Thanks for making me smile
Thank you, White Bear, for the wonderful bear logo on the water tower on I-35E.
It makes me smile, and lately, we could use one.
Beth Artner
White Bear Township
We need leaders who will listen
I recently moved to White Bear Lake and, so far, I am very pleased to be in a beautiful neighborhood and a great community. I know I made the right choice for my family when I moved here.
However, I have some major concerns with one of my state representatives, Sen. Roger Chamberlain. This week, I was disturbed to read the article in the Minnesota Reformer titled, “A fascist manifesto is gaining fans on the right, including state Sen. Roger Chamberlain.” According to the article, Chamberlain has used his Twitter account to support a book called “Bronze Age Mindset,” which is full of racist, misogynistic and homophobic rhetoric and argues that “the proper rulers of the world are white men.” The article goes on to highlight several Neo-Nazis and white supremacists that Chamberlain follows on Twitter.
What troubles me most is that in the days since the article was published, there has been no word from Chamberlain denouncing these allegations about him. We are at a moment of reckoning with grave racial injustice in our country. In order to bring about healing, we urgently need leaders who will listen to the diverse voices in our community with empathy and work to unite us regardless of our differences. In my opinion, Roger Chamberlain is not that leader.
Kristi Herman Hill
White Bear Lake
Ami Wazlawik is the leader we need
Ami Wazlawik has done a fantastic job during her first term representing the White Bear Lake area in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Rep. Wazlawik has brought a moderate and pragmatic approach to governing that has allowed her to get things done. Working across the aisle, she has authored or co-authored legislation supporting health care, our environment, public safety, local businesses, the Lake Links trail and bonding for the County Road J/I-35E project.
A perfect example of Rep. Wazlawik’s leadership is her handling of the Water Gremlin chemical spill. Ami worked tirelessly with residents, community groups, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and House members of both parties to hold Water Gremlin responsible and pass legislation banning the toxic chemical TCE from use in our state. Thanks to her efforts, our community is now safer and cleaner.
Finally, Rep. Wazlawik has done an exceptional job communicating with and supporting her constituents during this global pandemic. In these times of uncertainty and growing partisanship, we need a leader who cares about our community, who has fought for our community and knows how to get things done for our community. We need to reelect Ami Wazlawik to the House of Representatives!
Joel Juen
White Bear Lake
Misinformation about Rep. Wazlawik
We were deeply troubled to read the three paid letters to the editor featured in the Aug. 26 issue of White Bear Press that tried to falsely link Rep. Ami Wazlawik to the shocking and painful disruption of a peaceful public event that took place in Hugo several weeks ago.
First, Ami was not at the event, nor did the event take place in a part of Hugo that is within her legislative district.
Second, Ami did not condone the response or the language that is at issue. After the event, Ami issued a statement explicitly saying that she did not agree with what had transpired and she asked the DFL candidate involved to apologize.
The fact that this has become a significant issue in Ami’s reelection campaign tells us less about Ami and more about the character of her opponent. We do not know Ami’s opponent, but we do know this strategy. It is what extreme partisans use when they have no record on which to run. It is sleazy, disingenuous and divisive. Aren’t you sick of that by now? We are, and we do know Ami. We know that you will never find a more straight-forward, smart, conscientious and hardworking person to represent all of our interests in the Minnesota state Legislature. Isn’t that what we should all want?
Debra Price-Ellingstad and Vern Ellingstad
White Bear Lake
Ami supports public schools
As I assess candidates for our state and local elections, I place a high value on candidates who work to support our kids and our public schools. That’s why I will vote to reelect Ami Wazlawik as our state representative for District 38B.
Ami is a longstanding member of the greater White Bear Lake community and has dedicated her professional life to serving our kids through her work in the public schools. Our kids are our future, and Ami will continue to work hard to ensure that all children in Minnesota have access to a high-quality education in our public schools.
Since her election in 2018, Ami has served on the Education Policy and Early Childhood Finance and Policy Division committees. These committee assignments are a great fit for Ami, who has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in public policy from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
Ami has the educational background and legislative experience to help shepherd our public schools through the challenges posed by educating kids in a time of pandemic. I am confident she will continue to work hard to ensure our kids get the best education possible while also protecting the health of the kids, school staff and our families.
Please join me on Nov. 3 (or earlier — early voting opens on Sept. 18!) to reelect Ami Wazlawik as our state representative!
Janet Newberg
White Bear Lak
