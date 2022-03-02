Disappointed in ‘no’ vote for resolution
I was in attendance at the Feb. 22 City Council meeting and part of the raucous applause from the heartfelt message from Heidi Hughes Ward 2 on her support of the resolution opposing the proposed Purple Line (formerly Rush Line) Bus Rapid Transit route. Well said, Heidi.
The rest of the discussion from Jones, Edberg and Engstran was embarrassing and not a proud moment for the constituents of those respective wards. Jones and Edberg were predictably on par for their normal condescending manner, delivering their long-winded opposing views. What a striking statement from Edberg to school the mayor and council on proper decorum from the audience. Jones called into question the point of procedure requiring clarification from the city attorney. Good Lord.
The real showstopper was from Steve Engstran, Ward 5. "Not sure what it is about this resolution, but I don’t like it.” You’re not sure? “What pompous a-- wrote the resolution,” you ask? You read it, and your “trusted nonresident friend” read it, but you don’t like it, and the only objection you have is to "walkability" along the route in White Bear Lake? "Only item J" is OK with you? What did Engstran contribute to the resolution? I have to believe that the document was available to review and discuss internally before the discussion for a vote. If so, that may have been his opportunity to express he didn’t like the "legal" words in the resolution.
This was incredible to listen to from an elected council member. I was embarrassed for Walsh, Hughes, Mayor Louismet, the city attorney and city manager and those in the council chambers. The defining moment of Enstran’s performance occurred at the time of the vote to table the resolution (all I might add, because of him), and he could hardly utter a "yes" in favor. How disappointing.
It should trouble every voting citizen of White Bear Lake that our elected council members can’t spend their time working together to make this city the best it can be. As Edberg reminded us, votes count, and council members have won their seats on the council "fair and square." Please remember that when these ward seats are open for election.
Mark Ryan
White Bear Lake
Council members should represent constituents
I attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, fully expecting the the City Council to pass a resolution letting the Met Council know we do not want a BRT bus route in our city.
Council members Walsh and Hughes voted in support of the resolution. Council Member Jones was true to form with his "It’s too late, the money is already spent" defeatist comments. He mentioned that with all the traffic on Hwy. 61 every day, five buses an hour isn’t really going to add to the congestion. The point he’s missing is that these buses will be virtually empty. Council Member Edberg took a “Nostradamus” approach, predicting we will regret not building this BRT line and we will be cut off from the rest of the cities. He trusts the Met Council to do its work correctly. There have been numerous news reports lately about the failings of the Met Council to manage projects. I have no faith in the estimates put forth by the Met Council regarding ridership, total project costs, etc. I wouldn’t trust it to successfully manage a one-car parade.
However, Council Member Engstran provided my biggest disappointment. He sat there professing his opposition to the BRT coming into White Bear Lake, yet he couldn’t bring himself to vote yes on the resolution. The most frustrating part was his inability, or unwillingness, to express why he felt the way he did. He said, "something about this resolution doesn’t sit well with me." He later added, "The Met Council will do what it wants anyway." The council voted to table the resolution. Council Member Walsh offered to amend the wording to make it acceptable for Council Member Engstran, in the belief that he would vote in support of the resolution at the next City Council meeting.
Council Member Engstran, an overwhelming majority of people oppose the project. You said that you are opposed to it. If that is truly how you feel, you owe it to your constituents to walk the talk by voting yes on the resolution. Don’t allow some unelected entity to decide what’s best for White Bear Lake.
Evelyn Ecklund
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.