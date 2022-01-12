Wishing a healthy 2022
I can’t help but believe that people who question vaccinations and mask requirements to protect our children from the spread of COVID, especially in our schools, are the same people who believe the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was really a zealous crowd of patriots voicing their right of freedom of expression. I would be willing to bet the people who believe in the “Big Lie” probably haven’t been vaccinated. That is their individual freedom, and I wish them a healthy 2022!
Jumping Jimmy Brunzell
Vadnais Heights
Thankful for police
The White Bear Lake police reports help me appreciate the relative safety of our community. Most are minor incidents except for the DWIs and domestic assaults, which endanger lives.
I particularly chuckled over the rabbit and donut incidents in the following selections from the Jan. 5 White Bear Press Police reports:
• Officers responded to report of an injured rabbit
• A complaint of fireworks
• A man stole a box of donuts
• Office responded to a dog versus dog bite
• A small metal cross went missing
I doubt any of the above would have been newsworthy in Minneapolis.
Despite my chuckling over the above more minor incidents, I know and appreciate that our White Bear police often face danger and difficulty as the “thin blue line” protecting us.
Many thanks also to our police department for their good community relations. I have enjoyed visiting with police officers at our summer neighborhood night out events.
Gene Peterson
White Bear Lake
Neurodiversity observations
I was pleased to see your article “Theater Is a Haven for Neurodiversity.” Unfortunately, it does a bit of a disservice by including bipolar disorder and depression in the list of processing and learning differences. They are potentially debilitating illnesses that can and should be treated. Everyone deserves to be free of them.
The point of neurodiversity, on the other hand, is that conditions like autism don’t need to be fixed, or removed, or treated as deficits or disorders. Neurodiverse people can live meaningful and successful lives just as we are. Our processing styles give us strengths as well as challenges. As your article rightly points out, people with autism or ADHD are often highly creative because we make connections others miss.
Neurodiversity doesn’t mean we can’t benefit from accommodations that help us navigate the world. Often, though, those accommodations make things better for everyone. As an autistic person, I find blaring TV sets in public places overwhelming. I’m willing to bet that removing them would make all of us less tense and distracted in the airport or the doctor’s office.
It’s important to be precise about what we do and don’t mean by “neurodiversity.” https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-neurodiversity-5193463 offers a good introduction to the concept and its implications. If we understand it properly, we can respect, include, accommodate and benefit from people who historically struggle to participate in society. Neurodiverse people have to work a lot harder to manage daily life. Liberating that energy and perseverance can only help our world.
Jeff Sussna
White Bear Lake
Recording blunder response
A half-page article was recently published about the Ramaley Park neighborhood that appeared to leave out many facts. The issue at hand dates back 40-plus years ago. The question is who owns the access point to the Tice Parcel of land and what sort of development would be reasonable in that space.
- My property was purchased in 2018 with the knowledge of the lot lines given to me, which included the end of the street, which was verified by city staff when I obtained a permit for the shed I put on my property.
- One owner on Park Street built a garage on his property in 2017 with the proper city approval — he didn’t just build it
- The neighborhood is not against single-family housing that fits the area
- Four of the Planning Commission members present at the Oct. 25 meeting all felt the proposed development was not a good fit for the area, had parking issues and was too dense for the area, etc.
- The affidavit in question even contained its own error, as it doesn’t reference the proper document number.
The article is very one-sided and fails to summarize the entirety of the situation.
Karin Doyle
White Bear Lake
Inaccuracy in story
My family lives on Clarence Street in White Bear Lake. I read your article, “Recording blunder set straight for Ramaley Park neighbors” and I would like to point out an inaccuracy.
The photo caption, “This city graphic shows northern and southern portions of Fifth Avenue and properties claiming ownership. Addresses noted as 0 are city-owned” is incorrect. Lot 5, Block 25, which lies at the south end of Clarence Street, also happens to align with the proposed building parcel that is my aunt Judy Murray‘s land and has been since May 18, 1963. This false information gives your readers the impression that the city owns more land than they actually do, and that there would be a larger buffer zone between the existing residents and the proposed duplex buildings.
Helpful information for your readers would have been if it had been reported that the five members of the Planning Commission all stated they felt this development wouldn’t be a good fit. Traffic and parking concerns are relevant, as the proposed units would only have one-car garages and the potential of two or more vehicles. Clarence Street is old and narrow, without gutters or sidewalks, and has very little room for on-street parking. This was not shared in the article.
Our neighborhood has had a long struggle with the city. This article paints the picture that we are against development. Our neighborhood isn’t against development. We would, however, like to have development that fits the community, not development that only benefits the builders.
Michele Haider-Markel
White Bear Lake
