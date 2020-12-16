No demand for Rush Line
I am writing in support of those who are not in favor of the Rush Line creating a major stop in the middle of downtown White Bear Lake.
Years ago, I took the 265C bus every day to St. Paul during rush time hours. At that time, they had a bus stop at Kowalski’s. When the bus came from downtown White Bear Lake and picked me up in the morning, there were never more than two people on the bus. When the bus dropped me off after work, there were no more than two other people being dropped off to get into downtown White Bear Lake after the Kowalski’s stop. Due to the lack of ridership demand and cost cuts, it was deemed not feasible to keep a stop up in White Bear Lake and we had to catch the 265C at the Maplewood Mall or the Hwy 61 Park and Ride.
Since then, other transportation options are now available, such as Uber, if you need to get around the area. However, now we find out the need for a major stop in the middle of downtown White Bear Lake where a bus will stop every 15 minutes throughout the day and every 10 minutes during rush hour. There is no demand for this bus stop in downtown White Bear Lake! If it is needed, have it stop at Kowalski’s and then head down Highway 61 for its White Bear Lake stop.
I appreciate the Press printing letters from local residents on this matter, and hope our local leaders listened to local residents instead of surveys created by the Met Council. If the bus stop goes in downtown White Bear Lake, I feel it will change the unique feel of that stretch of downtown that gives White Bear Lake that small-town feeling.
Doug Moerke
White Bear Township
Thanks for EV story
Debra Neutkens — Thank you for your story in the Nov. 25 White Bear Press supporting plans to install electrical charging stations in White Bear Lake. This is a very forward-thinking plan, considering where personal transportation technology is headed.
I am one of the new owners of an EV here in White Bear Lake, and plan to utilize these new charging stations in the years ahead, as will more and more of our community residents. Just as gasoline automobiles replaced the horse and buggy 120 years ago, electric vehicles (EVs) will eventually replace petroleum-based vehicles in the next few decades. The continued rise of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere from fossil fuel burning is requiring this change in technology development. Just as wind turbines and solar panels will continue to replace coal-fired power plants, electric vehicles now appear to be the next best option for addressing carbon emissions from the transportation sector.
We need to build for the future, not cling to the past. Petroleum has had a tremendous, beneficial impact on human transportation the world over during the past century. But our great-grandparents never imagined the consequences of massive petroleum (and coal) use in the world. We now know those consequences, and it is our responsibility to move these technologies to the next paradigm. The future is clear. We must move toward renewable, sustainable energy systems. It will be exciting to watch this transition in the years ahead.
Kirk Cobb
White Bear Township
Barely missed
This is for “Barry.” We almost collided on Saturday, Dec. 5, in downtown White Bear Lake. I was watching as I crossed the intersection on my mobility scooter. You were turning left from Fourth Street onto Hwy 61, going north. I saw you, and you saw me. We were both reminded of something that day. You were reminded to watch more closely for pedestrians. I was reminded to be aware of blind spots people have while driving. There is sun and other obstructions that may cause someone to not see me. You found me on my way to shopping in downtown. You were shaking. You truly were sorry for almost not seeing me. But you didn't hit me, and we both went on our way.
I am so grateful for you finding me and apologizing. That meant a lot to me. Many drivers just keep on going, knowing full well they cut me off. You are a gentleman, sir. May you and your family have a safe and joyous holiday season. We'll both be watching closer this year. Thank you for stopping.
Mary Lou Monfils
White Bear Lake
Remote votes should count
I am very dismayed with the Township Board of Supervisors and the town attorney for their disenfranchisement of my fellow residents at the budget meeting that took place Dec. 8. The town attorney interprets a state statute which says “residents may vote at a town meeting” to mean that a resident must be physically present to vote. This very strict interpretation of the word “at” resulted in remote attendees not being allowed to vote or make a motion on our town’s annual budget of $18 million.
The Town Board decided at its executive meeting on Nov. 20 to accept this explanation. However, it was not communicated to the residents that if they chose to remain safe and not attend an in-person meeting, they could call in. It was also not made clear that the Town Board and attorney were taking this frankly ridiculous stance, limiting attendance to 18 people, and not permitting remote votes.
Instead, the entire statute was cited via the Town’s Facebook page as a reason why people couldn’t vote remotely. What it failed to account for was the fact that the governor and Association of Townships both endorsed remote attendance and voting and the association even posted a how-to guide.
The entire meeting should have been remote to begin with in order to effectively stop the spread of COVID-19. Instead, the Town held the meeting inside Heritage Hall, a facility shared with Gem Lake and the Ramsey County Sheriff. More than 31,000 cases have been reported in our county alone, and nearly 550 people have died. Why would the Town Board decide to hold an in-person meeting and not allow remote voting?
I am very disappointed with my Town Board and the town attorney. They actively stifled the direct participation they speak so highly of, and which is the foundation of the Township form of government.
Erik Josephson
White Bear Township
Walking the dog
Now that we are largely over the recent nightmare of this election, I would like to address a similar issue.
Lately, when walking my dog I can’t help but notice someone is slinging dog crap onto the walking path. As if we haven’t had enough of this lately.
I assume some are those who never walk their dogs regularly and therefore aren’t used to them taking a dump on the trails. They may not understand that they need to clean up afterward. You know, “Never-Dumpers.”
Then there are those who walk the trails specifically to ensure that their dogs do take a dump and then forget to pick it up, the “Pro-Dumpers.”
There may even be some out-of-town folks who just don’t care, the “Not My Residence” group.
It would seem as though these groups are so different that it would be next to impossible for them to have common goals.
Then there are those of us “Congregates” who are stuck in the middle, living with all the crap you guys won’t deal with.
Let us now work together by making a bit more of an effort for your fellow man, the environment and universal path care by picking up after our own dogs and thereby creating a more perfect trail. C’mon, we can do it if we work together: MOSCA!
(Make our shoes clean again … I’ll order hats)
Davis Jeffrey
Mahtomedi
Not off the hook
I would like to thank and acknowledge Stephanie Greene for her thoughtful response to my previous letter regarding how angry I can get when I see people not wearing masks in public. The tone of your letter was very helpful, Stephanie. I think most people, myself included, recognize some folks can’t wear a mask and sympathize with that concern. But — and I offer this in all humility — I don’t think that gets you off the hook, Stephanie. Health directives for folks in your predicament are clear: Wear a face shield. You owe this to your neighbors. The risk with this virus is just too great. Since I wrote that letter, I have learned of four others with the virus, one who is in the hospital fighting for her very life. And I think you must admit, too many people don’t wear masks simply because they just don’t want to. They exhibit an “in-your-face” attitude about it, refusing even to follow social distancing guidelines. Am I right?
If my tone came off as hateful, Stephanie, as you seem to infer, I offer a humble apology to you and others. But please do not conflate my anger with hatred. Reckless behavior is simply not acceptable, and sometimes anger is the natural, and even correct, response. For my part, I will make an effort to watch my attitude and not become self-righteous. I agree. there is way too much of that right now and I am sorry for contributing to it. Again, I thank you for your gentle corrective tone; I much appreciate and respect you for it and, as I said, I will keep your comments in mind when I am about my business.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
Thank you to Press, local restaurants
May you have a blessed Christmas and New Year. It will certainly not be our usual. But with God’s help, we can do it.
Thank you for the White Bear Press! I read it cover to cover and share the news with those who don’t read.
We are so grateful for the organizers and restaurants who so generously make and deliver meals for us. We also are grateful for people at the food shelf who provide us with nutritious food. Thank you to all of you!
Verlene Garvick
Willow Wood Apts., White Bear Lake
