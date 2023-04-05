Thanks for season
Thank you to the players, coaching staff and fans of the White Bear Lake boys basketball team for a great 2022-23 season. My family, including my two young sons, had a blast supporting the team this winter. Congratulations to the departing seniors on the team. For all the underclassmen, we are looking forward to supporting next year’s team.
Karena Schluender
White Bear Lake
Neighbors don’t want project
I’m writing in response to the March 22, 2023, article, “Developer hopes to create ‘residential anchor’ for intersection.” It seems only yesterday, but was in fact back in 2019, when the residents of the area surrounding the intersection of Bellaire Avenue and County Road E came out in staunch opposition to a similar attempt to build a high-density housing unit at this location. Yet once again, we find ourselves defending the tranquility and privacy of our neighborhood against the development plans of those who do not even live here.
Blight is in the eye of the beholder, and in this case, a multilevel, high-density, rental housing unit is far more of a blight on our neighborhood than a simple abandoned gas station. What part of “we don’t want it” do the elected officials of this city not understand? Those of us who live near and around this proposed project chose single-family homes in neighborhoods consisting of single-family homes for a reason. I’d say that based on the public response to this proposal, that sentiment has not changed amongst the local residents. We live here, we pay taxes here, and we vote here.
Are you listening, Mayor Louismet and Council Member Edberg? Instead of looking forward to working with the developers and trying to “find a way to get them a yes,” how about you both start looking forward to working with your constituents and trying to get us a development plan that meets our expectations? If Council Member Jones thinks this is a “good proposal,” then let him have it in his ward, and maybe he will get to see parked cars lining the main corridors around his home and he will change his opinion on whether such a thing is “horrid” or not. Those of us who are home-owning, taxpaying voters in this neighborhood don’t want this project to happen, and I don’t know how to make it any clearer than that.
Joseph Kessel
White Bear Lake
Response to letter
In response to “Where are the pastors?” letter of March 22, a number of bizarre and upside down points were made.
Ironically, the letter writers are actually joining forces with those being condemned in the “First they came for….” poem they cited. How can they not see it? The Foley letter asks pastors to “come for” select Americans, just like the poem warns.
First, pastors are told to “come for” Americans who believe in a female’s choice to make decisions regarding their own bodies - freedoms and liberties granted in the Constitution and tragically erased in a Supreme Court ruling. I am personally opposed to abortion, and every pro-choice person I know would like to see abortions reduced to a minimum. However, this is a country based on personal freedoms, with religious influence specifically outlawed in the First Amendment. Unlike the letter writers, I respect our founding principles.
Next, pastors are asked to “come for” America’s public school system including teachers for daring to acknowledge (not encourage) a student’s right to communicate their thoughts and feelings. What’s next? Will the zealots ask pastors to “come for” all gay and lesbian students, and call for jail and prison terms for all non-traditional students and citizens, as is done in a small number of backward third world countries? Will they work to expunge the 19th Amendment and lobby to have each state decide if women should vote?
Finally, pastors are asked to “come for” educators and schools that have “critical race theory” in their curriculum. News Flash! There isn’t any such thing, not in the outrageous meaning these folks imagine. Our history has examples of white European descendants treating minorities (and women) in horrific ways. We know that. And this should be taught along with all chapters in our history. Nobody has a curriculum that attempts to instill guilt and ridicule onto individuals living today. Nobody is even suggesting it.
As long as extreme far right religious minorities continue to gain influence over Congress, state legislatures and school boards, the opportunity for students to gain access to birth control and thereby reduce abortions, and the opportunity for students to learn all of our history, unfiltered and in context, is in jeopardy.
The pastors I know believe in and ask us to emulate Jesus. You know, the one who preached “love thy neighbor”. They aren’t interested in “coming to get” anyone.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Raise autism awareness
April is Autism Acceptance Month, and during April, organizations like the Autism Society of Minnesota are participating in a series of inclusive events and programs to help raise awareness and acceptance for those with autism who live throughout Minnesota.
We need to recognize the unique dignity and value of every individual who calls the White Bear Lake area home, and encourage all residents to learn more about those on the autism spectrum.
One in 36 children in Minnesota have been diagnosed with autism. This means a significant number of our students in the White Bear and Mahtomedi school districts are on the autism spectrum. Many of these students are extremely intelligent and thrive in subjects such as mathematics, art, writing and foreign languages.
While both school districts have done a remarkable job in helping those with autism, additional support is still needed in obtaining meaningful internship opportunities and career services. Between 75% and 85% of autistic individuals who graduate from high school and go on to attend college become permanent fixtures in the unemployment ranks. This is a higher percentage than all of our racial groups. With the proper work environment, autistic individuals will thrive in many professions. Jobs that require exceptional attention to detail, strong creative thinking skills and hyperfocus on specific tasks all fit the skill set of many potential autistic employees.
Many famous Americans are part of the autism spectrum, including Time magazine’s 2021 person of the year, Elon Musk, actors Anthony Hopkins and Dan Aykroyd, scientist Albert Einstein and chess Grandmaster Bobby Fischer.
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by differences in sensory sensitivity, social skills and other behaviors. There are many subtypes, and each person with autism can exhibit unique qualities. These unique qualities add to the richness of our community. We need to embrace our neurodivergent (autistic) residents and show respect for the many talents they bring to our community. Let’s make Autism Awareness Month a fixture in the White Bear area.
Tom Snell
White Bear Township
Pastors have difficult jobs
In the March 22 edition, one letter asked, “When are pastors going to … speak out to their congregations against abortion, critical race theory and the sexualization of our children?”
I appreciated this question as I have wondered the same thing, finding some churches had avoided such topics so as not to turn people off. I eventually “voted with my feet,” finding a church that is both biblically grounded and unafraid to call out those things in our culture that are against God.
There are two other issues at play, however.
First, only one in three Christians consistently votes in elections. Many in elected office are pushing an anti-God agenda (see March 22 letter). Unfortunately, some Christians vote based on party or ideology rather than on biblical values.
Second, pastors struggle with their own beliefs. A recent study (American Worldview Inventory 2022 Release #6: G. Barna, Cultural Research Center, 5/24/22) indicated only 37% of pastors possess a biblical worldview, depending on position held. Certainly, this sad fact has an impact on what is taught in church as well as how our culture is influenced by it. For the pastors who do not hold a biblical worldview, most adhere to “the blending of ideas and applications from a variety of holistic worldviews into a unique but inconsistent combination that represents their personal preferences” (Release #6, 5/24/22). When the worldview of our pastors differs little from that of nonbelievers, biblical influence is much less likely.
For those readers who are a part of the Christian church, our pastors have very difficult jobs, so I hope to encourage you to pray for their spiritual fortitude and that they would follow Jesus and hold God’s Word as infallible. Christians, we can take seriously our right to vote and do so based on biblical values; we can get involved in organizations that influence our state and nation, such as Concerned Women for America, Minnesota Right to Life, and My Faith Votes; and we can pray for our state, nation and elected officials.
Christa Mehrhoff
Mahtomedi
Letter writers should be civil
To Mr. Malone: I, too, am surprised the White Bear Press published something: your letter (March 28), which appears to be a personal attack on the Foleys, who wrote a week earlier. You were a little over the top, don’t you think? Your letter spoke of their ridiculing the beliefs of others, but isn’t that what you yourself engaged in? You accused them of being propaganda pushers, but isn’t the rhetoric in your letter in that same vein, with use of the words “entitled,” “indoctrinated,” and yes, “propaganda” — all the current buzz words in use to put down those whose opinions disagree with your own.
You have a right to your opinions and I am sure the editor of the White Bear Press will agree that the letters to the editor forum is a good place to express them. I suggest, however, the discussions for all letter writers be civil lest the way the words are conveyed detracts from the message. I may or may not agree with your ideas, Mr. Malone, but the way you delivered your message certainly did not agree with me.
Cindy Paslawski
White Bear Lake
Issue Water Gremlin air permit
Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler: Please issue the Water Gremlin Air Emissions permit as written in February 2023. Do not grant the request for a contested case hearing.
It has been more than four years since the Stipulation Agreement was issued to Water Gremlin for decades-long egregious air emissions violations of the nasty carcinogenic chemical TCE. The emissions of this awful chemical were present in the air breathed in by the surrounding community for decades.
Although TCE is no longer used, a sister chemical t-DCE is. A permit needs to be in place to govern this company’s air emissions. MDH has defined safe and acceptable limits for t-DCE that are used in the February 2023 draft air permit. The drafted permit is strong but reasonable.
Our government must find a way to issue air permits in a timely manner. Four years is not timely.
Many people at MPCA have worked long hours to create a strong permit—yet here we are, over 4 years after the first Stipulation Agreement was issued, with no air permit. There is a draft but the official permit is not yet issued.
At this point the MPCA can:
Reject the request for contested case and issue the permit (Yes. Please!)
Revise the permit (yet again)
Grant the request for contested case (another delay)
Please issue the permit as written in the February 2023. Do not grant the request for a contested case and delay this process any further. It must be issued ASAP.
Kelly Tapkan
White Bear Lake
Editors note
A version of this letter was printed in the March 22 Press with a headline that did not accurately convey the writer’s opinion. We are reprinting this letter to provide clarification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.