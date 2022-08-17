Paper delivery appreciated
We wanted to send you a letter commending our carrier for doing a terrific job delivering our White Bear Press. He left a handmade door-hanger alerting us to our subscription expiring. We did promptly renew, and it was such a sweet and personal gesture we wanted to share it with you.
Our carrier has been on time and delivers precisely where we like to see the paper. He even asked us where we wanted it so he could meet our expectations. We look forward to seeing him come up our driveway each week, and you need to know he is an asset to your delivery team.
We have enclosed $5 that we would like to have him receive as a reward for his efforts and great service. We hope you can see that he receives it. Thank you for recruiting, training and having such a fine young man on board to deliver the Press.
Dennis & Sharon Doffing
White Bear Lake
Editors note: Tips go directly to carriers
Hostage-taking must not feed homegrown prejudice
Some short-sighted and mean folks are trying to diminish Brittney Griner’s right to be released from Russian custody.
They argue that because she once criticized American-style racism, that somehow she is not entitled now to the full benefits of American citizenship.
This is only a warmed-over version of the old canard from the Vietnam era: “America, love it or leave it.” But that has never been, nor should it be, the American way.
From the days of the Founders to John Lewis and the march in Selma, Americans have known that our strength is in our inalienable right to dissent—in our unending and enduring ability to seek peaceful change.
It is both our birthright and our heritage of freedom in a nation that protects not only its written ideals but the spoken conscience of its citizens. As President Lincoln said, it makes us “the last best hope on Earth” for freedom.
We should deny a former KGB Colonel any possible suggestion that Brittney Griner will be abandoned to his kangaroo court verdict and nine long years in a Russian gulag because of her prior stand on racial injustice in her native land.
Just think how gratifying it would be to President Putin to see America abandon the very bedrock principle that has allowed our democracy to thrive and endure: the right to dissent and disagree.
Putin himself brooks not a murmur of dissent or criticism in his own totalitarian regime.
In light of this, we must work to bring Ms. Griner home from Putin’s tyrannical imprisonment—in part because we as Americans not only tolerate dissent, but because we honor it.
We need to bring Brittney Griner back home again.
Albert Turner Goins
White Bear Lake
Enjoy improvements at beach and park
I was disappointed several years ago when the swingset was removed at Optimist Beach along White Bear Lake. It was a fabulous location for swinging, with stunning views of the lake. What's more, the overhead bar from which the swings were hung was higher up than many of the newer models, so the chains were longer, which afforded one a much wider arc while swinging. As you pumped yourself higher and higher, it felt like you could catapult yourself clear across the lake. So I was sad when it was removed.
However, that was the first step in a series of renovations at the beach and the park across the street. We have watched as improvements and expansions were made to playground equipment at the park, and a new shelter was erected. On the beach side, impressive boulders have been added as a retaining wall, along with additional benches, a stone staircase and, most recently, the icing on the cake — a bright and delightful garden of perennial flowers.
Though I still miss the swings, the addition of this vibrant, colorful garden has wooed my heart. I know we will be coming by frequently to enjoy its cheerful splendor.
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
Electric vehicle infrastructure
I’ve seen a number of “opinion pieces” submitted to this section of the paper criticizing voting records of Republican candidates … and I thought it was time give a perspective.
Voting on an issue is NOT about virtue signaling. The responsibility of our representatives is to take a holistic view of the issues and the proposed solutions. I know the environment and climate change are hot-button topics right now, but consider the following:
Electric vehicles. Everyone’s pushing them as one of many solutions to the climate crisis. “If you don’t vote in line with that agenda, then you must be against it.” That kind of assertion is simply asinine and lacks deeper understanding of the issue.
On average, a gas-powered vehicle takes about 10 minutes to fill up at the pump—about six cars per pump per hour. Comparatively, the average battery-powered vehicle takes anywhere from 1 to 2 hours to charge. To offset this impact, it would mean installing a minimum of six charging stations for every gas pump. A normal gas station with 12 pumps would therefore need anywhere from 72 to 144 charging stations to cycle through the same number of cars in the same amount of time, and doesn’t even begin to take into account that the drivers would have to wait for over an hour.
Imagine the impact on infrastructure: the rows of power lines along our highways converging on enormous power stations every three-quarters of a mile. And what powers those charging stations? It’s not wind or solar, and nuclear seems to be no one’s favorite option.
These are the types of things a legislator has to consider when deciding if they are for or against a bill. This is the responsibility of their office. So, before anyone else considers writing smear pieces on certain candidates, I encourage you to ask yourself why your representative did or didn’t cast their vote. How many of them vote to try and score cheap political points on hot-button issues because it looks good on their record and buys your vote?
Come this November, it’s time to think.
Tim Klecker
White Bear Lake
Willing to share research on carbon dioxide
I am offering this response to Patrick Kenny's letter to the editor, published on Aug. 10. Patrick brings to our attention a great question about the rise in carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere. Could it be caused by deforestation around the world? And, in comparison, what is the balance of carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels worldwide? I have also attempted to study this data. There is not enough space in a letter to the editor to share the data here, but I would be glad to share my data with him, any time, at his convenience. I am a retired chemical engineer, and worked in the oleochemicals industry for 45 years and in the biofuels industry for the last 14 years of my career.
I would be glad to share the data with Mr. Kenny and anyone else who might be interested. Give me a call any time.
Kirk Cobb
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Advocate for
reproductive rights
The overturning of Roe v. Wade has allowed politicians to make decisions for women about their bodies and futures. Susie Strom, who is running to represent District 36A in the Minnesota House, is the only candidate in the race who believes women should be able to make their own reproductive health care decisions without government interference. She will oppose extreme laws that would ban nearly all abortions such as those enacted by states like Texas and Oklahoma.
Republicans in the Minnesota House have made it clear where they stand, introducing a bill similar to the one that passed in Texas and publicly stating that they think a 10-year old girl who is the victim of rape should be forced to carry the resulting pregnancy to term. We need to elect representatives who value reproductive freedom and truly care about the health of Americans. Susie has promised to be a strong advocate for reproductive rights from her first day in office, and that is why I will be proud to cast my vote for her.
Julia Covert
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
A good choice
Knowing the unsettled times we are living in, with the policies and failures coming out of Washington, D.C., and many local state offices, thank God we have Roger Chamberlain working for us.
Americans are struggling today with heavy gas prices, a depressed market and economy, a border bubbling over, and we are no longer safe in our own neighborhoods. More than ever, we need common-sense persons working real solutions who have a real conscience and concern for their fellow citizens. If only all legislators had these credentials, we would not be in the mess we are today. We must reelect Roger Chamberlain.
Gary Hukriede
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Laud Legislature's ‘no deal’
I have noticed over the last few weeks the abundance of letters scorching Sen. Chamberlain's (alleged) single-handed scotching of public education's requested raise, which letters thereby seek to raise votes for a political competitor (‘tis the season). The authors seem to be violating a rather generic campaign principle: advertise for your candidate, not the other. To me they were all elevating Sen. Chamberlain to the status of a Minnesota Manchin, one who could halt the agenda of a sitting governor and 200 other legislators. That's a powerful reason to vote for him, not against him, especially if someone were to have serious questions about any of the various aspects of public education.
Second, to have questions about public education's fiscal house is not in and of itself anti-education. Bad parenting, questionable policy, incompetent teaching and streaming media drivel are far more powerful negative influences. Many are seeking alternative educational opportunities precisely because of some of these influences, not because of fiscal debates at the Capitol.
And lastly, I laud the Legislature for a "no deal" choice, rather than win/lose or lose/lose (to cite Stephen Covey). I think all Minnesotans prefer win/win. And to quote another sage, "It ain't over ‘til it's over ..." They're still talking at the Capitol, which means, among other things, that the educational budget hasn't been finalized. Mr. Chamberlain may still come through (or the DFL may agree with him), in which case at least some stone-throwers may have some 'splainin' to do.
Jim Nash
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Response to letter
In response to Patrick Kenny’s letter on Aug. 10, I have spoken with Heather Gustafson on environmental issues and she supports the law passed in 2021 that would accelerate tree planting in Minnesota and continue the work of Jason Isaacson, who was the author of the tree planting bill. Heather also supports and understands the climate work of institutions such as NASA, NOAA, EPA and the IPCC, which all agree that burning fossil fuels is the leading cause of carbon dioxide buildup in the atmosphere. If you would like to see how the impact of deforestation compares to the impact of burning fossil fuels, go to Drawdown.org and watch the Climate Solutions 101 (unit 3) video on carbon sources. It concludes that burning fossil fuels is responsible for about 75% of carbon emissions; the other 25% is from a combination of other greenhouse gases and removal of carbon sinks (deforestation). Thus, the most effective approach to slow and hopefully stop the warming of our atmosphere is to transition away from burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible.
Heather has received the endorsement of all the major environmental organizations in the state, unlike her opponent, Roger Chamberlain, who has consistently voted no on protecting Minnesota’s environment.
Steven Jorissen
Vadnais Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.