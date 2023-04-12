Remembering Vietnam
I would like to thank Debra Neutkens and the entire White Bear Press staff for the front-page article “Remembering Vietnam 50 years later” in the April 5 edition. I, too, am a Vietnam Veteran (U.S. Air Force 1968-1972 and Air Force Reserve, 1983-2005). I was at Phan Rang Air Base from March to October, 1970. Between myself and my six brothers, the oldest two were in the Army, the next one was in the Coast Guard, the next two were in the Navy, I was Air Force and the youngest was a Marine, and also served in Vietnam in 1969. Three of us, including me, enlisted and left home within three weeks of each other. I left on May 15, my older brother on May 16, and the younger one in early June 1968 (a week after graduating from North St. Paul High School).
I would also like to second Dave Adams’ words about welcoming home Vietnam Veterans. Whenever I see a Vietnam Vet wearing the green, yellow and red ribbon, patch or pin proclaiming their pride as a Vietnam Veteran, I take the opportunity to say “Welcome Home.”
I would also like to take the opportunity to let all Vietnam Veterans, as well as the entire White Bear Lake community, know about “The Wall that Heals.” This is a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, “The Wall,” in Washington, D.C., that travels to communities across the United States. Unlike some of the metal copies of The Wall, this is made of artificial granite. The names of casualties are engraved, as on The Wall in D.C. It will be coming to St. Thomas Academy over Memorial Day weekend, May 25 to 29. It is free and open to the public 24 hours per day. They need lots of volunteers for everything from setup, traffic control and helping visitors locate names to take-down. For more information or to volunteer, call St. Thomas Academy, or go to www.cadets.com/who-we-are/events/the-wall-that-heals, then scroll down to “Volunteer.”
John Parenteau
White Bear Lake
Learn about Slow Mow May
Spring is finally coming and will lead us right into Slow Mow May. The city of Vadnais Heights once again will allow residents on private property, on a voluntary basis, to participate in sustainable lawn practices that will help our pollinators as they start to emerge in May. As we learn more about best practices to help reverse the dramatic decline in our pollinator populations, No Mow May has turned into Slow Mow May. Minnesota’s state bee, the rusty patched bumblebee, was listed as federally endangered back in 2017. As our pollinators decline, there is a domino effect on other species and our food sources.
Slow Mow May is one strategy where people mow less often during the month of May to allow low-growing flowering plants like violets, clovers and dandelions to proliferate, which helps attract pollinators. You may also hear the term Low Mow Summer, which is an effort to help our pollinators beyond just May. Some great ideas for a more sustainable yard are to replace turf with fine fescue, incorporate plants such as clover and thyme, and plant more native trees/shrubs and flowering plants. This transformation with your lawn is not only a pollinator’s delight, but leads to a reduced need for mowing, watering and chemicals.
The council had a thoughtful dialogue at its meeting trying to balance various opinions as to what makes up a lawn; conventional or native. I am grateful that the council is allowing residents to decide for themselves what each of us considers beautiful when it comes to our lawns.
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
Question governor’s housing expense
It’s bad enough that the state Legislature has already spent the huge surplus in the state treasury that should have been returned to the hardworking taxpayers of the state, but now we are going to pay $17,000 per month so the governor can live in a luxurious lakeside mansion for 18 months while the official residence in St. Paul is being renovated. That’s $42,000 per year more than the governor’s salary. The state could have purchased a $300,000 house and had something of value to sell at the end of the 18 months. That’s something an individual taxpayer might do, and that makes too much sense. Maybe that’s why we are the fifth-highest taxed state only behind California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Oregon. Grab your wallets and pocketbooks, Minnesota.
Bill Kolesar
White Bear Lake
Taxpayers need break
When the DFL party wants more revenue from the taxpayer, we are told the rich should pay their fair share. When Sen. Gustafson sponsored the free lunches for all students, her comment was even the well off should get a break. Now every man, woman, and child will pay an additional $40 (that is the minimum) per year. Will Sen. Gustafson stand up against her party when voting on a $0.75 per retail delivery charge, a 0.75% metro sales tax increase, a 0.375% increase on motor vehicle sales tax, an increase on the cost of a driver’s license, and extending value of vehicles when purchasing license tab fees? Sen. Gustafson has voted for every DFL bill that has passed in the Legislature. The repeal of the Social Security tax has not been passed and most likely may be a very minimal amount. Even commonsense amendments to various bills were voted against. Maybe she will stand up against her party when it comes time to vote on these various revenue streams? As she said, we can all use a break.
Rae Jwanouskos
White Bear Lake
Betrayal of democracy
Two days and 55 years after Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was cut down by an assassin on a Memphis motel balcony, the state of Tennessee has once more renewed its historic status as a place of national shame and disgrace.
On April 6, the Tennessee General Assembly voted by a supermajority to expel state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for the simple act of peacefully protesting gun violence on the floor of the legislative body.
By this act, Tennessee becomes a caricature of tinpot dictatorship. It also seemingly forgot an important lesson from 57 years ago when the Georgia Senate refused to seat a young Julian Bond based on his views about the Vietnam War.
It took a unanimous decision by Chief Justice Earl Warren of the U. S. Supreme Court to rule for state Sen. Bond and the First Amendment rights of state elected officials. Bond took his seat.
But Tennessee has no use for history. It expelled Reps. Jones and Pearson.
Its stated justification for the expulsion of Reps. Jones and Pearson is the specious claim that they (and a white colleague) committed acts of “insurrection” by vocalizing their demands for sensible gun regulation after the senseless killing of six fellow Tennesseans at a Nashville Christian school.
Among the dead are three 9-year old children, two of their teachers and a custodian.
Unable to grapple with the momentous implications of the aftermath of that tragedy, and incapable of mustering any public policy rationale for the ongoing support of free access to weapons of war, Tennessee Republicans chose to use the power of expulsion to silence members who placed the blame for this massacre and future tragedies at the feet of the General Assembly.
Lacking an adequate argument for the bankruptcy of their immanent policy failures in the face of persistent gun violence, the Tennessee Republican party leadership has chosen the reliable and best weapon of the autocrat and the despot: the silencing of political opponents.
The Tennessee General Assembly shows us today that more than lives are taken by acts of irrational gun violence.
We now see gun violence can also very easily try to kill democracy.
Albert Turner Goins Sr.
White Bear Lake
Editor’s Note:
The Press inadvertently published the wrong version of George Kimball’s letter in the April 5 edition. Following is the correct version. We apologize for the error.
Response to letter
In response to “Where are the pastors?” letter of March 22, a number of bizarre and upside-down points were made.
Ironically, the letter writers are actually joining forces with those being condemned in the “First they came for ...” poem they cited. How can they not see it? The Foley letter asks pastors to “come for” select Americans, just like the poem warns.
First, pastors are told to “come for” Americans who believe in a female’s choice to make decisions regarding their own bodies — freedoms and liberties granted in the Constitution and tragically erased in a Supreme Court ruling. I am personally opposed to abortion, and every pro-choice person I know would like to see abortions reduced to a minimum. However, this is a country based on personal freedoms, with religious influence specifically outlawed in the First Amendment. Unlike the letter writers, I respect our founding principles.
Next, pastors are asked to “come for” America’s public school system, including teachers for daring to acknowledge (not encourage) a student’s right to communicate their thoughts and feelings. What’s next? Will the zealots ask pastors to “come for” all gay and lesbian students, and call for jail and prison terms for all non-traditional students and citizens, as is done in a small number of backward third-world countries? Will they work to expunge the 19th Amendment and lobby to have each state decide if women should vote?
Finally, pastors are asked to “come for” educators and schools that have “critical race theory” in their curriculum. News flash! There isn’t any such thing, not in the outrageous meaning these folks imagine. Our history has examples of white European descendants treating minorities (and women) in horrific ways. We know that. And this should be taught along with all chapters in our history. Nobody has a curriculum that attempts to instill guilt and ridicule onto individuals living today. Nobody is even suggesting it.
As long as extreme far-right religious minorities continue to gain influence over Congress, state legislatures and school boards, the opportunity for students to gain access to birth control and thereby reduce abortions, and the opportunity for students to learn all of our history, unfiltered and in context, is in jeopardy.
The pastors I know believe in and ask us to emulate Jesus. You know, the one who preached “love thy neighbor.” They aren’t interested in “coming to get” anyone.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Veterans appreciate reporter
Back on March 29, 1973, the last U.S. troops were removed from combat and the country of Vietnam.
This March 29, 2023, VFW Post 1782, White Bear Lake, conducted a 15 minute program to honor all veterans who faithfully and honorably served in Vietnam during those many years of war. In addition, pictures and military affiliation of the 7 men from White Bear Lake who never made it home were honored, as well.
As you can imagine, the program stirred many suppressed emotions of the 30+ Vietnam veterans in attendance.
The article titled, “Remembering Vietnam 50 years later”, written by staff writer, Debra Neutkens, was the best summary, along with pictures of a short 15 minute program, I have ever read. The article absolutely hit the target by summarizing the stories, both the speakers’ stories, and the stories of the fear and courage they saw in their fellow soldiers’ faces. It was next best to being present.
Thank you, Debra, for your continued coverage of all VFW events. If we don’t conduct these events, and you don’t cover these events, how would we know of the human sacrifices and human coverage our military personnel possess?
Job well done! Hooah!
Jerry Briggs
Program Coordinator, VFW Post 1782
