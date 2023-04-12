Remembering Vietnam

I would like to thank Debra Neutkens and the entire White Bear Press staff for the front-page article “Remembering Vietnam 50 years later” in the April 5 edition. I, too, am a Vietnam Veteran (U.S. Air Force 1968-1972 and Air Force Reserve, 1983-2005). I was at Phan Rang Air Base from March to October, 1970. Between myself and my six brothers, the oldest two were in the Army, the next one was in the Coast Guard, the next two were in the Navy, I was Air Force and the youngest was a Marine, and also served in Vietnam in 1969. Three of us, including me, enlisted and left home within three weeks of each other. I left on May 15, my older brother on May 16, and the younger one in early June 1968 (a week after graduating from North St. Paul High School).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.