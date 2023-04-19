Kudos for snow removal
I’ve lived in White Bear Lake for over 20 years, coming from St. Paul.
I want to compliment the public works department for the great job they did removing the snow, not only this year, but in other years.
My one complaint is the police department’s failure in ticketing and towing the parked cars that the plows need to get around. As we know, streets in White Bear Lake are narrow. If a plow damages a car, we as taxpayers pay for it in the long run.
Police, please start doing your job.
Cliff Whitson
White Bear Lake
Didn’t like headline
The headline “Playing hide and seek with library books” made me interested in learning more about a new program happening at the library. Instead, the article reported on lamentable behavior happening in my community. Unfortunately, I believe I understand the motives behind the people who are hiding the books. However, I don’t understand the motive behind giving this article a cheeky headline, and I would appreciate any insight into that decision.
Andrew Jensen
White Bear Township
