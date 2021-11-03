Elected officials not interested
There was a hugely attended Town Hall Forum meeting on Tuesday evening, Oct. 19, at Kellerman’s Event Center. The topic of discussion was the Rush Line BRT project. Two hundred chairs were set up, and yet there was a "standing room only" attendance. There was a row near the front reserved for elected officials. It was empty.
Mayor Jo Emerson did not attend.
Council Member Doug Biehn did not attend.
Council Member Kevin Edberg did not attend.
Council Member Steve Engstrand did not attend.
Council Member Dan Jones did not attend.
They were all invited to attend.
It seems that these elected officials don’t much care how the concerned residents of White Bear Lake feel about this boondoggle.
Where was Don Mullin — candidate for mayor?
The people who did care enough to attend were:
Bill Walsh, Council Member from Ward 1. Bill hosted the meeting and spent most of his time taking notes as residents spoke about their concerns.
Dan Louismet, candidate for mayor of White Bear Lake. Dan spoke and talked about how things would be different if he were elected. He seems to value White Bear Lake residents’ opinions and wants to continue to promote White Bear Lake’s “hometown appeal.”
Heidi Hughes, candidate for Ward 2 Council Member. Heidi stood in front of the gathered group and spoke passionately about how much she loves her hometown and how excited she is to raise her children in White Bear Lake.
Unlike the absent elected officials, these people were applauded for taking the time to show up and let us know they were interested in listening.
Greg Lees
White Bear Lake
Protect hunting and fishing
Calling all sportspeople! The fall hunting openers are here, and we could see deer with smaller antlers, changing migratory pattern for waterfowl and a declining walleye population.
Why? The record drought in Minnesota has dried up our waterfowl potholes, dried up vegetation that the deer population depend on and higher temperatures in our lakes have changed the fish population.
The climate is changing. Our planet is warming and is mostly caused by increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities in the United States is from burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat, and transportation. We as consumers are starting to demand change such as electric vehicles, and we have big oil companies concerned there will be a reduction in demand for their product-fossil fuels. So, are they trying to be part of the solution to reduce fossil fuels? No, they are ramping up output of plastic-which is made from oil and gas. It’s like whack-a-mole.
Don’t be discouraged, let’s set our sights on the next place we can make a difference-single source plastics.
Start asking questions of the stores you frequent & restaurants where you get your take out. “Why the plastic bags, why the single source plastic take-out containers, why the excessive packaging? As an individual, you have more power than you know with your wallet. Be a responsible consumer and we may be able to help preserve our Minnesota hunting and fishing traditions.
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
Bus line will enhance community
This letter is in response to what was said in the meeting of the opponents to the Rush Line organized by Councilman Walsh. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, with the understanding that public input is only one of the considerations to decide the fate of a public works project. Those who want to preserve the historic nature of downtown White Bear Lake, which I support too, should realize that past residents must have argued the same when the streetcar linking White Bear Lake to St. Paul got discontinued to favor highways. This meeting organized by Walsh did not reflect the cross section of the population as it was advertised as an anti-Rush Line meeting. Had it been an unbiased meeting, he would have invited representatives from the group planning the project to allow them to accurately represent its design. For example, it is a misrepresentation to say that the buses will be diesel and will pollute the Bruce Vento bike trail. In fact, buses metro-wide are being converted to electric and the Twin Cities recently received a grant from the Biden administration to purchase many electric buses, some of which are intended for the Rush Line. At the time the line will be completed, most of the buses will be electric. If people are serious about slowing global warming, we need to act locally. Reducing road congestion on Highway 61 which will increasingly happen due to urban sprawl, demands a move away from exclusive reliance on cars. If citizens are involved in the design of the station, which they have had the opportunity to do, this line can help preserve and even enhance the vibrancy of White Bear Lake by increasing the customer base to downtown businesses and making our city more attractive to young families who are looking for places to live that are not car-dependent. This will eventually raise, not decrease our property values. Most of all, it is important to stay civil and not assume that the loudest voices represent the majority. Accusing our representatives who support the plan as “traitors” is not conducive to a neighborly climate.
Catherine Sullivan
White Bear Lake
Keep up the good work
I want to say that I believe we are blessed to have a locally-owned hometown newspaper to keep us
informed about our community news and opinions.
The talents and abilities of the publisher, reporters and photographer combine to produce a weekly source of current news for us. Not all towns have this - heck, not all communities have vibrant downtowns like we do! The towns surrounding our lake are precious to so many of us.
I don’t know about you but I value knowing what’s going on. Keep up the good work White Bear Press!
Jan Holtz Kraemer
White Bear Lake
