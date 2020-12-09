Public safety workers always there
Thanksgiving weekend, I was awakened by a familiar beeping sound. Oh no!! This always happens on a weekend or a holiday. There was no fire or smoke, so I suspected it may be an alarm that needs a new battery. Not having family here to call for help and being a senior with precarious mobility, I wasn't going to try to climb a ladder to fix it myself. I called the nonemergency fire department number.
Luckily, they weren't on a serious call and came within an hour and fixed it. As they were leaving, he cheerily said, "Have a good day." I was touched!!
I recalled a time about five years ago when I called the police department. Someone had broken into my home when I was out of town attending a funeral for a family member. I was struck then, and now, by their prompt response, professionalism and genuine concern for my situation.
A simple thank you wasn't enough. People should know about this — how they are always there for us 24/7, holidays, weekends and all hours of the day and night.
I decided to do a thank you post on the NextDoor app. Apparently, I'm not the only one who is grateful for the wonderful fire and police department we have in White Bear Lake. As of this minute, there are 266 "likes". I'm sure by the time you read this, there will be 300-plus.
Counting my blessings!
Barb DeSarro
White Bear Lake
Letter to Gov. Walz
Dear Gov. Walz: I have never been much interested in politics. But for me, especially this year, it has become apparent what a difference great leadership can make for its citizens. You, sir, are great leader.
I have heard your press conferences, I have seen you speak. I have never been prouder to be a Minnesotan. You have shown honesty, integrity and the courage to be fully present in a crisis. It has made me feel safer, knowing you are making the best decisions you can, at every step of this pandemic and unrest. You display humanity, rather than a politician’s desire to be popular.
I would not want to be in your shoes. A leader like yourself, who genuinely cares, is under extraordinary stress during such hard times.
To the people who cut you down or disdain your decision to impose restrictions: I respect your right to disagree with Gov. Walz, but please acknowledge that he is making each decision with our interests in mind, not his own. I do not believe you could make better ones.
Deborah Wiederhold
White Bear Lake
Please be understanding
This letter is in response to Jon Connerton’s letter to the editor about wearing a mask. I just want to point out that some people, myself included, cannot wear a mask. It’s not about hating or disrespecting anyone, but it is a medical issue. If I wear a mask, I feel faint and get heart arrhythmias, as I have a heart condition and need proper oxygen intake.
I understand your fear, and I understand it is a real virus. I had it early on in the year. But I am also asking for understanding for those of us who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. It is unfair to just assume something about someone without knowing the person. With the wide range of how people’s symptoms manifest to the COVID virus, or any virus for that matter, isn’t it safe to assume that people will have a wide range of physical reactions to wearing a mask that inhibits oxygen intake? If we want to talk about personal stories, I know of two people who have almost died from a bacterial lung infection from wearing masks: One a little boy and one a teenage girl. Everybody is different.
Please, Mr. Connerton, instead of spreading anger and hatred toward those who choose not to cover their faces, please have the same understanding that you desire. That is all I am asking for: understanding.
Stephanie Greene
White Bear Lake
Observations of
an election judge
I had the privilege of serving as an election judge this year. After completing several training sessions provided by Ramsey County, I served for six days of early voting at the White Bear Library and then at the Lakeshore Players/Hanfil PerformingArts Center on Election Day.
All of us were absolutely committed to treating every voter, and every ballot, with respect. Our core job duty was to confirm who every voter was, and where they lived.
At the library, waiting times were an hour or more. We felt badly for those in line because we had temperatures in the low 30’s, and brisk winds. We felt especially bad for the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with young kids.
Some memories:
• The vast majority of voters were respectful and patient. Even after waiting in long lines, I have never been called “sir” so many times in my life.
• We had one judge work the waiting line, inviting the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with kids to skip to the front of the line. None of the voters who were skipped over objected.
• One judge found someone in line who was just shaking. The judge asked if she was cold, and she replied that she was “SO AFRAID.” She had not left her home since March 15 until now, and because of underlying health issues, was afraid of catching COVID. We offered her the option to vote from her car, which she gratefully took advantage of.
• We had several parents who voted from their car because their kids, with severe disabilities, would not have been able to be left alone.
• We had several people who voted from their cars who reported they were COVID positive.
A shout-out to the great folks at the Lakeshore Players/Hanfil Performing Arts Center who thoughtfully provided us with coffee and snacks. Finally, I wanted to recognize all of the election judges I served with, both the friendliest judges in White Bear, and also those throughout the state that made our elections go so smoothly.
Greg Hubinger
White Bear Township
Letter to Vadnais Heights City Council
Council members have a difficult task when considering “in-fill development”. Finding the balance between City needs, developer desires and minimizing adverse impact to surrounding residents can be an onerous task.
The proposed urban development “PUD” process is designed to assist this task by ensuring local residents have an opportunity to provide input. This process is not best served unless “transparency” exists between the City Planning Office and the Public.
Transparency is not present relative to the Bluebird Grove PUD. While the city planners worked with the developer to present a “concept plan”; the supporting records are not made available to the public as a part of the “Application Review”. Whether intentioned or oversight, I addressed this concern at the City Council meeting on December 1, 2020. I challenged the Council to “demand” change to current procedure.
The Bluebird Grove Concept PUD proposes substantial fill in a wetland area. It requires encroaching on delineated wetland buffer areas and, in effect, replacement of wetland with retention ponds. Such activity is not in concert with the Federal or State Wetland Conservation Acts, VLAWMO goals, the City of Vadnais Heights 2040 Comprehensive Plan or current City Code. This proposal offers nothing to current residents already facing drainage issues in the spring. The plan also creates more health and safety issues concerning traffic than it minimizes.
To make City desired “road connections”, the City must, in turn, provide flexibility to enable the developer to recoup those added costs of construction. Never mind that one such connection is so intrusive that it will force a young family out of their home.
The “Balance” between City, Residents and Developer is not being achieved with the Bluebird Grove PUD. This plan, in it’s current form, is weighed heavily in favor of the City and the developer. Why must nature and the current residents, surrounding the proposed new development, always be the ones to bear the adverse burden for new development?
Gary Petersen
Vadnais Heights
Give to those in need
I called the Press because of the recent “Can’t make ends meet” letter to find out what I could do to help the letter writer. We discussed that our community has wonderful nonprofits to help people in need. Here are some great options if you are inclined to donate: The White Bear Area Food Shelf 651-407-5310, Vadnais Heights Food Shelf 651-204-6000, Mahtomedi Food Shelf 651-395-5350, and the White Bear Schools’ Angel Fund 651-407-7696.
Roxanne Hardy
Mahtomedi
