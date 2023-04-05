Thanks for season

Thank you to the players, coaching staff and fans of the White Bear Lake boys basketball team for a great 2022-23 season. My family, including my two young sons, had a blast supporting the team this winter. Congratulations to the departing seniors on the team. For all the underclassmen, we are looking forward to supporting next year’s team.

