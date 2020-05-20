Local banks are community’s backbone
Carter Johnson’s column on May 13, 2020, really struck a chord with me. Carter relayed the story of Press Publication’s tribulations in pursuit of a Federal Paycheck Protection Program loan with a large national bank. The paper was treated poorly by the big box bank and did not receive the loan in the first round. The paper was not alone in being treated as a second class operation by the big banks. Our firm is a qualified small business and we established a banking relationship in 2006 with a local community bank right at the start of our business venture. We were treated as an important new entity and given praise for taking a risk. The community bank took a risk with us because that’s what community banks do all the time. They assess the venture, give guidance and counsel, and ultimately, put their financial resources behind our businesses. Community banks are the financial backbone of local communities like ours. They deserve our support and thanks for being available to our community. And, yes, our Paycheck Protection Program loan was processed promptly and we received the funding in the first round of the program. Our employees, and especially the laid off member of our team, appreciate the fact that we were able to return them to the payroll promptly.
Terry Koves
White Bear Lake
Nature and recreation plentiful
After reading the White Bear Press 5/13 over morning coffee, I called mom and we thought this deserved some of our attention on the way to a doctor visit for her. So at approximately 2:30 in the afternoon, we took a trip down Lake Avenue, fact finding as it were. We saw three people and one dog. The dog had an owner in tow. None of the people or dog was in close proximity to one and other. There were no bicyclists, no skate boarders, no joggers. It was quite mundane, the view of the lake was nice. Weather was ok. From what I’ve been reading, I had expected wall to wall people, every hour of daylight. We were disappointed. Maybe there’s an ebb and flow to the pedestrian traffic? We were the only vehicle on the road, although, another car did roll up next to us at the light for a left turn as we went straight ahead at 61.
So I wondered what do other people do who live in states or places that don’t have a lake, river, pond or wetlands in close proximity. What causes people here to feel like they have such a right to the lakes and feel like they are being denied. No one is denied access to the lakes in the White Bear Area, far from it, there are beaches, parks, launches, fishing piers and pretty much unfettered access to the lakes if you own a boat, kayak, inner tube. In the winter, ice boating, parasailing, snow shoeing, walking, cross country skiing. The people that live along the lake have made investments in the lake neighborhoods via paying larger than average property tax bills, many have invested alot of sweat equity in many of the wonderful old houses to preserve their character, which does seem to enhance the feel and “charm” of the area, which seems to be what’s drawing people to the area. Seems like a plus. I have walked the streets of the downtown area, off the lake, it’s pleasant and enjoyable. So are the many parks, woodland areas, rail road track beds, between White Bear Lake, Bald Eagle Lake and the Birchwood, Mahtomedi, Wildwood areas. Yet like two dogs with the exact same toys, only one toy can be the one, the Lake Avenue walk is the one. There’s a lot to look at and enjoy during the great weather. Don’t restrict yourself to only one walk, in one place; broaden up the horizons. If you find a time is often crowded, change times. I’ve done so at several of the other places I like to walk. This situation won’t go on forever, you might not get another chance. Take the time to appreciate nature in other places. You might be pleasantly surprised.
Beth Artner
White Bear Township
Have healthy disagreements
The last couple of weeks I have unfortunately seen a couple of gentlemen exchange hurtful personal insults toward each other and political leaders (vice president, political parties). Amazing how brave we can be when we are not face to face with another human being. I would hope an in person discussion would contain a bit more civility and nuance. Disagreements on policies and how things get done are okay and necessary to hold others to account, but it’s important we remain respectful. Especially at a time like this, we need to have grace and understanding for one another as so many are negatively affected. We have a great community, and we can show that by coming together during hard times. Here’s to healthy disagreement and calm discussion, gentlemen!
Ben Ceder
White Bear Lake
Lake Avenue is for everyone
My family is not in favor of closing Lake Avenue to vehicles or to individuals trying to get a little normalcy during this pandemic. The highlight of my workday is leaving my home and seeing the beautiful lake, sunrise, birds, boats, and people in the community excited to enjoy the outdoors during a few months of the year. I would also like to mention the beautiful Christmas lights that we all enjoy on Lake Avenue during the season! We moved to White Bear Lake to get away from a heavy-handed HMO community. There are options in the surrounding area for those who like privacy or quietness. North Oaks comes to mind, Manitou Island, as well as many local HMO communities. There are periods on Lake Avenue that are off peak as well—the other nine months of the year, mornings, late evenings, weekdays, etc. People will eventually go back to work which will also reduce the traffic. Minnesota lakes (land of lakes) will always draw the attention of the community seeking a change from everyday life. White Bear Lake history also indicates that this area was once a vacation/amusement park. All Minnesotans pay taxes for our roads, and we should not be excluded from using them.
Gloria Hage
White Bear Lake
Small Business Survival
I am a restaurant owner and like many entrepreneurs and small businesses I am trying to survive COVID-19.
I am trying to save jobs for our employees. I am trying to save our restaurant. I am praying Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and local officials will help us do that.
We were fortunate to receive assistance from the federal CARES Act to help Lucy’s Burgers pay employees, rent and suppliers.
It will get us through the next few weeks. But the help and the small amount of revenue we are making from take-out and curbside orders are not enough for Lucy’s to stay in business much longer. Restaurants and small businesses throughout the state and country are also in survival mode.
We came up with some innovative ideas that abide by social distancing and public health rules that can help Lucy’s stay in business and save jobs for our valued employees.
Lucy’s Burgers recently launched social distancing drive-in movies, church services and trivia nights in our parking lot. Customers and attendees listen to the events through the FM radios in their cars. The church services feature a creative communion with prepackaged juice boxes and crackers.
The events bring us more customers and sales. They are a lifeline during this unprecedented hardship.
We appreciate the Governor’s new order allowing drive-in events with social distancing. We were worried the state was going to shut our efforts down.
I was looking at opening a second restaurant location before COVID-19 hit.
Now, I am just looking to survive.
We understand the need for social distancing to protect public health. We know lives are at stake.
We also know livelihoods are also in jeopardy. Many restaurants and small businesses are closing – permanently. More than 36 million jobs have been lost.
We need Governor Walz and local communities to help us survive this crisis. Otherwise, restaurants such as Lucy’s Burgers are going to go out of business and our employees are going to be out of jobs.
Rob Scott
Owner, Lucy’s Burgers, White Bear Township
The right to pursuit of happiness
In response to Paula Hoover’s letter to the editor May 13, I’d like to lay out my reasoning as to why I went to protest at the Governor’s mansion. Our small businesses are on the verge of failing. So as good citizens, we did what we were asked to do for over a month to flatten the curve. Since then, we were told to sacrifice still, as to increase the abilities for testing. Once the goal posts had been moved, we then needed to look at why. Running a business, I have to look at numbers. So here they are. In Minnesota, 81% of the deaths were in long term care facilities. 98% of all Covid-19 deaths had significant underlying health co-morbidity. 74 is the average age of those who died. No one under 30 has died, and only 15 people were not in any of the categories. It has a 99.983% survival rate. Walz had two U of M grad students create his faulty model over the course of a weekend at the cost of over 1 million dollars. There’s plenty of data out there on how detrimental it is to your health to wear masks. The Governor and the state of Minnesota has failed the older population. Keeping healthy people quarantined should never be the cure. I have no qualms and I encourage the elderly or high risk to stay home while the younger able-bodied people keep working to save the economy from total collapse. I do understand health issues and risks, but the business aspect has been completely ignored, and unless you are living in the trenches, you can not expect to understand the economic harm. Government’s role is to protect your rights, not take them away.
Janis Quinlan-Guerin
Owner, Quinny’s Sports Bar and Grill, Mahtomedi
Move the gas pump
I was delighted to read that someone is trying to stop the installation/operation of the gas pump at it’s current location. This is the biggest eyesore to hit the shore of beautiful White Bear Lake since they built the boatworks. This rusting hulk has no business blocking the view of the lake. If they can’t find a better location, it should be a buried tank.
Clinton Smith
White Bear Lake
