New Year’s is a time where many of us look back and reflect on strides we have made over the last 365 days. This year, much of my focus has been on you. You’re each another year older. Your personalities continue to develop, shaped by the many different trials and challenges you face as you make your way down the road of life.
As a parent, there are many responsibilities that I’m obliged to undertake. Loving you, of course, is first and foremost, and it’s as much a joy as a responsibility. But I also have the responsibility of being a teacher and guide to each of you, teaching you an array of values not just through my words but through my example also.
Now, I know that I’m far from perfect, but I hope I never stop striving to be the best version of myself that I can be, for that is the only way I can ever hope to be the kind of father that each of you deserve. I have spent many years making sure to remove the plank from my own eyes in order to see clearly. And I hope I will always possess the level of love and humility to do this well.
As you continue to grow, other things will begin to influence the values you hold. The close-knit familial circle will widen. This is why the many social issues of our time concern me, for they will unquestionably one day impact you in more ways than you’ll realize.
So what I wish to impart to you is this: have faith. Faith in God. Faith in your family. And faith in yourselves. The quality of your lives will be heavily influenced by the way you choose to face it. Cynicism is not a philosophy to live by, and divisiveness won’t bring you peace. Be courageous, bold, and resolute, with love and humility in your hearts.
And while I can try and prepare the road ahead for you, I’d much rather prepare you for the road. Here’s to a New Year!
Popular election of House Speaker proposed
The debacle known as the selection of a House Speaker has been a strange combination of both drudgery and angst.
We saw the greatest democratic republic still in existence stumble through a multiday spectacle in which a few right-wing legislators exercised veto power to forbid the election of a Speaker in the 118th Congress.
We watched the first African American to lead a major party in Congress garner the largest number of votes to serve as Speaker.
But under the existing Rules of the United States House of Representatives, it took several days for a Speaker to be elected. Why?
Because a Speaker must command a majority of the total House members voting.
And, after multiple votes, no candidate received the needed 218 votes to receive the Speaker’s gavel.
America had an entire half of an entire branch of its constitutional republic on hold.
We must adapt and overcome this flaw in government. We must, once more, perfect our Union.
We can do that by electing the Speaker in a national election.
The Speaker is simply too important to leave the choice to the passing internecine partisan squabbling within our two-party system. It’s time to bypass archaic vestiges of parliamentary procedures. We should elect a National Speaker at each quadrennial election.
Plainly, this will require a constitutional amendment—but by selecting a National Speaker we can avoid the netherworld of constitutional nonexistence the House now wanders through; we can assure there will be the structural basis to withstand transfers of power and party.
As our system now stands, personal fecklessness or weakness of a majority party leader leaves the Article I branch powerless and constitutionally useless.
We can do better. We can perfect our Union.
We the people can elect a Speaker to serve in the office the House members seemed so long incapable of filling.
