Thanks for celebration
Thank you to St. Mary Of The Lake Church for the free, catered dinner on June 12. The food was delicious, and I’m sure I speak for all 550 recipients.
This was a celebration of paying off our debt on the school addition and our church buildings. We have to thank Fr. Ralph Talbot for his getting this accomplished in so short a time.
Ron and Gloria Carpenter
White Bear Lake
Civics lessons needed
The recent decision from the Supreme Court of the United States (SOTUS) has demonstrated one obvious and glaring fact- the average American has no functional understanding of our actual system of government. The SCOTUS did not outlaw abortion with the repeal of Roe v. Wade, they simply returned the authority to control abortion laws back to the individual states where it belongs. The 10th Amendment is very clear- if something is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution as a responsibility of the federal government, then it is left to the power of the state or the people of that state to decide. In 1973 the SCOTUS ignored that and created out of whole cloth the idea that abortion was a federal responsibility. In this decision, Justice Alito specifically mentioned that the 1973 Court “failed to ground its decision in text, history, or precedent” at the time they passed Roe. All the current Court did was correct the error that occurred in 1973. Abortion was legal in Minnesota before this decision, it is legal now, and based on the political leanings of the people of this state it will be legal for the foreseeable future. The SCOTUS decision didn’t change anything for the citizens of Minnesota. The fact that so many people in this state don’t realize that should give us all clear understanding that we need to start spending far more energy teaching civics in our schools and a lot less time worrying about non-issues such as CRT and “gendered language.” Cities and state houses across the country are literally besieged with violent protesters screaming about losing their freedoms as I write this. The fact that none of those people understand the reality of what has happened, and the fact that celebrities, members of the media and even elected officials are feeding into the frenzy, should frighten and concern us all regardless of which side of the abortion issue we fall on. “United we stand, divided we fall.” Let this be an opportunity to show we can disagree peacefully and still get along regardless of the issue.
Joseph Kessel
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Leaders can’t get job done
In a year with a historic budget surplus, our legislature could not reach agreement and complete their business on time. Now, we can’t even get them talking about holding a special session to get things done.
All Minnesotans lose significantly if a special session is not held because there are billions of dollars in federal infrastructure funds that can’t be unlocked until the state passes tax and spending agreements. I’m embarrassed our leaders can’t act like adults and get their job done. I’m even more upset about how they are missing this opportunity to invest in our schools and children. They would rather stick it to each other than compromise.
We have one party that put forth a broad education proposal to cover costs for mental health workers, expand pre-kindergarten and fund federally mandated programs that schools have struggled to pay for.
The other party offered a token amount from our huge budget surplus and tied the funds to only using it for a literacy initiative. Looking at these two proposals, there is obviously room to maneuver and come up with a compromise. However, our own Senator Chamberlain, who is chair of the Senate Education Committee, won’t move toward a solution, even after flaws have been pointed out in how he used the data to promote this literacy initiative. He is not representing all his constituents and certainly is not displaying leadership.
Dr. Don Sonsalla
White Bear Lake
