal record of, or proof, that the so-called “huge gasoline spill” ever happened, and to speculate that “the only possible source” of this phantom spill would have had to be Tally’s is preposterous. As little as 1 cup of gasoline in the water surface will cover a huge area without containment. We could also speculate that it came from gasoline hauled down the docks to the huge boat, The Admiral, docked in McGoldrick’s marina, or from any of the boats that are docked or visit the commercial bay. Not to mention that Tally’s tank is state-of-the-art for containment and safety and electronically monitored. So thank you, Mr. McGoldrick, for considering all of those who have enjoyed the convenience of access to a fueling station on White Bear Lake for the past 16 years. You’ve hit an all-time low, and your timing couldn’t be worse.
Eileen McConkie
White Bear Lake
Protestors irresponsible
In the April 29 White Bear Press "Spotted" section, Janice Quinlan-Guerin, owner of Quinny's in Mahtomedi, posted a photo of herself at a protest with the sign, “Minnesota Deems Governor Walz Non-Essential.” Who is she to speak for all Minnesota residents? Gov. Walz and his fantastic teams of people working together are trying to keep Minnesota residents as safe and well as possible during this COVID-19 pandemic, along with thousands of first responders, nurses, doctors, medical personnel and many others who are working day and night. There are so many obstacles to overcome, including irresponsible protesters who do not wear masks, nor practice distancing. It is too bad there is not a data base that shows how many of them are infected and have passed it on to their dear families and others. As an 80-year-old-plus senior citizen, it scares me to see these irresponsible actions.
Paula Hoover
White Bear Lake
Help beautify parks and trails
Do you live near a park or trail or have you walked past a park or on a trail in Mahtomedi and have you thought how some trimming, weeding or planting would make the parks and trails more attractive?
The Mahtomedi Parks and Trails Stewards is a group of volunteers that takes on the tasks of pulling weeds, maintaining current plantings, raking plant debris and picking up litter. The stewards volunteer their time and effort in caring for different aspects of the city’s parks and trails.
You can work on your own or partner up with others that have the same parks and trails in mind. Set your own hours. You can even select an individual flower bed and give it needed attention throughout the growing season.
If you are interested in joining in and getting your hands dirty to help make Mahtomedi a more beautiful place to live and play, come join us. Please contact Cindy at 920-621-0295 or email her at Cindyras49@gmail.com.
Cindy Rasmussen
Mahtomedi
VP handling pandemic well
After reading Mr. Brunzell's attack on our very fine vice president and also his equally venomous attack on our duly elected president, I was left wondering, "What color is the sky in your world, Mr. Brunzell?"
Actually, the horrendous lawlessness, abuse of power, countless lies and dismal leadership are exactly what we've received from the Democratic Party for the last almost four years. Booming economy, record-low unemployment, better trade deals, more secure borders and respect for the rights of the unborn are what our president had achieved until the COVID-19 virus arrived. And that situation has been handled admirably by Vice President Pence and his team.
Stop with the sour grapes, sir. Hillary lost, and America is great again.
Neil Horn
Mahtomedi
Miss climate change topic
The coronavirus has overwhelmed our country. I so much miss the good old days when we were all going to die from climate change.
Richard Eliason
White Bear Township
Plastic and recycling
The June 2020 issue of Consumer Reports magazine has a cover article entitled "How To Eat Less Plastic" about the above topic.
Almost every community, including White Bear Lake, has recycling.
I would like to see a rebuttal to this article.
Gary Zweig
White Bear Lake
Benches needed
We always enjoy walking the lake walk in White Bear Lake but have noticed that from the boat landing to Highway 61 there is only one bench. Many of us need a couple more benches, as it is difficult to walk that distance without resting. There are several streets that intersect Lake Avenue, and a bench could be placed in those locations.
Shirley Kilgore
White Bear Township
Support Brydges work in Kenya
Thank you for highlighting the Brydges Centre and Bob and Nancy Brydges in last week's Press. My life is better for having met the Brydges and visiting the Brydges Centre. I have been involved in fundraising for the Brydges Centre for the past several years. Unfortunately, this year, because of the coronavirus, Bob and Nancy are still unable to return from Kenya. In response, we have started an online fundraiser. I assure you, every penny given goes directly to the needs of the Brydges Centre. If people want to know more about the Brydges Centre and are moved to support this amazing children's home, see http://brydgescentre.org/take-action.
Patricia Haroldson
White Bear Lake
