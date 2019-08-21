Big school bond issue coming
Why is it so big? Maybe little steps would be better (is there a timetable?) or even sections eliminated.
OnNov. 5, 2019 we will vote on the new school bond issue. Everyone (man, woman, child) who lives or works or shops in the White Bear Lake Area School District (ISD 624) will be affected.
This district consists of all or part of Birchwood, Gem Lake, Hugo, Lino Lakes, Little Canada, Maplewood, North Oaks, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and White Bear Township.
Everyone needs to know about the school bond issue. There are many computer websites that can help you. Here are some of the ones that I used:
• MN Department of Education: www.education.mn.gov/mde
• White Bear Lake Area Schools: www.isd624.org
• MN school finance: A guide for legislators: www.house.leg.state.mn.us/hrd/pubs/mnschfin.pdf
• An independent source: www.niche.com/k12/d/white-bear-lake-school-district-mn/
There are also many “in-person” (public) meetings that will be held.
Gary Zweig
White Bear Lake
Thank you for promoting event
I just wanted to pass along a huge thank you to whoever was so nice in doing a story on our event “America IS Beautiful” this coming Saturday. It makes such a difference for us. Quite literally, more soldiers will receive items in care packages because of the White Bear Press. I hope you will always know how grateful I truly am. It’s never something that I expect at all. I am on a mission to make a difference, and I love supporting my favorite town while doing it.
From the absolute bottom of our hearts: Thank you!
Jeff and Racheal Loeks
White Bear Lake
