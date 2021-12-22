Would like to read more
I always look forward to reading the columns from Paul Dols. He is a gifted writer and thoughtful observer of human nature. His opinions remind us of respectful and kind ways of dealing with conflict and resolving issues that can potentially divide our community. I’d love to read more from this astute and talented man.
J. Anderson
White Bear Lake
Favorite teacher still encouraging
Do you all remember Mr. Galvin, beloved teacher and coach? That’s a silly question isn’t it? Of course we all remember Mr. Galvin. Everyone in White Bear Lake probably knows or remembers Mr. Galvin. “The best math teacher/coach ever!”
He made such a memorable impact. He practiced defense in the hallways, called out OIAWBCBB (orange is a winner, black can’t be beat) as high school students transitioned from one class to another. He built relationships with his students and athletes that will be remembered forever.
He’s so amazing that he is still making an impact well after retirement. He sent a letter recently to our ninth grade daughter, Jenna Maloy. He doesn’t know Jenna, but took the time to congratulate her and wish her well as a soccer player and student. He included her clipping from the White Bear Press as Athlete of the Week and encouraged her to keep working in school and in soccer. Her smile was priceless, and it meant so much to our family.
We are grateful for teachers and coaches who inspire and care about the kids, community and beyond. Mr. Galvin is one in a million. If anyone sees him, please tell him that his note means so much to Jenna and our family.
Mary Maloy
White Bear Lake
Purple Line observations
Thank you, Robert Vincent, for your Purple Line observations. There are so many citizens in the community who feel exactly how you do and are afraid to speak out; those who do are wondering why no one is listening to the community of White Bear Lake. To name a bus line purple after Victoria’s favorite color speaks volumes and indicates it is “her bus line.” Twenty years to change the name, and opted for a name change during public controversy. Very sad.
Gloria Hage
White Bear Lake
Council member response
In response to the letter from Heather Gustafson, the facts of which are questionable at best, she titles the letter “council member doesn’t decide for students.” What she refuses to add to this is that no elected official should make this decision. The decision to wear a mask should be left to the individual, their family and their doctor. Forcing a healthy person to wear a ineffective piece of cloth on their face all day makes no sense. This is especially true with the vaccine now available for all school-age kids. Using this logic, the largest school district in the state announced this week that masks will be an individual decision.
Heather Gustafson and her group of advocates continue to advocate for radical policies. I will continue to advocate against these radical ideas and instead promote individual freedoms, limited government, and law and order. I look forward to defending these principles in the 2022 election.
Greg Urban
Vadnais Heights
