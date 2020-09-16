Support our restaurants, local businesses
I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to all of our businesses for continuing to serve our White Bear Lake community during these extraordinary times. These past months, our local businesses have responded to unprecedented challenges with creativity, generosity, optimism and compassion. Throughout it all, I have seen businesses helping businesses, businesses helping residents, residents supporting businesses and all of us helping each other. I marvel at the can-do spirit our community has exhibited.
Our local businesses are the fabric of our community and it is imperative we continue to support them by shopping and dining local. They have taken extraordinary measures to create a safe indoor environment for their customers, and offer convenient alternatives for those who prefer curbside pick-up and/or delivery service.
Restaurants are particularly challenged. Their survival is dependent on our efforts to dine out or get take-out as often as we did before the pandemic redefined our way of life. Learn more about what each or our restaurants have to offer by going to the ReGrow-wbl.com website. There you will find a map of our restaurants, as well as links to their websites so you can access their menus, make a reservation, or place an order and schedule for pick up or delivery.
We are White Bear Lake. We are a resilient and spirited community, and as we always do, we will get through this together.
Jo Emerson, Mayor
White Bear Lake
Cancer votes
Cancer touches everyone — roughly 1 of 3 Americans will get a cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives. As a cancer advocate, I know that many of the important decisions that could help reduce the suffering and deaths caused by this disease are made not by doctors or researchers, but by our elected officials.
Lawmakers have the power to enact policies that help people prevent and treat cancer. This legislative session, our representatives and senators approved two new laws that will help ensure all Minnesotans — no matter their income, race or where they live — have access to the care they need to fight and survive cancer.
Throughout this campaign season, volunteers for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) like me plan to educate the public and candidates about cancer issues and the candidates’ positions on those issues.
Join our efforts by visiting FightCancer.org/MN and learn about the steps elected officials can take on the road to defeat cancer.
Nicole Newman
White Bear Lake
Frightening ride around lake
My husband and I were scared to death last Saturday (Labor Day weekend) while we biked around White Bear Lake.
Having grown up in White Bear Lake, having biked and walked around the beautiful lake 40-plus years ago, I thought it would make for a great ride showing my husband the lake from another perspective. Boy was I wrong.
There are beautiful bike trails in White Bear Lake, but it ends there. The surrounding cities and townships like White Bear Township, Mahtomedi, Dellwood, Willernie, and Birchwood had very narrow (about 6-foot-wide) road shoulders with broken-up asphalt. We were forced to use this as our bike trail. This was very dangerous! Sad to say, nothing has changed in 40 years. We have biked throughout the southwest part of the Twin Cities this summer and there are beautifully marked and well-maintained bike trails around lakes, beside roads, city streets, etc. I hope that the governments around the lake will review the situation and take overdue action. It is possible that existing homes and related property are close enough to the lake that it is not possible to undertake such a project, but I hope it will be looked into.
Subscriber Julie Johnson
Eden Prairie
PAID LETTER
The 1860-1932 test, again
The 2020 election is a test. Has America seen enough? Trump and his Republican enablers must go, for the health of American democracy.
Declaration of Independence: “…whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive... it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government …”
For some, this will be difficult. Please answer these questions. Why did the mortal enemy of America and Western civilization, Putin, want Trump to win? How does American federal response to COVID-19 compare with other nations? Has the totality of Trump’s “governance” honored the Constitution (justice, tranquility, promote general welfare)?
The prime quality of presidents is character. Read Goodwin’s “Leadership in Turbulent Times”: Lincoln, the two Roosevelts, LBJ, Lincoln, FDR and Washington are loved and respected, not just because they saved America but because they demonstrated character.
Trump hasn’t severely damaged America alone. Republican enablers made it possible. Stuart Stevens, “It Was All A Lie” (2020): Trump is the culmination of 40 years’ Republican misrule. John Dean’s Republican friend (2007): “People should not vote for ANY Republican, because they’re dangerous, dishonest, and self-serving” (“Broken Government”). Highly respected Mann-Ornstein duo (2012), “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks:” Republicans documented as “outliers” for misconduct.
Minnesota Republicans demonstrate this. Responding to COVID-19: the top Republican called for a tax cut; recently said the COVID-19 crisis is over; demands Gov. Walz stop using emergency powers 30 other governors and rational international leaders use. The Republican House leader sabotaged a bonding bill creating jobs all over Minnesota for political points.
Compare two eras: 1947-73, inspired by progressive values and governance was the statistical middle-class high point; 1980-2020, inspired by right wing values and governance has led to this crisis. The living standard of average Americans has statistically declined, 1980-2020.
Do the math. South Korea and America reported COVID-19 cases Jan. 26. Korea (50 million) has (Aug. 24) total 17,399 cases and 309 deaths. America (330 million) has (Aug. 25) 5.7 million cases, 177,198 deaths. Other rational nations had similar results. Their governments cared about people, not reelection, and followed science, not conspiracy.
We’ve needed a Washington, Lincoln, FDR. We’re stuck with an ignorant and incompetent eighth-grade fool whose cruelty is endless. Time for change.
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
PAID LETTER
Law enforcement endorses
local candidates
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Roger Chamberlain, Elliott Engen for House, Sen. Karin Housley, Joseph Garofalo for House, Ben Schwanke for Senate, Sue Finney for House and Sen. Chuck Wiger in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Chamberlain, Engen, Sen. Housley, Garofalo, Schwanke, Finney, and Sen. Wiger in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
PAID LETTER
Becker-Finn, Isaacson
dedicated to community
We were so glad to see a recent letter from the White Bear League of Women Voters encouraging all of us to vote and vote early and by mail. Our household will be supporting state Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn and state Sen. Jason Isaacson, both of whom have served our district in exemplary fashion.
They are hardworking, good listeners and easily accessible to constituents. In the 2019-2020 legislative session, they each authored 57-58 bills and co-authored hundreds more. These bills had to do with public health and safety, workforce development, small business grants, education, environment and natural resources protection, workers compensation, COVID-19 emergency relief, veterans’ affairs and more. They keep us informed through e-newsletters (feel free to sign up if you are not already receiving them) and send out special bulletins if there is something of immediate concern, like meetings related to Water Gremlin.
Even in these troubled times, both Jamie and Jason promote a positive, hopeful outlook for the future. They work with honesty and transparency, and are dedicated to our community. Please join us in supporting Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn and Sen. Jason Isaacson for reelection.
Lisa Wersal and Louis Asher
Vadnais Heights
