A year later in Press Pubs
On July 1, 2020, my letter to the editor titled “Education is the Foundation” was published. I explained how educators were training activists and not being honest about it. Imagine my surprise while reading Laurel Avery’s letter in the July 28, 2021, edition.
We now have an educator proudly defending activist training in our schools. This person openly demonstrates the indoctrinated judgment integral to modern American activism. Greta Thunberg is actually given the same activist status as Martin Luther King Jr. Did anyone’s head pop off when reading that? And are the atrocities of Columbus and his crew really worth getting all wound up about today?
Then we have the “For liberty and justice for all” finale. Makes me wonder how much liberty students have to do their own research and come up with their own opinions. And how much discussion could be given to what justice would look like for all of the people who lost their jobs and businesses in the summer riots of 2020? Isn’t that a teaching moment? At least it’s relevant. Justice for all or justice for some.
Anyway, I’m grateful that such letters are written and published so that everyone has printed proof. The most efficient way to fundamentally transform America is by brainwashing the children. Generation after generation.
Neal Philastre
Vadnais Heights
Dismayed by sale of Nazi memorabilia
My daughter and I went to a garage sale in White Bear Lake and, to our horror, inside the garage there was a glass-topped case with a collection of maybe 100 or more Nazi pins, badges, swastikas, etc. for sale. The seller had the nerve to put a yellow post-it on it claiming, "These are not our beliefs.” Then, as if some kind of justification was required, was written "but this is history."
It makes me ill to see such blatantly hateful material for sale in my town. It’s deplorable in my opinion to profit off of such racist garbage. If it’s historical, then donate the stuff to a museum. What is up, Minnesota? I’m just shocked and appalled at profiting off material that represents the murder of millions of people. History is clear and has been documented extensively about Nazis being wrong and sick and just bad. I don’t know anyone with any sense that would argue that. It is illegal to sell anything from the Nazis in the UK and in Europe. Most, if not all, national and international online auction and sales platforms have policies forbidding such distribution and profit. This is on par with someone selling a KKK outfit in a place where people in the community could see, be terrorized and even purchase such a thing. I would like to bring this to light without giving these people some kind of bidding war.
Anne Brooks
White Bear Lake
Socialist privilege
Last week the Vadnais Heights Press wrongfully included me in an article which was biased and written for one single purpose. The purpose was to promote Vadnais Heights For Change and their socialist agenda to get a Human Rights Commission in Vadnais Heights.
Did the Press seek an opposing opinion from anyone? No, it didn’t.
Did the Press seek to view this progressive group’s mission statement? No, it didn’t.
Did the Press provide any factual evidence supporting this group’s “feelings” that Vadnais Heights has any human rights issue(s)? No, it didn’t.
It’s most unfortunate fake news reporters have different rules for socialists versus a fiscal conservative like me because they no longer report both sides of any given story.
Terry Nyblom
Vadnais Heights
I Support the Rush Line
As residents of White Bear Lake for near 30 years, we welcome the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). It will ease congestion, won’t increase crime, won’t ruin the Bruce Vento trail, and is the cheapest way to add road capacity. Rush hour on Highway 61 gets more clogged each year. Since we’ve started commuting back to work this summer, traffic jams on Hwy 61 at 36 and County Road C have come back, and they’ll surely creep north.
It’s getting harder to get to good jobs in St. Paul. Over the past two decades our one-way commute has doubled from 20 to 40 minutes. It will double again as Hugo adds 10,000 more people as per their 2030 plan, with thousands more in Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Wyoming, and North Branch. Without more capacity, I-35E and Hwy 61 will become long, skinny parking lots.
A BRT is the least expensive way to add capacity, much less than the two or four new lanes the added growth will require. A bus with two passengers takes up about as much space as two cars at speed, given car length plus spacing. A half-full bus makes everyone’s commute easier. Sure, a bus isn’t as convenient as driving in free-flowing traffic, but free-flowing traffic isn’t an option. More congestion is coming, whether we like it or not. Folks can work on the bus, getting back time lost behind the wheel, and avoid purchasing a second or third car when there is regular, dependable bus service. Woodbury, Lakeville, and Maple Grove have all welcomed BRT lines, White Bear Lake risks becoming a clogged backwater without one.
The road engineers at MNDOT know more about this than the rest of us, have analyzed it in depth, and recommend BRT as the best solution to the inevitable avalanche of traffic headed our way. I’ll be retired before it’s complete, but it will still make life better for commuters, for retirees out on less congested roads, and for older folks as we age out of driving.
Sheryl Bolstad
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.